Lectra launches VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion Q2, a new generation of intelligent, connected cutting equipment for the fashion industry

In fashion, the current trend is towards capsule collections and the constantrenewal of products. Manufacturers therefore have to produce smaller volumes ofthe same design and the number of orders to process and materials to cut isincreasing. VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion Q2 allow manufacturers to cutvariable volumes in an agile manner, in all types of materials."As economies of scale are increasingly difficult to achieve, fashionmanufacturers need to gain flexibility while controlling the costs associatedwith the production of the orders they receive. With optimized running costs andenhanced performance, the new generation of VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashionQ2 cutting solutions offers them a better return on investment, and helps themincrease their margins while also reducing their environmental footprint. Ascorporate social responsibility is a major priority for Lectra, we havereinforced the integration of eco-design principles in the development of thisnew range. This enables our customers to meet the fashion industry's two majorchallenges: reducing energy and material consumption ," explains MaximilienAbadie, Chief Product Officer at Lectra.A reduced environmental footprintFashion players also have increasingly high expectations regarding theenvironmental footprint of their business. Lectra meets their needs by applyingeco-design principles. VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion Q2 use 30% to 40%less energy than the previous versions, which were already renowned for theirenergy performance, for superior efficiency. They weigh 200 kg less than theirpredecessors, and are more compact in size. As a result, the carbon footprintassociated with transporting the equipment, and with the resources used in itsproduction and maintenance, is also significantly reduced.