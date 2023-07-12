AI Boom Sparks German Start-Up Recovery

Berlin (ots) - Despite recent dips in financing, more and more young technology

companies are being founded in Europe's largest economy. The recovery is being

driven in part by the intense interest in artificial intelligence applications.



The numbers of new start-ups in Germany is back on the rise. That's the

conclusion of a survey done by the Internet platform Startupdetector in

association with Germany's Start-Up Association.



