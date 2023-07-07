Breuninger Launches New Flagship Store in Munich (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - More than 12,500 square metres of sales floor have been

elaborately redesigned to create the new Breuninger flagship store in Munich.

Now renovations are almost complete, the fashion and lifestyle brand is

welcoming customers to the new shopping destination, full of inspiring product

ranges, trendy labels, and innovative concepts. The final renovations will be

completed on all floors this autumn.



With the extensive remodel now in its final stages, the long-standing store on

Sendlinger Straße has a brand-new look. The cost of the project is in the

double-digit million region. The Breuninger flagship store in Munich presents

exclusive designer brands, selected newcomer brands and the must-haves of the

season in fashion, beauty, shoes and accessories. The store has more than 12,500

square metres of sales area, spread over six floors.



