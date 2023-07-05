    checkAd

    Astrid Maier strengthens dpa editorial board as strategy boss (FOTO)

    Berlin (ots) - The dpa is strengthening its editorial team on 1 October in
    Astrid Maier. The current Editor-in-Chief of Xing is moving to the dpa newsroom
    in Berlin as the Deputy-Editor-in-Chief and Head of Strategy. In this
    newly-created role the 48-year-old journalist will continue to drive forward the
    agency's transformation and develop additional applications for the dpa, such as
    artificial intelligence. At the same time, the dpa announced today that
    long-serving Deputy-Editor-in-Chief Antje Homburger will be retiring at the end
    of June 2024. The journalist, who will then be 60 years old, manages the
    reporting of Germany's largest news agency as the Head of News.

    dpa Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann on the staff changes: "We're really looking
    forward to the ideas and impetus Astrid Maier will bring to the dpa. In her, a
    proven technology expert and recognised strategist of modern journalism is
    coming to the dpa, and she will really move forward our editorial team and
    products."

    Gösmann acknowledged Antje Homburger, who will be leaving in summer 2024, as "a
    brilliant news journalist, with few equals. She has driven forward change in the
    dpa editorial team, in line with current media requirements, as she once again
    impressively proved in her most recent project, the new multi-media newsdesk in
    Berlin. We will be sad to see her leave, but we can also understand this after
    nearly 30 years in agency journalism. But Antje Homburger is still on board and
    working passionately."

    Astrid Maier said about her targets at the dpa: "I'm really looking forward to
    shaping the future of the dpa together with the editorial board and all the
    staff at such a decisive time for journalism. My strategy will be to seize the
    opportunities offered to a data platform like the dpa to drive forward new
    applications that will be even more relevant and more customised for customers
    and consequently for users. At the same time, I'm coming here to defend the
    rights of dpa and its shareholders towards international tech players.
    Technology is what we make of it."

    The future dpa Deputy-Editor-in-Chief was born in Suceava (Romania). After
    graduating in China Studies in Cologne and Beijing, she started her career in
    journalism as a trainee and later telecoms correspondent for the "Financial
    Times Germany" before becoming the technology correspondent of "Manager
    Magazin". Her positions have also included Head of the Corporate Department of
    "Wirtschaftswoche", until she became the Editor-in-Chief of the network Xing in
    2019, whose management board she has since joined. From 2015 to 2016, she was a
    John S. Knight Fellow at Stanford University in California.

    In addition to Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann (57), the dpa editorial board
    currently consists of Deputy Editor-in-Chief Silke Brüggemeier (49, Head of
    Audio-Visual) and Jutta Steinhoff (56, Head of Web). The senior management team
    also includes the Head of Change Management and Organisation Development,
    Susanne Goldstein (49).

    About dpa:

    The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
    leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and
    other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,
    graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in
    seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists at some 140 locations
    in Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are about 170 German media companies.
    Staff work according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute:
    independently from ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing
    desk, under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in
    Berlin. The management team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based
    in Hamburg. The Chairman of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH,
    Würzburg).

    Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)

    Social media: https://www.dpa.com/de/kontakt#social-media

    Contact:

    German Press Agency dpa
    Jens Petersen
    Head of Corporate Communications
    phone: +49 40 4113 32843
    mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/5550810
    OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH



