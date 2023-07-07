Another step towards electrified aviation CustomCells enters cooperation with VÆRIDION (FOTO)
Itzehoe/Munich, Germany (ots) -
- Cooperation to yield cylindrical cells for eCTOL aircraft
- VÆRIDION developing aircraft for up to nine passengers plus crew with range of
500 kilometers
- First flight planned for end of 2026
CustomCells is expanding its engagement in e-aviation through a cooperation with
the Munich-based aviation company VÆRIDION. The cooperation aims to develop
cylindrical cells that meet the certification requirements for use in
electrically powered aircraft. CustomCells - already established as a supplier
of high-performance battery cells - wants to set the benchmark for cylindrical
cells in both the automotive and aerospace industries.
VÆRIDION wishes to make short-haul travel climate-friendly and is pushing
forward with its electric aircraft: the Microliner. It is designed to carry up
to nine passengers plus crew over distances of up to 500 kilometers. The design
is inspired by gliders, and the batteries are integrated into the wings instead
of the fuselage to optimize weight and range. The goal is to achieve
certification by the end of 2028 with market launch expected before 2030. The
Microliner is expected to be the most energy-efficient aircraft in its class.
The Microliner is expected to take off and land conventionally ("eCTOL" =
"electric conventional takeoff and landing") as opposed to vertical takeoff and
landing "eVTOLs" ("electric vertical takeoff and landing") and revitalize
regional airports. The projected market size for eCTOL aircraft is between 5,000
and 10,000 aircraft by 2040 and would require up to 8 GWh of cylindrical cells
annually for series production and in-service replacement.
"Electrifying aviation is an extremely important building block on the road to
sustainable mobility. We are delighted that CustomCells can support VÆRIDION's
exciting project. Our high-performance battery cells are a central element for
this visionary project," says Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO of the CustomCells Group.
"High-energy-density batteries are an important requirement for regional air
mobility with eCTOL aircraft such as the VÆRIDION Microliner. We are excited to
work with CustomCells and build on their expertise in developing and
industrializing specialty cells for high-power requirements," said Ivor van
Dartel, Co-Founder and CEO of VÆRIDION. "The fact that CustomCells is strongly
focused on industrialization and scaling up production gives us the confidence
to reach the number of cells we need for the extensive task of testing,
verifying, and validating the Microliner."
About Vaeridion
Vaeridion (https://vaeridion.com/) GmbH is a Munich-based company that aims to
accelerate the green transition in aviation with electric aircraft. The
Microliner is scheduled for market launch before 2030.
About CustomCells
CustomCells (http://www.cutsomcells.org) brings premium battery cells to the
road, water, and air. As one of the leading companies in the fields of
development and series production of special lithium-ion battery cells,
CustomCells is setting the pace for a comprehensive technological
transformation. CustomCells employs more than 150 highly qualified employees and
operates development and production sites in Itzehoe and Tübingen.
Press Contact:
Mike Eisermann
Head of Marketing & PR
Customcells Itzehoe GmbH
Fraunhoferstr. 1 b, 25524 Itzehoe, Germany
Mail: mailto:mike.eisermann@customcells.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156638/5552474
OTS: CUSTOMCELLS®
