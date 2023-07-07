COP28 President-Designate meets Pakistan Prime Minister and calls for greater support for climate-vulnerable countries

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Islamabad (ots/PRNewswire) -- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met with Pakistan's Prime Minister, Minister of ClimateChange, diplomats, and youth climate advocates in Islamabad.- His visit focused on enhancing progress across mitigation, adaptation, financeand loss and damage, and meeting the needs of the most climate-vulnerablecountries.- "The reality is that climate change is already having a profound impact on thelives of billions of people and this is something Pakistanis understand alltoo well."- "Last year's floods impacted at least 30 million people. More than 1,700 losttheir lives. Millions were displaced ? and billions of dollars in damages wereincurred."- "The world is at an inflection point in climate diplomacy - platitudes will nolonger suffice."- "I am determined to ensure that at COP28 the world's focus is fixed on theneeds and the hopes of people, that we hear their voices, and we respond totheir demands with ambition and action."- "None of us is immune to the effects of climate change, it is a political,economic and social challenge that requires all of us acting in solidarity tocollaborate and find solutions."- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COP28 President-Designate DrSultan Al Jaber witnessed the signing of a UAE-Pakistan MoU to cooperate onthe development and investment in renewable energy projects in Pakistan tosupport their efforts to advance the energy transition.COP28 UAE President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met the Prime Minister ofPakistan Shehbaz Sharif, senior government and diplomatic officials, and youthclimate advocates in Islamabad as part of his global listening and engagementtour. During his visit, he called for greater collaboration on climate andsupport for developing countries on the frontlines of climate change.Dr. Al Jaber met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discusspriorities linked to the COP28 agenda, including building a robust response tothe Global Stocktake, climate finance and operationalization of the loss anddamage fund, tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, climate adaptation andresilience and nature-based solutions.Dr Al Jaber met with Sherry Rehman, Pakistan Minister of Climate Change andEnvironment to discuss Pakistan's vulnerability to extreme weather events linkedto climate."The reality is that climate change is already having a profound impact on thelives of billions of people and this is something Pakistanis understand all toowell," said Dr. Al Jaber, referring to last year's devastating floods that