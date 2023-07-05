COP28 to focus on delivering real results for Global South
- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, delivers virtual address at
meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of Environment, Science, Technology,
and Innovation of G77 + China, on Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient
Development
- G77 countries "represent 80 percent of global population and provide an
essential forum for the Global South to deliver a united voice on the critical
issue of climate change."
- The voice of Global South countries is, "more important now in light of the
impacts which are being felt the most" in the region.
- COP28 will deliver a plan of action that is both ambitious and practical,
"focused on results that address the needs of the Global South."
- COP28 "will fast track a just energy transition that triples renewables,
doubles hydrogen production, and increases energy efficiency while phasing
down the use of fossil fuels."
- "We must safeguard energy affordability, accessibility and security, while
maintaining socio economic development."
- COP28 will produce a "plan of action that reignites momentum on each of the
pillars of climate action, from mitigation to adaptation, finance and loss and
damage."
- On adaption, "We need to double finance to $40 billion and allow for a truly
global early warning system ? built on the best technologies.
- "The single largest obstacle to success is finance ? and the COP28 Presidency
is committed to addressing this issue in a real way."
- "There are encouraging signs that the long overdue $100-billion-dollar pledge
will be fulfilled."
- "IFIs and MDBs are not distributing concessional finance anywhere near quickly
enough. Climate finance needs to be more available, more accessible, and more
affordable."
- We'll work to lower the level of risk, mobilizing "the private sector ?
unlocking trillions of dollars in climate finance."
- For the first time, COP28 "will address the impacts of climate change and
livelihoods by putting food, health and nature at the heart of COP."
- At COP27, "The unity of the G77 was critical to delivering a historic outcome
on Loss & Damage. Indeed, G77 countries can help us on each of the priority
areas by pushing for unity and solidarity throughout the negotiations."
- "COP28 will be the first COP to host a G77 summit. We urge you to use this
platform to shape ambitious outcomes and accelerated action."
- COP28 will need G77's help to deliver "a bold and transformative response to
the Global Stocktake. To conclude the Global Goal on Adaptation. To accelerate
a balanced and just energy transition. And to finally deliver the scale and
