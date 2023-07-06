    checkAd

    COP28 President-Designate calls on oil & gas industry to allocate capital to clean energy solutions

    Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - During the 8th OPEC International Seminar, held in Vienna, under the theme
    "Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition." Dr. Al Jaber thanked
    OPEC for playing an essential role in balancing energy markets, promoting
    global prosperity and advancing the goals of sustainable development.
    - "Dramatically reducing emissions, while maintaining robust sustainable growth,
    is the critical challenge of this century."
    - Reiterating his call to action at CERA Week in March, the COP President
    Designate said "The entire industry - IOCs and NOCs - should be aligned to
    achieve net-zero by 2050 and we need to accelerate an industry-wide commitment
    to zero out methane emissions by 2030."
    - "The world needs to massively scale-up clean energies by 2030, triple
    renewable capacity to 11 TW, and double hydrogen production to 180 million
    tons ."
    - "The phase down of fossil fuels is in-evitable. It is in fact essential. But
    it cannot be irresponsible.
    - "We must manage this transition, ensuring energy security, accessibility and
    affordability, while also sustaining socio-economic development. The speed of
    the transition will be driven by how quickly we phase up zero carbon
    alternatives."
    - COP President Designate called on countries to revise their NDCs saying: "The
    UAE has recently announced a 54-billion-dollar capital investment program over
    the next 7 years to triple renewable and clean energy capacity, significantly
    expand our hydrogen production, and completely phase out coal from our energy
    mix."
    - "We must leverage the skills, the project management experience, the project
    finance expertise, and the technological knowhow of all relevant industries,
    including and in particular the oil and gas industry."
    - "For too long in the recent past, this industry has been viewed as the
    problem. Take this opportunity to step up, flip the script and show the world
    once again how this industry is an important part of the solutions we need."
    - "We need to rapidly build a new clean energy system, while comprehensively
    decarbonizing the system we rely on today."
    - Oil & gas industry should "up its game, urgently decarbonize its operations
    and take collective action to eliminate operational emissions."
    - Government policies need to stimulate the adoption of clean energies,
    commercialization of the hydrogen value chain, make carbon capture viable and
    affordable and incentivize R&D in battery storage, energy efficiencies and
    other new technologies.
