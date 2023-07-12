EU Mandates Greater Recyclability in Batteries

Berlin (ots) - The European Council has approved new regulations requiring

batteries to be far more recyclable. The rules mean novel business opportunities

in Germany.



Under the regulations, producers will be responsible for collecting set

percentages of waste portable batteries (63% by the end of 2027 and 73% by the

end of 2030). Moreover, they will have to meet dedicated collection objectives

for waste batteries from light means of transport (51% by the end of 2028 and

61% by the end of 2031).



