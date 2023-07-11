    checkAd

    Democratisation of Private Equity Gains Pace LIQID Closes EUR200 Million Fund for Affluent Investors (FOTO)

    Berlin (ots) -

    - Europe's largest private equity fund of funds for affluent investors
    - Growing affluent interest in alternative investments
    - LIQID Private Equity V already launched

    LIQID successfully closes the fourth generation of its private equity offering
    with a record volume of EUR200 million. This makes the fund Europe's largest
    private equity fund of funds for affluent private investors. LIQID, the
    bank-independent wealth manager, is moving closer and closer to its goal of
    democratizing high-return alternative asset classes. The fifth generation of its
    private equity offering has already been launched.

    Compared to its predecessor fund, the fourth generation of LIQID Private Equity
    has grown by 30 percent. "Affluent investors have a steadily growing interest in
    alternative asset classes. This is demonstrated by LIQID Private Equity IV: Even
    outside of institutional investors and the financial elite, there is a growing
    awareness of the advantages of private equity. It is - after all - the asset
    class with the highest returns over the past three decades," says Moritz von
    Rhein, Managing Director and Head of Private Markets at LIQID.

    This is why LIQID has now launched the fifth generation of its private equity
    offering. With its new fund, the asset manager continues to offer affluent
    investors the opportunity to invest in private equity on the same terms as smart
    money investors, i.e. family offices and large endowments. Through the LIQID
    fund offering, private investors can invest like the best institutional
    investors, with industry leaders such as KKR, EQT, Permira and Bridgepoint.

    LIQID Private Equity focuses on buyout investments in both the US and Europe,
    complemented by secondary funds for accelerated cash flow. The funds also invest
    in Asia and may opportunistically take advantage of specific distressed and
    turnaround situations. In addition to the world's leading private equity
    managers, LIQID also includes selected niche managers, such as Nordic Capital or
    Rivean Capital, to gain preferred exposure to specific industries. LIQID targets
    a net IRR of 15 percent while offering costs comparable to an ETF. In addition
    to private equity, LIQID Private Markets also offers access to diversified funds
    of funds investing in venture capital and private real estate.

    Digital and Cost-Efficient

    Founded in 2016, the Berlin-based WealthTech has a clear mission: "Our goal is
    to provide family office level financial solutions to the people who drive and
    shape our collective future - essentially successful entrepreneurs, business
    leaders and innovators," emphasizes Christian Schneider-Sickert, CEO and founder
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  53   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Democratisation of Private Equity Gains Pace LIQID Closes EUR200 Million Fund for Affluent Investors (FOTO) - Europe's largest private equity fund of funds for affluent investors - Growing affluent interest in alternative investments - LIQID Private Equity V already launched LIQID successfully closes the fourth generation of its private equity …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA: DER NEUE BATTISTA EDIZIONE NINO FARINA: DIE HOMMAGE AN EINE RENNLEGENDE FEIERT BEIM GOODWOOD ...
    216 Leser
    Julius Kemnitzer: Copywriting outsourcen - das sind die Vorteile (FOTO)
    196 Leser
    Fiber Experts kauft Elecnet GmbH
    136 Leser
    UNIDO und Huawei gründen globale Allianz für künstliche Intelligenz in Industrie und ...
    132 Leser
    Umsätze im E-Commerce fallen um 12 Prozent / Deutliche Korrektur für Gesamtjahr erwartet
    128 Leser
    HUAWEI CLOUD veröffentlicht Pangu 3.0
    120 Leser
    Betriebliches Mobilitätsmanagement im Umbruch: 5 Top-Trends, die Unternehmen jetzt beachten müssen (FOTO)
    112 Leser
    Kosten für Fettabsaugung von der Steuer absetzen (FOTO)
    108 Leser
    Strategieberatung Kearney akquiriert internationale Produktdesignfirma TEAMS (FOTO)
    108 Leser
    Inflationsrate im Juni 2023 bei +6,4 % / Inflationsrate hat sich wieder etwas verstärkt, ...
    104 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    1060 Leser
    Finc3 wird Front Row / Finc3-Mutter Fortress Brand bündelt alle Aktivitäten global unter ...
    456 Leser
    Spitch und K-Businesscom AG Schweiz gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein / Innovative ...
    424 Leser
    Zwei Neue mit vielseitiger Erfahrung im ISM-Kuratorium / Die private Wirtschaftshochschule mit ...
    408 Leser
    Niederlassung Duisburg startet Pilotprojekt für Photovoltaikausbau
    392 Leser
    Die meisten Führungskräfte sehen mehr Vorteile als Risiken in generativer KI (FOTO)
    372 Leser
    Dämpfer für das Geschäftsklima - KI für Consultingbranche nicht nur Zukunft, ...
    364 Leser
    Wohninvestments ziehen im zweiten Quartal 2023 leicht an / Rahmenbedingungen für Transaktionen ...
    332 Leser
    Neuer Anbieter am deutschen Tagesgeldmarkt: 3,45 Prozent Zinsen auch für Bestandskunden / Liechtensteinische Landesbank erweitert ...
    332 Leser
    Personelle Neuaufstellung / BILD-Korrespondent Carl-Victor Wachs und Volkswirt Philipp Despot ...
    328 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    2012 Leser
    Events als Bewerbermagnet: So holt man aus Veranstaltungen auch danach noch das meiste raus (FOTO)
    1760 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1640 Leser
    Arbeitsschutz per Nudging - wie Unternehmen mit der Methode für sichere Verhaltensweisen ...
    1548 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    1060 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    1036 Leser
    Danske Bank Selects Infosys as Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation
    956 Leser
    In NRW wurden 6876 Wohnraum-IDs zur Vermietung an Touristen genehmigt - Köln an der Spitze - ...
    772 Leser
    Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging ...
    712 Leser
    Vip District erwirbt Mitarbeitervorteile.de von der Degussa Bank
    700 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9243 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8076 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7959 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6220 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5991 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4729 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4616 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4575 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser