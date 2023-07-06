COP28 President-Designate calls on oil & gas industry to allocate capital to clean energy solutions

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -- During the 8th OPEC International Seminar, held in Vienna, under the theme"Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition." Dr. Al Jaber thankedOPEC for playing an essential role in balancing energy markets, promotingglobal prosperity and advancing the goals of sustainable development.- "Dramatically reducing emissions, while maintaining robust sustainable growth,is the critical challenge of this century."- Reiterating his call to action at CERA Week in March, the COP PresidentDesignate said "The entire industry - IOCs and NOCs - should be aligned toachieve net-zero by 2050 and we need to accelerate an industry-wide commitmentto zero out methane emissions by 2030."- "The world needs to massively scale-up clean energies by 2030, triplerenewable capacity to 11 TW, and double hydrogen production to 180 milliontons ."- "The phase down of fossil fuels is in-evitable. It is in fact essential. Butit cannot be irresponsible.- "We must manage this transition, ensuring energy security, accessibility andaffordability, while also sustaining socio-economic development. The speed ofthe transition will be driven by how quickly we phase up zero carbonalternatives."- COP President Designate called on countries to revise their NDCs saying: "TheUAE has recently announced a 54-billion-dollar capital investment program overthe next 7 years to triple renewable and clean energy capacity, significantlyexpand our hydrogen production, and completely phase out coal from our energymix."- "We must leverage the skills, the project management experience, the projectfinance expertise, and the technological knowhow of all relevant industries,including and in particular the oil and gas industry."- "For too long in the recent past, this industry has been viewed as theproblem. Take this opportunity to step up, flip the script and show the worldonce again how this industry is an important part of the solutions we need."- "We need to rapidly build a new clean energy system, while comprehensivelydecarbonizing the system we rely on today."- Oil & gas industry should "up its game, urgently decarbonize its operationsand take collective action to eliminate operational emissions."- Government policies need to stimulate the adoption of clean energies,commercialization of the hydrogen value chain, make carbon capture viable andaffordable and incentivize R&D in battery storage, energy efficiencies andother new technologies.