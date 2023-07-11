COP28 President-Designate meets with His Majesty King Felipe VI
Madrid (ots/PRNewswire) - Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate met
with His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain to discuss the plans and objectives
for the upcoming COP28 conference. The meeting was attended by His Excellency
Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General and Special Representative of
COP28, and other prominent officials
Notes to Editors COP28 UAE:
Notes to Editors COP28 UAE:
- COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12,
2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants,
including heads of state, government officials, international industry
leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and
non-state actors.
- As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first
ever Global Stocktake - a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate
goals.
- The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to
accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a "leave
no one behind" approach to inclusive climate action."








