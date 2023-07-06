TXOne Networks' Unique Stellar Solution Safeguards Operational Stability for Organizations in Semiconductors, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Banking, Pharma and Other Verticals (FOTO)
IRVING, Texas, and TAIPEI, Taiwan (ots) - Stellar leverages Cyber-Physical
System Detection and Response (CPSDR) to prevent unexpected system changes from
impacting operational reliability and availability.
TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/?utm_source=BusinessWire&utm_medium=press-
release&utm_campaign=growth-pr-may-2023&utm_content=) , a leader in industrial
cybersecurity, announced its Stellar solution for defending operational
stability. Employing TXOne Networks' unique approach to security, Cyber-Physical
System Detection and Response (CPSDR), Stellar supports the priorities of
security and operations without either team having to sacrifice capability or
performance. Already protecting customers in semiconductors, manufacturing, oil
and gas, automotive, pharmaceuticals and many other industries, Stellar is the
first solution to offer seamless detection and prevention capabilities with
complete oversight for legacy and new OT devices. With intuitive management and
informed automation, implementation is quick and simple while remaining
non-impacting to resource-restricted devices.
The behavioral patterns of the OT devices and cyber-physical systems on plant
floors are automatically established and continuously monitored. Even a single
abnormal interaction demands scrutiny that common cybersecurity approaches
borrowed from information technology (IT) are often not designed to recognize or
address. Stellar, however, analyses the baseline "fingerprints" of each
individual device to reveal any unexpected behavior that threaten reliable and
stable operations. The TXOne Networks solution then prevents the unexpected
change and generates alerts to complete wider analysis. In this way, Stellar is
not limited to combatting known threats; rather, by leveraging TXOne Networks'
OT-native CPSDR capabilities, Stellar's stability-driven approach addresses
unexpected system changes before operations can be impacted.
Stellar consists of an agent that works with an organization's OT devices and a
centralized management console that streamlines management and policy control. A
comprehensive OT-context-focused database, which TXOne Networks maintains in
partnership with leading device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), informs
the accurate identification and preservation of more than 8,000 OT/industrial
control system (ICS) applications, certificates and devices.
To balance the priorities of security and operations teams, Stellar delivers
complete protection of operational environments and the OT devices that they
comprise of, including:
· Multi-method threat prevention to secure OT/ICS devices from malware and abuse
threats
· Operations behavior anomaly detection to prevent malware-free attacks
· Operation lockdown to safeguard operational integrity, reduce the chance of
downtime and reduce the requirements for outages (especially valuable for
"non-patchable" systems)
· Trusted control of USB devices to protect against their unauthorized access
"An increasing number of organizations today recognize OT operations as pivotal
hubs for generating business value," stated Terence Liu, the Chief Executive
Officer of TXOne Networks. "Numerous prominent industry leaders across diverse
sectors are already entrusting our Stellar Endpoint security solution to
safeguard their critical assets. With the introduction of the CPSDR feature in
Stellar 3.0, enterprises can uphold operational stability and proactively
mitigate unforeseen threats."
Learn more about Stellar
(https://www.txone.com/products/endpoint-protection/stellar/) . Follow TXOne
Networks on Blog (https://www.txone.com/blog?utm_source=BusinessWire&utm_medium=
press-release&utm_campaign=growth-pr-may-2023&utm_content=) , Twitter
(https://twitter.com/TXOneNetworks) , and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/txone-networks/posts/?feedView=all) .
About TXOne Networks
TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and
safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments.
TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical
infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to
cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based
products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a
real-time, defense-in-depth approach. http://www.txone.com
European press contact TXOne Networks:
GlobalCom PR-Network GmbH
Martin Uffmann / Slavena Radeva
mailto:martin@gcpr.net / mailto:slavenae@gcpr.net
+49 89 360363-41 / -50
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155587/5551488
OTS: TXOne Networks
