COP28 President-Designate meets Pakistan Prime Minister and calls for greater support for climate-vulnerable countries
- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met with Pakistan's Prime Minister, Minister of Climate
Change, diplomats, and youth climate advocates in Islamabad.
- His visit focused on enhancing progress across mitigation, adaptation, finance
and loss and damage, and meeting the needs of the most climate-vulnerable
countries.
- "The reality is that climate change is already having a profound impact on the
lives of billions of people and this is something Pakistanis understand all
too well."
- "Last year's floods impacted at least 30 million people. More than 1,700 lost
their lives. Millions were displaced ? and billions of dollars in damages were
incurred."
- "The world is at an inflection point in climate diplomacy - platitudes will no
longer suffice."
- "I am determined to ensure that at COP28 the world's focus is fixed on the
needs and the hopes of people, that we hear their voices, and we respond to
their demands with ambition and action."
- "None of us is immune to the effects of climate change, it is a political,
economic and social challenge that requires all of us acting in solidarity to
collaborate and find solutions."
- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COP28 President-Designate Dr
Sultan Al Jaber witnessed the signing of a UAE-Pakistan MoU to cooperate on
the development and investment in renewable energy projects in Pakistan to
support their efforts to advance the energy transition.
COP28 UAE President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met the Prime Minister of
Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, senior government and diplomatic officials, and youth
climate advocates in Islamabad as part of his global listening and engagement
tour. During his visit, he called for greater collaboration on climate and
support for developing countries on the frontlines of climate change.
Dr. Al Jaber met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss
priorities linked to the COP28 agenda, including building a robust response to
the Global Stocktake, climate finance and operationalization of the loss and
damage fund, tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, climate adaptation and
resilience and nature-based solutions.
Dr Al Jaber met with Sherry Rehman, Pakistan Minister of Climate Change and
Environment to discuss Pakistan's vulnerability to extreme weather events linked
to climate.
"The reality is that climate change is already having a profound impact on the
lives of billions of people and this is something Pakistanis understand all too
well," said Dr. Al Jaber, referring to last year's devastating floods that
