    Lectra launches VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion Q2, a new generation of intelligent, connected cutting equipment for the fashion industry

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - This new equipment allows fashion manufacturers to
    adapt to the growing need for small series production . They improve the
    productivity, flexibility, and environmental footprint of cutting rooms.

    Lectra supports the transformation of fashion, automotive and furniture players
    by providing them with technological solutions that accelerate their transition
    to a more efficient and more sustainable Industry 4.0. The Group announces the
    launch of a new generation of intelligent, connected low-ply equipment for the
    fashion industry, VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion Q2 . They are particularly
    well suited to ensuring a quick, easy transition from small-volume production to
    larger order volumes, while maintaining optimal cutting quality. Developed with
    an eco-design approach, their environmental and social impact has been
    significantly improved.

    In fashion, the current trend is towards capsule collections and the constant
    renewal of products. Manufacturers therefore have to produce smaller volumes of
    the same design and the number of orders to process and materials to cut is
    increasing. VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion Q2 allow manufacturers to cut
    variable volumes in an agile manner, in all types of materials.

    "As economies of scale are increasingly difficult to achieve, fashion
    manufacturers need to gain flexibility while controlling the costs associated
    with the production of the orders they receive. With optimized running costs and
    enhanced performance, the new generation of VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion
    Q2 cutting solutions offers them a better return on investment, and helps them
    increase their margins while also reducing their environmental footprint. As
    corporate social responsibility is a major priority for Lectra, we have
    reinforced the integration of eco-design principles in the development of this
    new range. This enables our customers to meet the fashion industry's two major
    challenges: reducing energy and material consumption ," explains Maximilien
    Abadie, Chief Product Officer at Lectra.

    A reduced environmental footprint

    Fashion players also have increasingly high expectations regarding the
    environmental footprint of their business. Lectra meets their needs by applying
    eco-design principles. VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion Q2 use 30% to 40%
    less energy than the previous versions, which were already renowned for their
    energy performance, for superior efficiency. They weigh 200 kg less than their
    predecessors, and are more compact in size. As a result, the carbon footprint
    associated with transporting the equipment, and with the resources used in its
    production and maintenance, is also significantly reduced.
