PatientGPT from Semalytix Will Replace Six Months of Evidence & Insight Generation in Life Science with Seconds (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) - First Patient-Centric Language Model Approach Revolutionizes

Life Science



- Real-time patient experience data from 100 million sources in 26 languages



- A specifically designed Large Language Model trained on global patient

experience data for Life Sciences





- PatientGPT will replace 6 months of real-world research with seconds- A milestone for patient-focused drug developmentA new era in drug development begins with the announcement of PatientGPT. Thanksto the interplay between supervised Machine Learning and Large-Language Models,PatientGPT will provide critical accuracy - a milestone and a must-have in LifeSciences. Effects and value estimates of medications based on millions ofpatient experiences can be analyzed and interpreted in seconds, a task thatwould otherwise require up to 6 months of work. Additionally, Europe benefitsfrom strong safety measures and anonymization guidelines for sensitive patientdata.For nearly 8 years, Bielefeld-based life science startup Semalytix has beentransforming the EUR1.25 trillion pharmaceutical industry, constantly deliveringadvances and key technologies made-in-Bielefeld. With the world's firstfunctional prototype of a LLM that answers questions on supervised patientexperiences, the company from East Westphalia takes another leap forward. "Wecan not only analyze but also precisely query the effects of any medicationbased on patient experiences and unmet needs worldwide, down to the smallestdetail," says co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Janik Jaskolski. "By the endof the year, we will have over 50 million patient data points in our patientexperience data archive, which our own LLM solution will be tuned with. Thisallows us to gain exact insights into how people live with diseases and generatecrucial new knowledge for patient-focused drug development," states thecognitive computer scientist Janik Jaskolski.Pushing the boundaries further"PatientGPT truly unlocks the huge potential of patient experience data thatwill help shape new therapies and authentically and continuously answer whatpatients need most," says Prof. Dr. Philipp Cimiano, co-founder and ChiefTechnology Officer. The most popular example from recent history is theaccidental invention of the potent drug Viagra in 1998, which was originally aside effect of the tested hypertension medication and repurposed based onpatient experiences. Thanks to modern technologies, this kind of learning cannow be amplified. "With access to over 100 million sources in 26 different