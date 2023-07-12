AI Boom Sparks German Start-Up Recovery
Berlin (ots) - Despite recent dips in financing, more and more young technology
companies are being founded in Europe's largest economy. The recovery is being
driven in part by the intense interest in artificial intelligence applications.
The numbers of new start-ups in Germany is back on the rise. That's the
conclusion of a survey done by the Internet platform Startupdetector in
association with Germany's Start-Up Association.
companies are being founded in Europe's largest economy. The recovery is being
driven in part by the intense interest in artificial intelligence applications.
The numbers of new start-ups in Germany is back on the rise. That's the
conclusion of a survey done by the Internet platform Startupdetector in
association with Germany's Start-Up Association.
According to the study 1293 start-ups were founded in the first half of this
year - a 16 percent increase over 2022. New start-ups in the German capital,
Berlin, recorded a 40 percent increase, as did fledgling companies in Germany's
second-largest city Hamburg.
One conspicuous growth sector is artificial intelligence. According to the
industry initiative Applied-AI, the number of AI startups is up 67 percent
year-on-year.
"The positive figures on start-ups in the area of artificial intelligence show
that Germany as a business location and German entrepreneurs are well-positioned
in the competition for the AI market," says Germany Trade & Invest artificial
intelligence expert Asha-Maria Sharma. "Trustworthy artificial intelligence from
Germany is a driver of innovation in the established economy as well and is part
of a sovereign European ecosystem."
Another hot sector according to the Start-Up Association is tourism, where the
number of newly founded companies in Germany is up 111 percent.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin Germany
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5556620
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
year - a 16 percent increase over 2022. New start-ups in the German capital,
Berlin, recorded a 40 percent increase, as did fledgling companies in Germany's
second-largest city Hamburg.
One conspicuous growth sector is artificial intelligence. According to the
industry initiative Applied-AI, the number of AI startups is up 67 percent
year-on-year.
"The positive figures on start-ups in the area of artificial intelligence show
that Germany as a business location and German entrepreneurs are well-positioned
in the competition for the AI market," says Germany Trade & Invest artificial
intelligence expert Asha-Maria Sharma. "Trustworthy artificial intelligence from
Germany is a driver of innovation in the established economy as well and is part
of a sovereign European ecosystem."
Another hot sector according to the Start-Up Association is tourism, where the
number of newly founded companies in Germany is up 111 percent.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin Germany
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5556620
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 85 | 0 |