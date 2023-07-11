    checkAd

    Returning ecommerce customers drive revenue growth

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift releases list of five strategies to build
    customer loyalty

    Repeat customers spend more money with the retailer and recommend the vendor to
    friends. nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, has
    released a list of five strategies to help online brands, retailers and webshops
    build customer loyalty.

    While previous marketing efforts have tended to focus on acquiring new
    customers, ecommerce companies are waking up to the power of customer loyalty.
    Research shows that some 41% of an online store's revenue comes from just eight
    percent of customers.[1] It is those that shop regularly with a retailer or
    webshop that splash the most cash.

    Encouraging repeat purchase is crucial to growing revenue. Experts at nShift
    have created a list of five strategies to build customer loyalty:

    1. Demonstrate shared values - some 75% of consumers appreciate it when brands
    understand them on a personal level. Retailers must show they share their
    customers' ethical priorities, such as sustainable products and low (or zero)
    emissions deliveries
    2. Give customers choice - shoppers seek a choice over how their purchase is
    delivered. Some favor quick deliveries. Others prefer cheaper or sustainable
    options
    3. Keep your promises - if a retailer commits to next-day delivery, the customer
    expects them to stick to it. Ecommerce companies must ensure they have
    sufficient transport capacity to deliver
    4. Keep in touch - relevant communication helps a shopper stay up to date on the
    status of their delivery. It helps build trust. When the communication
    reflects the retailer's look and feel, it serves as an opportunity to build
    the brand at a time when customers are most engaged
    5. Make returns easy - a slick returns experience drives customer retention.
    Presenting customers with a clear and easy means of sending items back helps
    create good faith between shopper and vendor.

    Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director, Post Purchase at nShift said, "It's
    crucial to keep shoppers coming back for more. As loyalty toward the retailer
    grows, customers will be prepared to part with more cash. They become
    ambassadors for the brand by recommending the vendor to friends and family.

    "To strengthen ties of loyalty, it's important to get the customer experience
    right at every stage of the delivery journey. It's often what happens in the
    hours and days after the customer hits the buy button that will determine
    whether they will come back in the future."

    nShift enables online retailers and webshops to take control of their delivery
    management and build an end-to-end experience from checkout to returns. The
    platform:

    - Offers access to over 1000 ready-made carrier connections
    - Makes different delivery options easy to display and badge at checkout.
    - Gives retailers the ability to distribute branded communication through the
    social channels that are relevant to today's consumers
    - Facilitates a clear, straightforward and easy-to-use returns process.

    http://www.nshift.com/

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

    [1] https://blog.smile.io/repeat-customers-profitable/

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/returning-ecom
    merce-customers-drive-revenue-growth-301873045.html

