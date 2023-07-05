KREISEL Electric honored with Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award
Rainbach im Mühlkreis (ots) - KREISEL Electric, a pioneering battery technology
solution provider, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Frost & Sullivan
Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the EV battery industry. This esteemed
recognition highlights the companies' exceptional contributions to the
advancement of electric mobility and its remarkable position as a technology
leader, with strategic partnerships that have revolutionized the European EV
battery market.
The 2023 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award celebrates
visionary companies that have demonstrated outstanding innovation, expertise,
and market influence in the electric vehicle technology sector. The
unconditional commitment to excellence and groundbreaking contributions have
propelled the company to the forefront of the industry, making this recognition
truly well-deserved.
"We are delighted to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the Enabling
Technology Leadership Award," said Markus Kreisel, Managing Director at KREISEL
Electric. "This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to
delivering resilient and safe battery solutions that meet the evolving needs of
our customers across various industries."
KREISEL Electric has gained global prominence for its development of
cutting-edge immersion cooling solutions, resilient battery systems, and modular
battery design. By integrating their expertise in engineering, design, and
manufacturing, KREISEL Electric solidifies its position as a critical player in
the EV battery market to advance the transformation of the electric vehicle
landscape.
KREISEL Electric is a renowned global leader for battery technology solutions
based in Rainbach, Austria. Founded in 2014, the company leverages the latest
lithium-ion technology to develop state-of-the-art battery products for various
industries, including marine, industrial, off-highway, commercial, and
stationary applications. With a focus on safety, performance, and longevity,
KREISEL Electric is committed to making significant contributions to the
advancement of electric mobility to meet the evolving demands of the electric
vehicle market.
For more information, visit: https://www.kreiselelectric.com/whitepaper/fs-enabl
ing-technology-leadership-award-report/
(https://www.kreiselelectric.com/?p=5679)
Contact:
KREISEL Electric GmbH & Co KG
Benjamin Rahn
mailto:presse@kreiselelectric.com
+43 7949 / 21400
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/127034/5550852
OTS: Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KG
