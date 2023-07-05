Klarpay AG Supports Young Athletes in Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing
Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Klarpay AG (http://www.klarpay.ch/) , a
leading global payments solution provider, is delighted to announce its
partnership with Janut Angehrn and Julie Herzig, part of the Swiss Youth Olympic
Sailing talent pool, as their official sponsor. This sponsorship is a testament
to Klarpay's commitment to corporate social responsibility.
As a proud Swiss company, Klarpay AG (http://www.klarpay.ch/) recognises the
potential and dedication displayed by the young athletes in the Swiss Youth
Olympic Sailing. By extending support to this emerging team, Janut Angehrn and
Julie Herzig, Klarpay aims to provide them with the necessary support to succeed
internationally and represent Switzerland.
The partnership between Klarpay AG and the young sports team is founded on
shared values, including the pursuit of excellence and teamwork. By aligning
ourselves with these values, we strive to inspire individuals of all ages to
pursue their dreams, overcome challenges, and foster a culture of achievement
and resilience.
" We are thrilled to announce our support for the young sports team, part of the
Swiss Youth Olympic talent pool, " said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Klarpay AG.
" We strongly believe in the power of sports to unite communities, build
character, and inspire greatness. This partnership reflects our dedication to
supporting excellence, and we extend our best wishes to Janut Angehrn and Julie
Herzig as they embark on their journey to the upcoming Swiss, European, and
World Championships. "
About Klarpay AG. Klarpay AG (http://www.klarpay.ch/) is a leading fintech
company offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts,
global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first
Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital
entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital
businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment
solutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution
authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority
(FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.
For media inquiries, please contact: +41 41 552 0093,
mailto:marketing@klarpay.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146669/Klarpay_AG.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853303/Klarpay_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/klarpay-ag-sup
ports-young-athletes-in-swiss-youth-olympic-sailing-301869688.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163173/5550550
OTS: Klarpay AG
