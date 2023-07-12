    checkAd

    EU Mandates Greater Recyclability in Batteries

    Berlin (ots) - The European Council has approved new regulations requiring
    batteries to be far more recyclable. The rules mean novel business opportunities
    in Germany.

    Under the regulations, producers will be responsible for collecting set
    percentages of waste portable batteries (63% by the end of 2027 and 73% by the
    end of 2030). Moreover, they will have to meet dedicated collection objectives
    for waste batteries from light means of transport (51% by the end of 2028 and
    61% by the end of 2031).

    The rules also impose mandatory minimum recycled content levels for new
    industrial, SLI and EV batteries as well as content documentation. And it sets
    recycling efficiency targets of 80% for waste nickel-cadmium and 50% for other
    batteries by the end of 2025.

    The rules amount to a sea change in how battery materials are dealt with in the
    European Union and its largest economy and battery heartland Germany.

    "The new EU battery regulation covers the entire battery lifecycle and ensures
    that critical raw materials are reused as far as possible," explains Germany
    Trade & Invest (GTAI) battery expert Nicolas Brahami. "Batteries sold within the
    EU will have to adhere to sustainable production practices and responsible
    recycling processes, ultimately supporting Europe's transition to low-emission
    mobility."

    "This marks an important step towards batteries becoming the first true
    closed-loop industy," adds Brahami. "The regulation will shore up the EU - and
    Germany specifically - as the leading location for investment across the entire
    battery materials value chain. At GTAI we've seen big interest from leading
    industry players, especially in the recycling sector, in investing in new
    capacities in Germany."

    For background information, please listen to our podcast on battery recycling
    "Germany's New Gold Rush": https://ots.de/u7wAbL

    Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government agency for international
    business promotion. It helps international companies set up shop in Germany and
    German companies do business abroad. It also promotes Germany in general as a
    business location.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase
    Senior Manager, Communications
    Germany Trade & Invest
    Friedrichstrasse 60
    10117 Berlin Germany
    +49 1796873724

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5556402
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



