KREISEL Electric honored with Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Rainbach im Mühlkreis (ots) - KREISEL Electric, a pioneering battery technology

solution provider, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Frost & Sullivan

Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the EV battery industry. This esteemed

recognition highlights the companies' exceptional contributions to the

advancement of electric mobility and its remarkable position as a technology

leader, with strategic partnerships that have revolutionized the European EV

battery market.



The 2023 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award celebrates

visionary companies that have demonstrated outstanding innovation, expertise,

and market influence in the electric vehicle technology sector. The

unconditional commitment to excellence and groundbreaking contributions have

propelled the company to the forefront of the industry, making this recognition

truly well-deserved.



