    checkAd

    Breuninger Launches New Flagship Store in Munich (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - More than 12,500 square metres of sales floor have been
    elaborately redesigned to create the new Breuninger flagship store in Munich.
    Now renovations are almost complete, the fashion and lifestyle brand is
    welcoming customers to the new shopping destination, full of inspiring product
    ranges, trendy labels, and innovative concepts. The final renovations will be
    completed on all floors this autumn.

    With the extensive remodel now in its final stages, the long-standing store on
    Sendlinger Straße has a brand-new look. The cost of the project is in the
    double-digit million region. The Breuninger flagship store in Munich presents
    exclusive designer brands, selected newcomer brands and the must-haves of the
    season in fashion, beauty, shoes and accessories. The store has more than 12,500
    square metres of sales area, spread over six floors.

    Breuninger has dedicated around 1,000 square metres to creating one of the
    largest luxury and high-fashion women's shoe departments in southern Germany.
    Golden Goose, Jimmy Choo, Isabel Marant, Tod's, Autry, New Balance, and Adidas
    Originals are just some of the many brands and products available. Women's and
    men's collections from popular premium and designer brands like Iris von Arnim,
    Etro, Marin, Vetements, Max Mara, Brunello Cucinelli, Zimmermann, Victoria
    Beckham, and Zegna are presented on the light-filled upper floors. Brands like
    Sandro, Maje, Ami Paris, Dsquared, Ganni, Bash, Offwhite, and Palm Angels await
    customers in the high-fashion segment. On the ground floor, Breuninger has
    created a captivating beauty world with brands like Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer,
    Dr. Barbara Sturm, Doctor Mi!, Jo Malone, La Prairie, Shiseido, and Xerjoff,
    soon to be followed by Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford, Benefit, Mac, and more.

    "As a dynamic, modern, cosmopolitan city, we believe Munich is the perfect place
    for the city's residents, as well as visitors from all over the region, the rest
    of Germany, and abroad, to experience the world of Breuninger. To us, that means
    not only presenting exclusive, curated products, but also creating memorable
    Breuninger moments for our customers", says Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker.

    Breuninger supports urban integration

    Commitment to a network of retail stores and vibrant city centres is a
    fundamental element of Breuninger's long-term growth strategy. With stores in
    twelve German cities, a store in Luxembourg and an online shop in the premium
    and luxury segment serving ten countries, Breuninger is one of the leading
    omnichannel department stores in Europe.

    Not long after deciding to open a flagship store in Munich, Breuninger began
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  81   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Breuninger Launches New Flagship Store in Munich (FOTO) More than 12,500 square metres of sales floor have been elaborately redesigned to create the new Breuninger flagship store in Munich. Now renovations are almost complete, the fashion and lifestyle brand is welcoming customers to the new shopping …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Zwei Neue mit vielseitiger Erfahrung im ISM-Kuratorium / Die private Wirtschaftshochschule mit ...
    408 Leser
    Niederlassung Duisburg startet Pilotprojekt für Photovoltaikausbau
    392 Leser
    Spitch und K-Businesscom AG Schweiz gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein / Innovative ...
    392 Leser
    Die meisten Führungskräfte sehen mehr Vorteile als Risiken in generativer KI (FOTO)
    372 Leser
    Dämpfer für das Geschäftsklima - KI für Consultingbranche nicht nur Zukunft, ...
    352 Leser
    Presse-Dauertest: Aiways U5 SUV demonstriert beeindruckende Langzeitqualität (FOTO)
    296 Leser
    Rare Champagne wird in Kürze seinen 14. Jahrgang vorstellen: Rare Rosé Millésime 2014
    252 Leser
    apoQlar erhält eine Finanzierung von YZR Capital und revolutioniert die chirurgische ...
    244 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    228 Leser
    Hut 8 veröffentlicht zweiten ESG-Jahresbericht
    216 Leser
    In NRW wurden 6876 Wohnraum-IDs zur Vermietung an Touristen genehmigt - Köln an der Spitze - ...
    768 Leser
    Vip District erwirbt Mitarbeitervorteile.de von der Degussa Bank
    680 Leser
    Der Wasserstoffmotor ist start-bereit (FOTO)
    564 Leser
    6,2 % der Schülerinnen und Schüler, die 2021 allgemeinbildende Schulen verließen, ...
    472 Leser
    Zwei Neue mit vielseitiger Erfahrung im ISM-Kuratorium / Die private Wirtschaftshochschule mit ...
    408 Leser
    Niederlassung Duisburg startet Pilotprojekt für Photovoltaikausbau
    392 Leser
    Spitch und K-Businesscom AG Schweiz gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein / Innovative ...
    392 Leser
    Die meisten Führungskräfte sehen mehr Vorteile als Risiken in generativer KI (FOTO)
    372 Leser
    SHL Medical übernimmt Schweizer Unternehmen LCA Automation
    360 Leser
    Dämpfer für das Geschäftsklima - KI für Consultingbranche nicht nur Zukunft, ...
    352 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    1876 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1636 Leser
    Events als Bewerbermagnet: So holt man aus Veranstaltungen auch danach noch das meiste raus (FOTO)
    1500 Leser
    Arbeitsschutz per Nudging - wie Unternehmen mit der Methode für sichere Verhaltensweisen ...
    1272 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    860 Leser
    In NRW wurden 6876 Wohnraum-IDs zur Vermietung an Touristen genehmigt - Köln an der Spitze - ...
    768 Leser
    Danske Bank Selects Infosys as Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation
    732 Leser
    Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging ...
    712 Leser
    Vip District erwirbt Mitarbeitervorteile.de von der Degussa Bank
    680 Leser
    Dialog auf dem wafg-Frühjahrsmeeting 2023: "Verantwortung - Vertrauen - Verlässlichkeit"
    656 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9239 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7955 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6216 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5991 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4725 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4608 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4571 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser