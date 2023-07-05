    checkAd

    KREISEL Electric honored with Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award

    Rainbach im Mühlkreis (ots) - KREISEL Electric, a pioneering battery technology
    solution provider, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Frost & Sullivan
    Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the EV battery industry. This esteemed
    recognition highlights the companies' exceptional contributions to the
    advancement of electric mobility and its remarkable position as a technology
    leader, with strategic partnerships that have revolutionized the European EV
    battery market.

    The 2023 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award celebrates
    visionary companies that have demonstrated outstanding innovation, expertise,
    and market influence in the electric vehicle technology sector. The
    unconditional commitment to excellence and groundbreaking contributions have
    propelled the company to the forefront of the industry, making this recognition
    truly well-deserved.

    "We are delighted to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the Enabling
    Technology Leadership Award," said Markus Kreisel, Managing Director at KREISEL
    Electric. "This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to
    delivering resilient and safe battery solutions that meet the evolving needs of
    our customers across various industries."

    KREISEL Electric has gained global prominence for its development of
    cutting-edge immersion cooling solutions, resilient battery systems, and modular
    battery design. By integrating their expertise in engineering, design, and
    manufacturing, KREISEL Electric solidifies its position as a critical player in
    the EV battery market to advance the transformation of the electric vehicle
    landscape.

    KREISEL Electric is a renowned global leader for battery technology solutions
    based in Rainbach, Austria. Founded in 2014, the company leverages the latest
    lithium-ion technology to develop state-of-the-art battery products for various
    industries, including marine, industrial, off-highway, commercial, and
    stationary applications. With a focus on safety, performance, and longevity,
    KREISEL Electric is committed to making significant contributions to the
    advancement of electric mobility to meet the evolving demands of the electric
    vehicle market.

    For more information, visit: https://www.kreiselelectric.com/whitepaper/fs-enabl
    ing-technology-leadership-award-report/
    (https://www.kreiselelectric.com/?p=5679)

    Contact:

    KREISEL Electric GmbH & Co KG
    Benjamin Rahn
    mailto:presse@kreiselelectric.com
    +43 7949 / 21400

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/127034/5550852
    OTS: Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KG



