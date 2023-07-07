Itzehoe/Munich, Germany (ots) -



- Cooperation to yield cylindrical cells for eCTOL aircraft

- VÆRIDION developing aircraft for up to nine passengers plus crew with range of

500 kilometers

- First flight planned for end of 2026



CustomCells is expanding its engagement in e-aviation through a cooperation with

the Munich-based aviation company VÆRIDION. The cooperation aims to develop

cylindrical cells that meet the certification requirements for use in

electrically powered aircraft. CustomCells - already established as a supplier

of high-performance battery cells - wants to set the benchmark for cylindrical

cells in both the automotive and aerospace industries.





VÆRIDION wishes to make short-haul travel climate-friendly and is pushingforward with its electric aircraft: the Microliner. It is designed to carry upto nine passengers plus crew over distances of up to 500 kilometers. The designis inspired by gliders, and the batteries are integrated into the wings insteadof the fuselage to optimize weight and range. The goal is to achievecertification by the end of 2028 with market launch expected before 2030. TheMicroliner is expected to be the most energy-efficient aircraft in its class.The Microliner is expected to take off and land conventionally ("eCTOL" ="electric conventional takeoff and landing") as opposed to vertical takeoff andlanding "eVTOLs" ("electric vertical takeoff and landing") and revitalizeregional airports. The projected market size for eCTOL aircraft is between 5,000and 10,000 aircraft by 2040 and would require up to 8 GWh of cylindrical cellsannually for series production and in-service replacement."Electrifying aviation is an extremely important building block on the road tosustainable mobility. We are delighted that CustomCells can support VÆRIDION'sexciting project. Our high-performance battery cells are a central element forthis visionary project," says Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO of the CustomCells Group."High-energy-density batteries are an important requirement for regional airmobility with eCTOL aircraft such as the VÆRIDION Microliner. We are excited towork with CustomCells and build on their expertise in developing andindustrializing specialty cells for high-power requirements," said Ivor vanDartel, Co-Founder and CEO of VÆRIDION. "The fact that CustomCells is stronglyfocused on industrialization and scaling up production gives us the confidenceto reach the number of cells we need for the extensive task of testing,verifying, and validating the Microliner."About VaeridionVaeridion (https://vaeridion.com/) GmbH is a Munich-based company that aims toaccelerate the green transition in aviation with electric aircraft. TheMicroliner is scheduled for market launch before 2030.About CustomCellsCustomCells (http://www.cutsomcells.org) brings premium battery cells to theroad, water, and air. As one of the leading companies in the fields ofdevelopment and series production of special lithium-ion battery cells,CustomCells is setting the pace for a comprehensive technologicaltransformation. CustomCells employs more than 150 highly qualified employees andoperates development and production sites in Itzehoe and Tübingen.Press Contact:Mike EisermannHead of Marketing & PRCustomcells Itzehoe GmbHFraunhoferstr. 1 b, 25524 Itzehoe, GermanyMail: mailto:mike.eisermann@customcells.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156638/5552474OTS: CUSTOMCELLS®