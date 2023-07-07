Breuninger Launches New Flagship Store in Munich (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - More than 12,500 square metres of sales floor have been
elaborately redesigned to create the new Breuninger flagship store in Munich.
Now renovations are almost complete, the fashion and lifestyle brand is
welcoming customers to the new shopping destination, full of inspiring product
ranges, trendy labels, and innovative concepts. The final renovations will be
completed on all floors this autumn.
With the extensive remodel now in its final stages, the long-standing store on
Sendlinger Straße has a brand-new look. The cost of the project is in the
double-digit million region. The Breuninger flagship store in Munich presents
exclusive designer brands, selected newcomer brands and the must-haves of the
season in fashion, beauty, shoes and accessories. The store has more than 12,500
square metres of sales area, spread over six floors.
Breuninger has dedicated around 1,000 square metres to creating one of the
largest luxury and high-fashion women's shoe departments in southern Germany.
Golden Goose, Jimmy Choo, Isabel Marant, Tod's, Autry, New Balance, and Adidas
Originals are just some of the many brands and products available. Women's and
men's collections from popular premium and designer brands like Iris von Arnim,
Etro, Marin, Vetements, Max Mara, Brunello Cucinelli, Zimmermann, Victoria
Beckham, and Zegna are presented on the light-filled upper floors. Brands like
Sandro, Maje, Ami Paris, Dsquared, Ganni, Bash, Offwhite, and Palm Angels await
customers in the high-fashion segment. On the ground floor, Breuninger has
created a captivating beauty world with brands like Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer,
Dr. Barbara Sturm, Doctor Mi!, Jo Malone, La Prairie, Shiseido, and Xerjoff,
soon to be followed by Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford, Benefit, Mac, and more.
"As a dynamic, modern, cosmopolitan city, we believe Munich is the perfect place
for the city's residents, as well as visitors from all over the region, the rest
of Germany, and abroad, to experience the world of Breuninger. To us, that means
not only presenting exclusive, curated products, but also creating memorable
Breuninger moments for our customers", says Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker.
Breuninger supports urban integration
Commitment to a network of retail stores and vibrant city centres is a
fundamental element of Breuninger's long-term growth strategy. With stores in
twelve German cities, a store in Luxembourg and an online shop in the premium
and luxury segment serving ten countries, Breuninger is one of the leading
omnichannel department stores in Europe.
Not long after deciding to open a flagship store in Munich, Breuninger began
