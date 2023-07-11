Berlin (ots) -



- Europe's largest private equity fund of funds for affluent investors

- Growing affluent interest in alternative investments

- LIQID Private Equity V already launched



LIQID successfully closes the fourth generation of its private equity offering

with a record volume of EUR200 million. This makes the fund Europe's largest

private equity fund of funds for affluent private investors. LIQID, the

bank-independent wealth manager, is moving closer and closer to its goal of

democratizing high-return alternative asset classes. The fifth generation of its

private equity offering has already been launched.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Compared to its predecessor fund, the fourth generation of LIQID Private Equityhas grown by 30 percent. "Affluent investors have a steadily growing interest inalternative asset classes. This is demonstrated by LIQID Private Equity IV: Evenoutside of institutional investors and the financial elite, there is a growingawareness of the advantages of private equity. It is - after all - the assetclass with the highest returns over the past three decades," says Moritz vonRhein, Managing Director and Head of Private Markets at LIQID.This is why LIQID has now launched the fifth generation of its private equityoffering. With its new fund, the asset manager continues to offer affluentinvestors the opportunity to invest in private equity on the same terms as smartmoney investors, i.e. family offices and large endowments. Through the LIQIDfund offering, private investors can invest like the best institutionalinvestors, with industry leaders such as KKR, EQT, Permira and Bridgepoint.LIQID Private Equity focuses on buyout investments in both the US and Europe,complemented by secondary funds for accelerated cash flow. The funds also investin Asia and may opportunistically take advantage of specific distressed andturnaround situations. In addition to the world's leading private equitymanagers, LIQID also includes selected niche managers, such as Nordic Capital orRivean Capital, to gain preferred exposure to specific industries. LIQID targetsa net IRR of 15 percent while offering costs comparable to an ETF. In additionto private equity, LIQID Private Markets also offers access to diversified fundsof funds investing in venture capital and private real estate.Digital and Cost-EfficientFounded in 2016, the Berlin-based WealthTech has a clear mission: "Our goal isto provide family office level financial solutions to the people who drive andshape our collective future - essentially successful entrepreneurs, businessleaders and innovators," emphasizes Christian Schneider-Sickert, CEO and founder