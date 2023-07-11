Returning ecommerce customers drive revenue growth

London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift releases list of five strategies to build

customer loyalty



Repeat customers spend more money with the retailer and recommend the vendor to

friends. nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, has

released a list of five strategies to help online brands, retailers and webshops

build customer loyalty.



While previous marketing efforts have tended to focus on acquiring new

customers, ecommerce companies are waking up to the power of customer loyalty.

Research shows that some 41% of an online store's revenue comes from just eight

percent of customers.[1] It is those that shop regularly with a retailer or

webshop that splash the most cash.





Encouraging repeat purchase is crucial to growing revenue. Experts at nShifthave created a list of five strategies to build customer loyalty:1. Demonstrate shared values - some 75% of consumers appreciate it when brandsunderstand them on a personal level. Retailers must show they share theircustomers' ethical priorities, such as sustainable products and low (or zero)emissions deliveries2. Give customers choice - shoppers seek a choice over how their purchase isdelivered. Some favor quick deliveries. Others prefer cheaper or sustainableoptions3. Keep your promises - if a retailer commits to next-day delivery, the customerexpects them to stick to it. Ecommerce companies must ensure they havesufficient transport capacity to deliver4. Keep in touch - relevant communication helps a shopper stay up to date on thestatus of their delivery. It helps build trust. When the communicationreflects the retailer's look and feel, it serves as an opportunity to buildthe brand at a time when customers are most engaged5. Make returns easy - a slick returns experience drives customer retention.Presenting customers with a clear and easy means of sending items back helpscreate good faith between shopper and vendor.Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director, Post Purchase at nShift said, "It'scrucial to keep shoppers coming back for more. As loyalty toward the retailergrows, customers will be prepared to part with more cash. They becomeambassadors for the brand by recommending the vendor to friends and family."To strengthen ties of loyalty, it's important to get the customer experienceright at every stage of the delivery journey. It's often what happens in thehours and days after the customer hits the buy button that will determinewhether they will come back in the future."nShift enables online retailers and webshops to take control of their deliverymanagement and build an end-to-end experience from checkout to returns. Theplatform:- Offers access to over 1000 ready-made carrier connections- Makes different delivery options easy to display and badge at checkout.- Gives retailers the ability to distribute branded communication through thesocial channels that are relevant to today's consumers- Facilitates a clear, straightforward and easy-to-use returns process.http://www.nshift.com/About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in Londonand Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.[1] https://blog.smile.io/repeat-customers-profitable/Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/returning-ecommerce-customers-drive-revenue-growth-301873045.htmlContact:James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5555120OTS: nShift