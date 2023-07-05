Astrid Maier strengthens dpa editorial board as strategy boss (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - The dpa is strengthening its editorial team on 1 October in

Astrid Maier. The current Editor-in-Chief of Xing is moving to the dpa newsroom

in Berlin as the Deputy-Editor-in-Chief and Head of Strategy. In this

newly-created role the 48-year-old journalist will continue to drive forward the

agency's transformation and develop additional applications for the dpa, such as

artificial intelligence. At the same time, the dpa announced today that

long-serving Deputy-Editor-in-Chief Antje Homburger will be retiring at the end

of June 2024. The journalist, who will then be 60 years old, manages the

reporting of Germany's largest news agency as the Head of News.



dpa Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann on the staff changes: "We're really looking

forward to the ideas and impetus Astrid Maier will bring to the dpa. In her, a

proven technology expert and recognised strategist of modern journalism is

coming to the dpa, and she will really move forward our editorial team and

products."





Gösmann acknowledged Antje Homburger, who will be leaving in summer 2024, as "abrilliant news journalist, with few equals. She has driven forward change in thedpa editorial team, in line with current media requirements, as she once againimpressively proved in her most recent project, the new multi-media newsdesk inBerlin. We will be sad to see her leave, but we can also understand this afternearly 30 years in agency journalism. But Antje Homburger is still on board andworking passionately."Astrid Maier said about her targets at the dpa: "I'm really looking forward toshaping the future of the dpa together with the editorial board and all thestaff at such a decisive time for journalism. My strategy will be to seize theopportunities offered to a data platform like the dpa to drive forward newapplications that will be even more relevant and more customised for customersand consequently for users. At the same time, I'm coming here to defend therights of dpa and its shareholders towards international tech players.Technology is what we make of it."The future dpa Deputy-Editor-in-Chief was born in Suceava (Romania). Aftergraduating in China Studies in Cologne and Beijing, she started her career injournalism as a trainee and later telecoms correspondent for the "FinancialTimes Germany" before becoming the technology correspondent of "ManagerMagazin". Her positions have also included Head of the Corporate Department of"Wirtschaftswoche", until she became the Editor-in-Chief of the network Xing in2019, whose management board she has since joined. From 2015 to 2016, she was aJohn S. Knight Fellow at Stanford University in California.In addition to Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann (57), the dpa editorial boardcurrently consists of Deputy Editor-in-Chief Silke Brüggemeier (49, Head ofAudio-Visual) and Jutta Steinhoff (56, Head of Web). The senior management teamalso includes the Head of Change Management and Organisation Development,Susanne Goldstein (49).About dpa:The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world'sleading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses andother organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports inseven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists at some 140 locationsin Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are about 170 German media companies.Staff work according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute:independently from ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editingdesk, under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located inBerlin. The management team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is basedin Hamburg. The Chairman of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH,Würzburg).