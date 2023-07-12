    checkAd

    AI Boom Sparks German Start-Up Recovery

    Berlin (ots) - Despite recent dips in financing, more and more young technology
    companies are being founded in Europe's largest economy. The recovery is being
    driven in part by the intense interest in artificial intelligence applications.

    The numbers of new start-ups in Germany is back on the rise. That's the
    conclusion of a survey done by the Internet platform Startupdetector in
    association with Germany's Start-Up Association.

    According to the study 1293 start-ups were founded in the first half of this
    year - a 16 percent increase over 2022. New start-ups in the German capital,
    Berlin, recorded a 40 percent increase, as did fledgling companies in Germany's
    second-largest city Hamburg.

    One conspicuous growth sector is artificial intelligence. According to the
    industry initiative Applied-AI, the number of AI startups is up 67 percent
    year-on-year.

    "The positive figures on start-ups in the area of artificial intelligence show
    that Germany as a business location and German entrepreneurs are well-positioned
    in the competition for the AI market," says Germany Trade & Invest artificial
    intelligence expert Asha-Maria Sharma. "Trustworthy artificial intelligence from
    Germany is a driver of innovation in the established economy as well and is part
    of a sovereign European ecosystem."

    Another hot sector according to the Start-Up Association is tourism, where the
    number of newly founded companies in Germany is up 111 percent.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase
    Senior Manager, Communications
    Germany Trade & Invest
    Friedrichstrasse 60
    10117 Berlin Germany
    +49 1796873724

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5556620
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



