    TXOne Networks' Unique Stellar Solution Safeguards Operational Stability for Organizations in Semiconductors, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Banking, Pharma and Other Verticals (FOTO)

    IRVING, Texas, and TAIPEI, Taiwan (ots) - Stellar leverages Cyber-Physical
    System Detection and Response (CPSDR) to prevent unexpected system changes from
    impacting operational reliability and availability.

    TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/?utm_source=BusinessWire&utm_medium=press-
    release&utm_campaign=growth-pr-may-2023&utm_content=) , a leader in industrial
    cybersecurity, announced its Stellar solution for defending operational
    stability. Employing TXOne Networks' unique approach to security, Cyber-Physical
    System Detection and Response (CPSDR), Stellar supports the priorities of
    security and operations without either team having to sacrifice capability or
    performance. Already protecting customers in semiconductors, manufacturing, oil
    and gas, automotive, pharmaceuticals and many other industries, Stellar is the
    first solution to offer seamless detection and prevention capabilities with
    complete oversight for legacy and new OT devices. With intuitive management and
    informed automation, implementation is quick and simple while remaining
    non-impacting to resource-restricted devices.

    The behavioral patterns of the OT devices and cyber-physical systems on plant
    floors are automatically established and continuously monitored. Even a single
    abnormal interaction demands scrutiny that common cybersecurity approaches
    borrowed from information technology (IT) are often not designed to recognize or
    address. Stellar, however, analyses the baseline "fingerprints" of each
    individual device to reveal any unexpected behavior that threaten reliable and
    stable operations. The TXOne Networks solution then prevents the unexpected
    change and generates alerts to complete wider analysis. In this way, Stellar is
    not limited to combatting known threats; rather, by leveraging TXOne Networks'
    OT-native CPSDR capabilities, Stellar's stability-driven approach addresses
    unexpected system changes before operations can be impacted.

    Stellar consists of an agent that works with an organization's OT devices and a
    centralized management console that streamlines management and policy control. A
    comprehensive OT-context-focused database, which TXOne Networks maintains in
    partnership with leading device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), informs
    the accurate identification and preservation of more than 8,000 OT/industrial
    control system (ICS) applications, certificates and devices.

    To balance the priorities of security and operations teams, Stellar delivers
    complete protection of operational environments and the OT devices that they
    comprise of, including:

    · Multi-method threat prevention to secure OT/ICS devices from malware and abuse
    threats

    · Operations behavior anomaly detection to prevent malware-free attacks

    · Operation lockdown to safeguard operational integrity, reduce the chance of
    downtime and reduce the requirements for outages (especially valuable for
    "non-patchable" systems)

    · Trusted control of USB devices to protect against their unauthorized access

    "An increasing number of organizations today recognize OT operations as pivotal
    hubs for generating business value," stated Terence Liu, the Chief Executive
    Officer of TXOne Networks. "Numerous prominent industry leaders across diverse
    sectors are already entrusting our Stellar Endpoint security solution to
    safeguard their critical assets. With the introduction of the CPSDR feature in
    Stellar 3.0, enterprises can uphold operational stability and proactively
    mitigate unforeseen threats."

    Learn more about Stellar
    (https://www.txone.com/products/endpoint-protection/stellar/) . Follow TXOne
    Networks on Blog (https://www.txone.com/blog?utm_source=BusinessWire&utm_medium=
    press-release&utm_campaign=growth-pr-may-2023&utm_content=) , Twitter
    (https://twitter.com/TXOneNetworks) , and LinkedIn
    (https://www.linkedin.com/company/txone-networks/posts/?feedView=all) .

    About TXOne Networks

    TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and
    safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments.
    TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical
    infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to
    cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based
    products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a
    real-time, defense-in-depth approach. http://www.txone.com

    European press contact TXOne Networks:

    GlobalCom PR-Network GmbH
    Martin Uffmann / Slavena Radeva
    mailto:martin@gcpr.net / mailto:slavenae@gcpr.net
    +49 89 360363-41 / -50

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155587/5551488
    OTS: TXOne Networks



