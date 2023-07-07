Germany Issues Award to IAVI to Support Development of the MTBVAC Tuberculosis Vaccine Candidate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / IAVI is pleased to announce that a new award has been granted by the German government to help support the late-stage development of a promising tuberculosis (TB) vaccine candidate, MTBVAC.

The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) through the KfW Development Bank has committed to contribute €9.2 million to IAVI over the next five years to support an innovative public-private collaboration between IAVI and partners, the Spanish biopharmaceutical company Biofabri, and the Netherlands-based Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (TBVI), to further their development of a safe, effective, affordable, and accessible TB vaccine.

"The world urgently needs a new, effective vaccine that can prevent TB disease in adults, adolescents, and infants to make the goal of ending TB achievable," says Mark Feinberg, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of IAVI. "We are honored to receive this new award from the German government to support the development of one of the most promising TB vaccine candidates. This award provides critical support to help prepare and conduct late-stage testing of the vaccine candidate in efficacy trials in infants, as well as adolescent and adults."

"KfW is committed to fight poverty-related and neglected infections that hamper the achievement of the sustainable development goals," says Christoph Tiskens, director at KfW Development Bank. "Thanks to sizable and reliable support by BMBF, we have already managed to support PDPs that develop new and improved diagnostics and therapies for over a decade. Their efforts directly improve the lives and livelihoods of people in need in developing countries. Therefore, we are pleased to support IAVI and partners in making new tuberculosis vaccines a reality."

MTBVAC is currently being developed as a more effective and potentially longer-lasting TB vaccine for newborns and for the prevention of TB disease in adults and adolescents. The candidate was designed by the Spanish researcher Carlos Martin, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Zaragoza and Dr. Brigitte Gicquel, Ph.D., of the Institut Pasteur. The only licensed TB vaccine, the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, was developed more than 100 years ago. BCG is largely ineffective in adolescents and adults who are most at risk of developing and transmitting the disease.