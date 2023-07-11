    checkAd

    COP28 President-Designate meets with His Majesty King Felipe VI

    Madrid (ots/PRNewswire) - Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate met
    with His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain to discuss the plans and objectives
    for the upcoming COP28 conference. The meeting was attended by His Excellency
    Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General and Special Representative of
    COP28, and other prominent officials

    Notes to Editors COP28 UAE:

    - COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12,
    2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants,
    including heads of state, government officials, international industry
    leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and
    non-state actors.
    - As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first
    ever Global Stocktake - a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate
    goals.
    - The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to
    accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a "leave
    no one behind" approach to inclusive climate action."

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151891/COP28_President_Designate_Majes
    ty_King_Felipe_VI.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cop28-presiden
    t-designate-meets-with-his-majesty-king-felipe-vi-301874632.html

    Contact:

    Nisar Hussain; media@cop28.com; +971 55 679 9325

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169701/5555813
    OTS: COP28 UAE



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  65   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    COP28 President-Designate meets with His Majesty King Felipe VI Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate met with His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain to discuss the plans and objectives for the upcoming COP28 conference. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    PAYBACK glänzt als "Digitaler Vorreiter 2023" - F.A.Z.-Institut und IMWF verleihen ...
    252 Leser
    AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA: DER NEUE BATTISTA EDIZIONE NINO FARINA: DIE HOMMAGE AN EINE RENNLEGENDE FEIERT BEIM GOODWOOD ...
    220 Leser
    Bekenntnis zu Kunden- und Serviceorientierung: Techem CSO Nicolai Kuß mit erweitertem Verantwortungsbereich (FOTO)
    148 Leser
    "SOUND OF FREEDOM", PRODUZIERT VON GOYA CARES, EROBERT DIE KINOS
    132 Leser
    Umsätze im E-Commerce fallen um 12 Prozent / Deutliche Korrektur für Gesamtjahr erwartet
    128 Leser
    Semalytix will mit PatientGPT 6-monatige Life-Science-Erkenntnisse in 1 Sekunde erreichen (FOTO)
    124 Leser
    ESET Threat Report H1 2023: Die Spielregeln der Cyberkriminellen ändern sich
    120 Leser
    Lectra launches VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion Q2, a new generation of intelligent, connected ...
    112 Leser
    KfW bei Digitalisierung und Refinanzierung erfolgreich
    112 Leser
    Sylt, Norderney und Tegernsee: Wohneigentum in Urlaubsorten kostet bis zu 18.000 Euro pro Quadratmeter
    112 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    1332 Leser
    Finc3 wird Front Row / Finc3-Mutter Fortress Brand bündelt alle Aktivitäten global unter ...
    488 Leser
    Spitch und K-Businesscom AG Schweiz gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein / Innovative ...
    424 Leser
    Zwei Neue mit vielseitiger Erfahrung im ISM-Kuratorium / Die private Wirtschaftshochschule mit ...
    408 Leser
    Niederlassung Duisburg startet Pilotprojekt für Photovoltaikausbau
    392 Leser
    Die meisten Führungskräfte sehen mehr Vorteile als Risiken in generativer KI (FOTO)
    372 Leser
    Dämpfer für das Geschäftsklima - KI für Consultingbranche nicht nur Zukunft, ...
    364 Leser
    Personelle Neuaufstellung / BILD-Korrespondent Carl-Victor Wachs und Volkswirt Philipp Despot ...
    356 Leser
    Wohninvestments ziehen im zweiten Quartal 2023 leicht an / Rahmenbedingungen für Transaktionen ...
    332 Leser
    Neuer Anbieter am deutschen Tagesgeldmarkt: 3,45 Prozent Zinsen auch für Bestandskunden / Liechtensteinische Landesbank erweitert ...
    332 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    2032 Leser
    Events als Bewerbermagnet: So holt man aus Veranstaltungen auch danach noch das meiste raus (FOTO)
    1760 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1640 Leser
    Arbeitsschutz per Nudging - wie Unternehmen mit der Methode für sichere Verhaltensweisen ...
    1548 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    1332 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    1068 Leser
    Danske Bank Selects Infosys as Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation
    1048 Leser
    In NRW wurden 6876 Wohnraum-IDs zur Vermietung an Touristen genehmigt - Köln an der Spitze - ...
    772 Leser
    Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging ...
    712 Leser
    Vip District erwirbt Mitarbeitervorteile.de von der Degussa Bank
    704 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9243 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8076 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7959 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6224 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5991 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4729 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4616 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4575 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser