Love takes centre stage with Häagen-Dazs unveiling global 'Summer of Amour' experiences for Pierre Hermé collaboration
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Häagen-Dazs is moving into a summer of 'amour' to
celebrate its collaboration with world renowned pastry chef, Pierre Hermé. The
brand is showing up where people are looking for love and inspiring them to get
together, just like it brought together macarons and delicious ice cream for its
new flavours.
"We are extremely proud of our joint collaboration of 'amour' and are excited to
see how the spirit of French love and culture, which is the hallmark of our new
product range, is spreading as summer's most fashionable treat. Our endeavour
with the 'Summer of Amour' experience platform has been about sparking
connection and celebration, and bringing the craftsmanship and romance
associated with France to every corner of the world," expressed Manuel Garabato,
Häagen-Dazs Global Brand Development Director.
In Paris, Häagen-Dazs unveiled an innovative concept - a travelling photo studio
housed within a mobile 'Love Bus', in partnership with Parisian photography
icons, Studio Harcourt. Consumers had the opportunity to capture and share their
love at the most enchanting spots in Paris. These were then showcased with a
specially developed 'Love filter' in an open-air street-style gallery at Place
Stravinski.
Häagen-Dazs also dropped its first streetwear capsule collection 'The World's
Greatest Serve' in partnership with lifestyle tennis magazine, Racquet Magazine,
paying tribute to the 'game of love'. An exclusive party at Palais De Tokyo
ahead of the Parisian Grand Slam event saw top tennis stars and tastemakers
savouring the new macron ice cream collection, including French player Caroline
Garcia: https://racquetmag.com/racquet-x-haagen-dazs/ .
Meanwhile in London, Häagen-Dazs unveiled a 'Love Map,' encouraging people to
find their own 'joie de vivre' and experience the most romantic spots London has
to offer. The map guided consumers to London's most romantic places, including
renowned landmarks such as Primrose Hill and the British Museum. This was marked
with a secret 'Flavours of Love' pop-up set in a romantic location in London.
Couples were invited to embark on an intimate journey, sharing their favourite
songs and memories while enjoying a dessert-tasting menu, celebrating the
macaron-tastic ice cream flavours created by the brand's executive chefs.
The theme of 'Summer of Amour' aims to celebrate the spirit of romance and
alliance of the two brands throughout the entire summer season. Whether it's the
'Love Map' in the UK, the 'Love Bus' in France, or even the viral "Je t'aime
Macaron'' social media dance challenge in Korea, each activity has brought
people together with a local twist. In Asia, other launch highlights included
China and Taiwan who featured tasting events with Pierre Hermé himself, along
with the 'Spoonful of Macaron' event in Hong Kong. A Parisian love-themed garden
party also took place in Madrid making 'Summer of Amour' the biggest
experiential roll-out for the brand. With the Häagen-Dazs and Pierre Hermé
collaboration at the forefront, this summer marked an extraordinary narrative in
the biggest NPD launch of the iconic ice cream brand.
Media Contact:
Häagen-Dazs
Pria Mani
