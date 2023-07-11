PatientGPT from Semalytix Will Replace Six Months of Evidence & Insight Generation in Life Science with Seconds (FOTO)
Bielefeld (ots) - First Patient-Centric Language Model Approach Revolutionizes
Life Science
- Real-time patient experience data from 100 million sources in 26 languages
- A specifically designed Large Language Model trained on global patient
experience data for Life Sciences
Life Science
- Real-time patient experience data from 100 million sources in 26 languages
- A specifically designed Large Language Model trained on global patient
experience data for Life Sciences
- PatientGPT will replace 6 months of real-world research with seconds
- A milestone for patient-focused drug development
A new era in drug development begins with the announcement of PatientGPT. Thanks
to the interplay between supervised Machine Learning and Large-Language Models,
PatientGPT will provide critical accuracy - a milestone and a must-have in Life
Sciences. Effects and value estimates of medications based on millions of
patient experiences can be analyzed and interpreted in seconds, a task that
would otherwise require up to 6 months of work. Additionally, Europe benefits
from strong safety measures and anonymization guidelines for sensitive patient
data.
For nearly 8 years, Bielefeld-based life science startup Semalytix has been
transforming the EUR1.25 trillion pharmaceutical industry, constantly delivering
advances and key technologies made-in-Bielefeld. With the world's first
functional prototype of a LLM that answers questions on supervised patient
experiences, the company from East Westphalia takes another leap forward. "We
can not only analyze but also precisely query the effects of any medication
based on patient experiences and unmet needs worldwide, down to the smallest
detail," says co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Janik Jaskolski. "By the end
of the year, we will have over 50 million patient data points in our patient
experience data archive, which our own LLM solution will be tuned with. This
allows us to gain exact insights into how people live with diseases and generate
crucial new knowledge for patient-focused drug development," states the
cognitive computer scientist Janik Jaskolski.
Pushing the boundaries further
"PatientGPT truly unlocks the huge potential of patient experience data that
will help shape new therapies and authentically and continuously answer what
patients need most," says Prof. Dr. Philipp Cimiano, co-founder and Chief
Technology Officer. The most popular example from recent history is the
accidental invention of the potent drug Viagra in 1998, which was originally a
side effect of the tested hypertension medication and repurposed based on
patient experiences. Thanks to modern technologies, this kind of learning can
now be amplified. "With access to over 100 million sources in 26 different
- A milestone for patient-focused drug development
