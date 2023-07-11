Democratisation of Private Equity Gains Pace LIQID Closes EUR200 Million Fund for Affluent Investors (FOTO)
- Europe's largest private equity fund of funds for affluent investors
- Growing affluent interest in alternative investments
- LIQID Private Equity V already launched
LIQID successfully closes the fourth generation of its private equity offering
with a record volume of EUR200 million. This makes the fund Europe's largest
private equity fund of funds for affluent private investors. LIQID, the
bank-independent wealth manager, is moving closer and closer to its goal of
democratizing high-return alternative asset classes. The fifth generation of its
private equity offering has already been launched.
Compared to its predecessor fund, the fourth generation of LIQID Private Equity
has grown by 30 percent. "Affluent investors have a steadily growing interest in
alternative asset classes. This is demonstrated by LIQID Private Equity IV: Even
outside of institutional investors and the financial elite, there is a growing
awareness of the advantages of private equity. It is - after all - the asset
class with the highest returns over the past three decades," says Moritz von
Rhein, Managing Director and Head of Private Markets at LIQID.
This is why LIQID has now launched the fifth generation of its private equity
offering. With its new fund, the asset manager continues to offer affluent
investors the opportunity to invest in private equity on the same terms as smart
money investors, i.e. family offices and large endowments. Through the LIQID
fund offering, private investors can invest like the best institutional
investors, with industry leaders such as KKR, EQT, Permira and Bridgepoint.
LIQID Private Equity focuses on buyout investments in both the US and Europe,
complemented by secondary funds for accelerated cash flow. The funds also invest
in Asia and may opportunistically take advantage of specific distressed and
turnaround situations. In addition to the world's leading private equity
managers, LIQID also includes selected niche managers, such as Nordic Capital or
Rivean Capital, to gain preferred exposure to specific industries. LIQID targets
a net IRR of 15 percent while offering costs comparable to an ETF. In addition
to private equity, LIQID Private Markets also offers access to diversified funds
of funds investing in venture capital and private real estate.
Digital and Cost-Efficient
Founded in 2016, the Berlin-based WealthTech has a clear mission: "Our goal is
to provide family office level financial solutions to the people who drive and
shape our collective future - essentially successful entrepreneurs, business
leaders and innovators," emphasizes Christian Schneider-Sickert, CEO and founder
