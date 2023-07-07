    checkAd

    COP28 President-Designate meets Pakistan Prime Minister and calls for greater support for climate-vulnerable countries

    - Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met with Pakistan's Prime Minister, Minister of Climate
    Change, diplomats, and youth climate advocates in Islamabad.
    - His visit focused on enhancing progress across mitigation, adaptation, finance
    and loss and damage, and meeting the needs of the most climate-vulnerable
    countries.
    - "The reality is that climate change is already having a profound impact on the
    lives of billions of people and this is something Pakistanis understand all
    too well."
    - "Last year's floods impacted at least 30 million people. More than 1,700 lost
    their lives. Millions were displaced ? and billions of dollars in damages were
    incurred."
    - "The world is at an inflection point in climate diplomacy - platitudes will no
    longer suffice."
    - "I am determined to ensure that at COP28 the world's focus is fixed on the
    needs and the hopes of people, that we hear their voices, and we respond to
    their demands with ambition and action."
    - "None of us is immune to the effects of climate change, it is a political,
    economic and social challenge that requires all of us acting in solidarity to
    collaborate and find solutions."
    - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COP28 President-Designate Dr
    Sultan Al Jaber witnessed the signing of a UAE-Pakistan MoU to cooperate on
    the development and investment in renewable energy projects in Pakistan to
    support their efforts to advance the energy transition.

    COP28 UAE President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met the Prime Minister of
    Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, senior government and diplomatic officials, and youth
    climate advocates in Islamabad as part of his global listening and engagement
    tour. During his visit, he called for greater collaboration on climate and
    support for developing countries on the frontlines of climate change.

    Dr. Al Jaber met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss
    priorities linked to the COP28 agenda, including building a robust response to
    the Global Stocktake, climate finance and operationalization of the loss and
    damage fund, tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, climate adaptation and
    resilience and nature-based solutions.

    Dr Al Jaber met with Sherry Rehman, Pakistan Minister of Climate Change and
    Environment to discuss Pakistan's vulnerability to extreme weather events linked
    to climate.

    "The reality is that climate change is already having a profound impact on the
    lives of billions of people and this is something Pakistanis understand all too
    well," said Dr. Al Jaber, referring to last year's devastating floods that
