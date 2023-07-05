    checkAd

    Klarpay AG Supports Young Athletes in Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing

    Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Klarpay AG (http://www.klarpay.ch/) , a
    leading global payments solution provider, is delighted to announce its
    partnership with Janut Angehrn and Julie Herzig, part of the Swiss Youth Olympic
    Sailing talent pool, as their official sponsor. This sponsorship is a testament
    to Klarpay's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

    As a proud Swiss company, Klarpay AG (http://www.klarpay.ch/) recognises the
    potential and dedication displayed by the young athletes in the Swiss Youth
    Olympic Sailing. By extending support to this emerging team, Janut Angehrn and
    Julie Herzig, Klarpay aims to provide them with the necessary support to succeed
    internationally and represent Switzerland.

    The partnership between Klarpay AG and the young sports team is founded on
    shared values, including the pursuit of excellence and teamwork. By aligning
    ourselves with these values, we strive to inspire individuals of all ages to
    pursue their dreams, overcome challenges, and foster a culture of achievement
    and resilience.

    " We are thrilled to announce our support for the young sports team, part of the
    Swiss Youth Olympic talent pool, " said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Klarpay AG.
    " We strongly believe in the power of sports to unite communities, build
    character, and inspire greatness. This partnership reflects our dedication to
    supporting excellence, and we extend our best wishes to Janut Angehrn and Julie
    Herzig as they embark on their journey to the upcoming Swiss, European, and
    World Championships. "

    About Klarpay AG. Klarpay AG (http://www.klarpay.ch/) is a leading fintech
    company offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts,
    global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first
    Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital
    entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital
    businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment
    solutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution
    authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority
    (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.

    For media inquiries, please contact: +41 41 552 0093,
    mailto:marketing@klarpay.com

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146669/Klarpay_AG.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853303/Klarpay_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/klarpay-ag-sup
    ports-young-athletes-in-swiss-youth-olympic-sailing-301869688.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163173/5550550
    OTS: Klarpay AG



