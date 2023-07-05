COP28 to focus on delivering real results for Global South

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, delivers virtual address atmeeting of Ministers and High Authorities of Environment, Science, Technology,and Innovation of G77 + China, on Sustainable, Inclusive, and ResilientDevelopment- G77 countries "represent 80 percent of global population and provide anessential forum for the Global South to deliver a united voice on the criticalissue of climate change."- The voice of Global South countries is, "more important now in light of theimpacts which are being felt the most" in the region.- COP28 will deliver a plan of action that is both ambitious and practical,"focused on results that address the needs of the Global South."- COP28 "will fast track a just energy transition that triples renewables,doubles hydrogen production, and increases energy efficiency while phasingdown the use of fossil fuels."- "We must safeguard energy affordability, accessibility and security, whilemaintaining socio economic development."- COP28 will produce a "plan of action that reignites momentum on each of thepillars of climate action, from mitigation to adaptation, finance and loss anddamage."- On adaption, "We need to double finance to $40 billion and allow for a trulyglobal early warning system ? built on the best technologies.- "The single largest obstacle to success is finance ? and the COP28 Presidencyis committed to addressing this issue in a real way."- "There are encouraging signs that the long overdue $100-billion-dollar pledgewill be fulfilled."- "IFIs and MDBs are not distributing concessional finance anywhere near quicklyenough. Climate finance needs to be more available, more accessible, and moreaffordable."- We'll work to lower the level of risk, mobilizing "the private sector ?unlocking trillions of dollars in climate finance."- For the first time, COP28 "will address the impacts of climate change andlivelihoods by putting food, health and nature at the heart of COP."- At COP27, "The unity of the G77 was critical to delivering a historic outcomeon Loss & Damage. Indeed, G77 countries can help us on each of the priorityareas by pushing for unity and solidarity throughout the negotiations."- "COP28 will be the first COP to host a G77 summit. We urge you to use thisplatform to shape ambitious outcomes and accelerated action."- COP28 will need G77's help to deliver "a bold and transformative response tothe Global Stocktake. To conclude the Global Goal on Adaptation. To acceleratea balanced and just energy transition. And to finally deliver the scale and