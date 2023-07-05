Klarpay AG Supports Young Athletes in Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing

Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Klarpay AG (http://www.klarpay.ch/) , a

leading global payments solution provider, is delighted to announce its

partnership with Janut Angehrn and Julie Herzig, part of the Swiss Youth Olympic

Sailing talent pool, as their official sponsor. This sponsorship is a testament

to Klarpay's commitment to corporate social responsibility.



As a proud Swiss company, Klarpay AG (http://www.klarpay.ch/) recognises the

potential and dedication displayed by the young athletes in the Swiss Youth

Olympic Sailing. By extending support to this emerging team, Janut Angehrn and

Julie Herzig, Klarpay aims to provide them with the necessary support to succeed

internationally and represent Switzerland.





The partnership between Klarpay AG and the young sports team is founded onshared values, including the pursuit of excellence and teamwork. By aligningourselves with these values, we strive to inspire individuals of all ages topursue their dreams, overcome challenges, and foster a culture of achievementand resilience." We are thrilled to announce our support for the young sports team, part of theSwiss Youth Olympic talent pool, " said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Klarpay AG." We strongly believe in the power of sports to unite communities, buildcharacter, and inspire greatness. This partnership reflects our dedication tosupporting excellence, and we extend our best wishes to Janut Angehrn and JulieHerzig as they embark on their journey to the upcoming Swiss, European, andWorld Championships. "About Klarpay AG. Klarpay AG (http://www.klarpay.ch/) is a leading fintechcompany offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts,global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the firstSwiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digitalentrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digitalbusinesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and paymentsolutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institutionauthorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority(FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.