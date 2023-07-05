    checkAd

    COP28 to focus on delivering real results for Global South

    Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, delivers virtual address at
    meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of Environment, Science, Technology,
    and Innovation of G77 + China, on Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient
    Development
    - G77 countries "represent 80 percent of global population and provide an
    essential forum for the Global South to deliver a united voice on the critical
    issue of climate change."
    - The voice of Global South countries is, "more important now in light of the
    impacts which are being felt the most" in the region.
    - COP28 will deliver a plan of action that is both ambitious and practical,
    "focused on results that address the needs of the Global South."
    - COP28 "will fast track a just energy transition that triples renewables,
    doubles hydrogen production, and increases energy efficiency while phasing
    down the use of fossil fuels."
    - "We must safeguard energy affordability, accessibility and security, while
    maintaining socio economic development."
    - COP28 will produce a "plan of action that reignites momentum on each of the
    pillars of climate action, from mitigation to adaptation, finance and loss and
    damage."
    - On adaption, "We need to double finance to $40 billion and allow for a truly
    global early warning system ? built on the best technologies.
    - "The single largest obstacle to success is finance ? and the COP28 Presidency
    is committed to addressing this issue in a real way."
    - "There are encouraging signs that the long overdue $100-billion-dollar pledge
    will be fulfilled."
    - "IFIs and MDBs are not distributing concessional finance anywhere near quickly
    enough. Climate finance needs to be more available, more accessible, and more
    affordable."
    - We'll work to lower the level of risk, mobilizing "the private sector ?
    unlocking trillions of dollars in climate finance."
    - For the first time, COP28 "will address the impacts of climate change and
    livelihoods by putting food, health and nature at the heart of COP."
    - At COP27, "The unity of the G77 was critical to delivering a historic outcome
    on Loss & Damage. Indeed, G77 countries can help us on each of the priority
    areas by pushing for unity and solidarity throughout the negotiations."
    - "COP28 will be the first COP to host a G77 summit. We urge you to use this
    platform to shape ambitious outcomes and accelerated action."
    - COP28 will need G77's help to deliver "a bold and transformative response to
    the Global Stocktake. To conclude the Global Goal on Adaptation. To accelerate
    a balanced and just energy transition. And to finally deliver the scale and
