Lectra launches VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion Q2, a new generation of intelligent, connected cutting equipment for the fashion industry
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - This new equipment allows fashion manufacturers to
adapt to the growing need for small series production . They improve the
productivity, flexibility, and environmental footprint of cutting rooms.
Lectra supports the transformation of fashion, automotive and furniture players
by providing them with technological solutions that accelerate their transition
to a more efficient and more sustainable Industry 4.0. The Group announces the
launch of a new generation of intelligent, connected low-ply equipment for the
fashion industry, VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion Q2 . They are particularly
well suited to ensuring a quick, easy transition from small-volume production to
larger order volumes, while maintaining optimal cutting quality. Developed with
an eco-design approach, their environmental and social impact has been
significantly improved.
In fashion, the current trend is towards capsule collections and the constant
renewal of products. Manufacturers therefore have to produce smaller volumes of
the same design and the number of orders to process and materials to cut is
increasing. VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion Q2 allow manufacturers to cut
variable volumes in an agile manner, in all types of materials.
"As economies of scale are increasingly difficult to achieve, fashion
manufacturers need to gain flexibility while controlling the costs associated
with the production of the orders they receive. With optimized running costs and
enhanced performance, the new generation of VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion
Q2 cutting solutions offers them a better return on investment, and helps them
increase their margins while also reducing their environmental footprint. As
corporate social responsibility is a major priority for Lectra, we have
reinforced the integration of eco-design principles in the development of this
new range. This enables our customers to meet the fashion industry's two major
challenges: reducing energy and material consumption ," explains Maximilien
Abadie, Chief Product Officer at Lectra.
A reduced environmental footprint
Fashion players also have increasingly high expectations regarding the
environmental footprint of their business. Lectra meets their needs by applying
eco-design principles. VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion Q2 use 30% to 40%
less energy than the previous versions, which were already renowned for their
energy performance, for superior efficiency. They weigh 200 kg less than their
predecessors, and are more compact in size. As a result, the carbon footprint
associated with transporting the equipment, and with the resources used in its
production and maintenance, is also significantly reduced.
