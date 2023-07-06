Love takes centre stage with Häagen-Dazs unveiling global 'Summer of Amour' experiences for Pierre Hermé collaboration

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Häagen-Dazs is moving into a summer of 'amour' to

celebrate its collaboration with world renowned pastry chef, Pierre Hermé. The

brand is showing up where people are looking for love and inspiring them to get

together, just like it brought together macarons and delicious ice cream for its

new flavours.



"We are extremely proud of our joint collaboration of 'amour' and are excited to

see how the spirit of French love and culture, which is the hallmark of our new

product range, is spreading as summer's most fashionable treat. Our endeavour

with the 'Summer of Amour' experience platform has been about sparking

connection and celebration, and bringing the craftsmanship and romance

associated with France to every corner of the world," expressed Manuel Garabato,

Häagen-Dazs Global Brand Development Director.



