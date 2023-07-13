    checkAd

    Visa, COS and the United Repair Centre unite to make more sustainable choices everyone's must-have

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - The first experiment partners for Visa's Recommerce
    Behavioural Insights Lab will be COS and United Repair Centre, in conjunction
    with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Mindworks and Twig, to support sustainable
    consumer choices and the transition to a circular economy.

    - 92% of people surveyed say they want to live a sustainable life, but only 16%
    are actively changing their behaviour.[1]
    - Visa is partnering with retail partners H&M Group's COS brand, the United
    Repair Centre, Mindworks, Twig and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to help
    understand and overcome the barriers that stop consumers taking part in the
    circular economy.
    - As one of the world leading payments network, Visa is strongly placed to
    develop new services that support more sustainable choices for consumers.

    Today Visa announced the first partners for its Recommerce Behavioural Insights
    Lab, a new initiative running rapid real-world experiments to understand and
    share how businesses can help consumers actively engage in the transition to a
    more circular economy.

    With 92% of consumers surveyed claiming they want to live a more sustainable
    life, but only 16% taking active steps to change their behaviour, Visa will
    partner with leading brands to better understand how to bridge this
    "intention/action gap", aimed at driving more circular behaviours and business
    models while ensuring an inclusive approach.

    The first two experiments will be run in partnership with COS and the United
    Repair Centre, and will take place in various places across Europe. Initial
    countries where early experiments are likely to take place include France, the
    Netherlands and Germany, as well as the UK.

    COS will explore the motivations and compelling experiences that increase
    consumer participation in the resale market. Resale is an important part of
    fashion's shift to circularity and is a growing commercial activity. However,
    with only 47% of consumers participating in resale activities more than once a
    year, many brands are still learning the many motivations and novel barriers
    that affect customer interest.[2]

    The experiment with the United Repair Centre will leverage their experience
    offering high-quality repair services to leading European apparel brands. It
    will explore the barriers that stop consumers from repairing their garments, and
    how to make clothing repair services more accessible and beneficial for all.

    The experiments will test the different experiences and motivations with
    customers in a variety of environments, including online and in store, to
    Seite 1 von 3



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  101   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Visa, COS and the United Repair Centre unite to make more sustainable choices everyone's must-have The first experiment partners for Visa's Recommerce Behavioural Insights Lab will be COS and United Repair Centre, in conjunction with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Mindworks and Twig, to support sustainable consumer choices and the transition …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Exporte in die Vereinigten Staaten von Januar bis Mai 2023 um 7,0 % gegenüber dem ...
    236 Leser
    Vaillant Group setzt auf Icertis, um Vertragsmanagement zu digitalisieren
    156 Leser
    Huawei stellt KI-Modell Pangu 3.0 und Ascend AI Cloud Services vor: Mit künstlicher Intelligenz die Industrie umgestalten
    136 Leser
    Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim unterzeichnet Liefervereinbarung mit ERS Group über Solarmodule mit einer Leistung ...
    128 Leser
    KPMG und Microsoft schließen KI-Vereinbarung / Mehrjährige Cloud- und KI-Allianz zum ...
    124 Leser
    Der erste Blick auf den atemberaubenden neuen Opel Experimental (FOTO)
    120 Leser
    Bertelsmann Investments baut EMBRACE mit Übernahme von Studyflix zu führendem ...
    120 Leser
    STADA baut Consumer-Healthcare-Portfolio in Europa aus und übernimmt weitere Marken von Sanofi ...
    120 Leser
    163 neue Mietwohnungen in Hamburg-Ottensen: Vermietung der Kolbenhöfe gestartet (FOTO)
    120 Leser
    Streaming-Studie: 30 Prozent der Deutschen wollen Abos kündigen - Zahlungsbereitschaft sinkt von 15 Euro auf 10 ...
    116 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    1876 Leser
    Finc3 wird Front Row / Finc3-Mutter Fortress Brand bündelt alle Aktivitäten global unter ...
    496 Leser
    Spitch und K-Businesscom AG Schweiz gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein / Innovative ...
    424 Leser
    Zwei Neue mit vielseitiger Erfahrung im ISM-Kuratorium / Die private Wirtschaftshochschule mit ...
    408 Leser
    Niederlassung Duisburg startet Pilotprojekt für Photovoltaikausbau
    392 Leser
    Die meisten Führungskräfte sehen mehr Vorteile als Risiken in generativer KI (FOTO)
    372 Leser
    Dämpfer für das Geschäftsklima - KI für Consultingbranche nicht nur Zukunft, ...
    364 Leser
    Personelle Neuaufstellung / BILD-Korrespondent Carl-Victor Wachs und Volkswirt Philipp Despot ...
    360 Leser
    PAYBACK glänzt als "Digitaler Vorreiter 2023" - F.A.Z.-Institut und IMWF verleihen ...
    332 Leser
    Neuer Anbieter am deutschen Tagesgeldmarkt: 3,45 Prozent Zinsen auch für Bestandskunden / Liechtensteinische Landesbank erweitert ...
    332 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    2244 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    1876 Leser
    Events als Bewerbermagnet: So holt man aus Veranstaltungen auch danach noch das meiste raus (FOTO)
    1820 Leser
    Arbeitsschutz per Nudging - wie Unternehmen mit der Methode für sichere Verhaltensweisen ...
    1740 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1640 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    1392 Leser
    Danske Bank Selects Infosys as Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation
    1244 Leser
    ZIM erweitert Partnerschaft mit 40Seas, um flexible digitale Finanzierungslösungen für ...
    800 Leser
    In NRW wurden 6876 Wohnraum-IDs zur Vermietung an Touristen genehmigt - Köln an der Spitze - ...
    772 Leser
    Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging ...
    712 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9251 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8076 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7959 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6228 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5995 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4729 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4616 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4607 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser