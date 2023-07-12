EU Mandates Greater Recyclability in Batteries
Berlin (ots) - The European Council has approved new regulations requiring
batteries to be far more recyclable. The rules mean novel business opportunities
in Germany.
Under the regulations, producers will be responsible for collecting set
percentages of waste portable batteries (63% by the end of 2027 and 73% by the
end of 2030). Moreover, they will have to meet dedicated collection objectives
for waste batteries from light means of transport (51% by the end of 2028 and
61% by the end of 2031).
batteries to be far more recyclable. The rules mean novel business opportunities
in Germany.
Under the regulations, producers will be responsible for collecting set
percentages of waste portable batteries (63% by the end of 2027 and 73% by the
end of 2030). Moreover, they will have to meet dedicated collection objectives
for waste batteries from light means of transport (51% by the end of 2028 and
61% by the end of 2031).
The rules also impose mandatory minimum recycled content levels for new
industrial, SLI and EV batteries as well as content documentation. And it sets
recycling efficiency targets of 80% for waste nickel-cadmium and 50% for other
batteries by the end of 2025.
The rules amount to a sea change in how battery materials are dealt with in the
European Union and its largest economy and battery heartland Germany.
"The new EU battery regulation covers the entire battery lifecycle and ensures
that critical raw materials are reused as far as possible," explains Germany
Trade & Invest (GTAI) battery expert Nicolas Brahami. "Batteries sold within the
EU will have to adhere to sustainable production practices and responsible
recycling processes, ultimately supporting Europe's transition to low-emission
mobility."
"This marks an important step towards batteries becoming the first true
closed-loop industy," adds Brahami. "The regulation will shore up the EU - and
Germany specifically - as the leading location for investment across the entire
battery materials value chain. At GTAI we've seen big interest from leading
industry players, especially in the recycling sector, in investing in new
capacities in Germany."
For background information, please listen to our podcast on battery recycling
"Germany's New Gold Rush": https://ots.de/u7wAbL
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government agency for international
business promotion. It helps international companies set up shop in Germany and
German companies do business abroad. It also promotes Germany in general as a
business location.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin Germany
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5556402
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
industrial, SLI and EV batteries as well as content documentation. And it sets
recycling efficiency targets of 80% for waste nickel-cadmium and 50% for other
batteries by the end of 2025.
The rules amount to a sea change in how battery materials are dealt with in the
European Union and its largest economy and battery heartland Germany.
"The new EU battery regulation covers the entire battery lifecycle and ensures
that critical raw materials are reused as far as possible," explains Germany
Trade & Invest (GTAI) battery expert Nicolas Brahami. "Batteries sold within the
EU will have to adhere to sustainable production practices and responsible
recycling processes, ultimately supporting Europe's transition to low-emission
mobility."
"This marks an important step towards batteries becoming the first true
closed-loop industy," adds Brahami. "The regulation will shore up the EU - and
Germany specifically - as the leading location for investment across the entire
battery materials value chain. At GTAI we've seen big interest from leading
industry players, especially in the recycling sector, in investing in new
capacities in Germany."
For background information, please listen to our podcast on battery recycling
"Germany's New Gold Rush": https://ots.de/u7wAbL
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government agency for international
business promotion. It helps international companies set up shop in Germany and
German companies do business abroad. It also promotes Germany in general as a
business location.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin Germany
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5556402
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 37 | 0 |