    PatientGPT from Semalytix Will Replace Six Months of Evidence & Insight Generation in Life Science with Seconds (FOTO)

    Bielefeld (ots) - First Patient-Centric Language Model Approach Revolutionizes
    Life Science

    - Real-time patient experience data from 100 million sources in 26 languages

    - A specifically designed Large Language Model trained on global patient
    experience data for Life Sciences

    - PatientGPT will replace 6 months of real-world research with seconds

    - A milestone for patient-focused drug development

    A new era in drug development begins with the announcement of PatientGPT. Thanks
    to the interplay between supervised Machine Learning and Large-Language Models,
    PatientGPT will provide critical accuracy - a milestone and a must-have in Life
    Sciences. Effects and value estimates of medications based on millions of
    patient experiences can be analyzed and interpreted in seconds, a task that
    would otherwise require up to 6 months of work. Additionally, Europe benefits
    from strong safety measures and anonymization guidelines for sensitive patient
    data.

    For nearly 8 years, Bielefeld-based life science startup Semalytix has been
    transforming the EUR1.25 trillion pharmaceutical industry, constantly delivering
    advances and key technologies made-in-Bielefeld. With the world's first
    functional prototype of a LLM that answers questions on supervised patient
    experiences, the company from East Westphalia takes another leap forward. "We
    can not only analyze but also precisely query the effects of any medication
    based on patient experiences and unmet needs worldwide, down to the smallest
    detail," says co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Janik Jaskolski. "By the end
    of the year, we will have over 50 million patient data points in our patient
    experience data archive, which our own LLM solution will be tuned with. This
    allows us to gain exact insights into how people live with diseases and generate
    crucial new knowledge for patient-focused drug development," states the
    cognitive computer scientist Janik Jaskolski.

    Pushing the boundaries further

    "PatientGPT truly unlocks the huge potential of patient experience data that
    will help shape new therapies and authentically and continuously answer what
    patients need most," says Prof. Dr. Philipp Cimiano, co-founder and Chief
    Technology Officer. The most popular example from recent history is the
    accidental invention of the potent drug Viagra in 1998, which was originally a
    side effect of the tested hypertension medication and repurposed based on
    patient experiences. Thanks to modern technologies, this kind of learning can
    now be amplified. "With access to over 100 million sources in 26 different
