TXOne Networks' Unique Stellar Solution Safeguards Operational Stability for Organizations in Semiconductors, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Banking, Pharma and Other Verticals (FOTO)

The behavioral patterns of the OT devices and cyber-physical systems on plantfloors are automatically established and continuously monitored. Even a singleabnormal interaction demands scrutiny that common cybersecurity approachesborrowed from information technology (IT) are often not designed to recognize oraddress. Stellar, however, analyses the baseline "fingerprints" of eachindividual device to reveal any unexpected behavior that threaten reliable andstable operations. The TXOne Networks solution then prevents the unexpectedchange and generates alerts to complete wider analysis. In this way, Stellar isnot limited to combatting known threats; rather, by leveraging TXOne Networks'OT-native CPSDR capabilities, Stellar's stability-driven approach addressesunexpected system changes before operations can be impacted.Stellar consists of an agent that works with an organization's OT devices and acentralized management console that streamlines management and policy control. Acomprehensive OT-context-focused database, which TXOne Networks maintains inpartnership with leading device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), informsthe accurate identification and preservation of more than 8,000 OT/industrialcontrol system (ICS) applications, certificates and devices.To balance the priorities of security and operations teams, Stellar deliverscomplete protection of operational environments and the OT devices that theycomprise of, including:· Multi-method threat prevention to secure OT/ICS devices from malware and abusethreats· Operations behavior anomaly detection to prevent malware-free attacks· Operation lockdown to safeguard operational integrity, reduce the chance ofdowntime and reduce the requirements for outages (especially valuable for"non-patchable" systems)· Trusted control of USB devices to protect against their unauthorized access"An increasing number of organizations today recognize OT operations as pivotalhubs for generating business value," stated Terence Liu, the Chief ExecutiveOfficer of TXOne Networks. "Numerous prominent industry leaders across diversesectors are already entrusting our Stellar Endpoint security solution tosafeguard their critical assets. With the introduction of the CPSDR feature inStellar 3.0, enterprises can uphold operational stability and proactivelymitigate unforeseen threats."Learn more about Stellar(https://www.txone.com/products/endpoint-protection/stellar/) . Follow TXOneNetworks on Blog (https://www.txone.com/blog?utm_source=BusinessWire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=growth-pr-may-2023&utm_content=) , Twitter(https://twitter.com/TXOneNetworks) , and LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/company/txone-networks/posts/?feedView=all) .About TXOne NetworksTXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability andsafety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments.TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and criticalinfrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches tocyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-basedproducts to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using areal-time, defense-in-depth approach. http://www.txone.comEuropean press contact TXOne Networks:GlobalCom PR-Network GmbHMartin Uffmann / Slavena Radevamailto:martin@gcpr.net / mailto:slavenae@gcpr.net+49 89 360363-41 / -50Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155587/5551488OTS: TXOne Networks