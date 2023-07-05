Astrid Maier strengthens dpa editorial board as strategy boss (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - The dpa is strengthening its editorial team on 1 October in
Astrid Maier. The current Editor-in-Chief of Xing is moving to the dpa newsroom
in Berlin as the Deputy-Editor-in-Chief and Head of Strategy. In this
newly-created role the 48-year-old journalist will continue to drive forward the
agency's transformation and develop additional applications for the dpa, such as
artificial intelligence. At the same time, the dpa announced today that
long-serving Deputy-Editor-in-Chief Antje Homburger will be retiring at the end
of June 2024. The journalist, who will then be 60 years old, manages the
reporting of Germany's largest news agency as the Head of News.
dpa Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann on the staff changes: "We're really looking
forward to the ideas and impetus Astrid Maier will bring to the dpa. In her, a
proven technology expert and recognised strategist of modern journalism is
coming to the dpa, and she will really move forward our editorial team and
products."
Gösmann acknowledged Antje Homburger, who will be leaving in summer 2024, as "a
brilliant news journalist, with few equals. She has driven forward change in the
dpa editorial team, in line with current media requirements, as she once again
impressively proved in her most recent project, the new multi-media newsdesk in
Berlin. We will be sad to see her leave, but we can also understand this after
nearly 30 years in agency journalism. But Antje Homburger is still on board and
working passionately."
Astrid Maier said about her targets at the dpa: "I'm really looking forward to
shaping the future of the dpa together with the editorial board and all the
staff at such a decisive time for journalism. My strategy will be to seize the
opportunities offered to a data platform like the dpa to drive forward new
applications that will be even more relevant and more customised for customers
and consequently for users. At the same time, I'm coming here to defend the
rights of dpa and its shareholders towards international tech players.
Technology is what we make of it."
The future dpa Deputy-Editor-in-Chief was born in Suceava (Romania). After
graduating in China Studies in Cologne and Beijing, she started her career in
journalism as a trainee and later telecoms correspondent for the "Financial
Times Germany" before becoming the technology correspondent of "Manager
Magazin". Her positions have also included Head of the Corporate Department of
"Wirtschaftswoche", until she became the Editor-in-Chief of the network Xing in
2019, whose management board she has since joined. From 2015 to 2016, she was a
John S. Knight Fellow at Stanford University in California.
In addition to Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann (57), the dpa editorial board
currently consists of Deputy Editor-in-Chief Silke Brüggemeier (49, Head of
Audio-Visual) and Jutta Steinhoff (56, Head of Web). The senior management team
also includes the Head of Change Management and Organisation Development,
Susanne Goldstein (49).
About dpa:
The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and
other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,
graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in
seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists at some 140 locations
in Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are about 170 German media companies.
Staff work according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute:
independently from ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing
desk, under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in
Berlin. The management team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based
in Hamburg. The Chairman of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH,
Würzburg).
Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)
Social media: https://www.dpa.com/de/kontakt#social-media
Contact:
German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
phone: +49 40 4113 32843
mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/5550810
OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
