Visa, COS and the United Repair Centre unite to make more sustainable choices everyone's must-have
London (ots/PRNewswire) - The first experiment partners for Visa's Recommerce
Behavioural Insights Lab will be COS and United Repair Centre, in conjunction
with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Mindworks and Twig, to support sustainable
consumer choices and the transition to a circular economy.
- 92% of people surveyed say they want to live a sustainable life, but only 16%
are actively changing their behaviour.[1]
- Visa is partnering with retail partners H&M Group's COS brand, the United
Repair Centre, Mindworks, Twig and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to help
understand and overcome the barriers that stop consumers taking part in the
circular economy.
- As one of the world leading payments network, Visa is strongly placed to
develop new services that support more sustainable choices for consumers.
Behavioural Insights Lab will be COS and United Repair Centre, in conjunction
with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Mindworks and Twig, to support sustainable
consumer choices and the transition to a circular economy.
- 92% of people surveyed say they want to live a sustainable life, but only 16%
are actively changing their behaviour.[1]
- Visa is partnering with retail partners H&M Group's COS brand, the United
Repair Centre, Mindworks, Twig and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to help
understand and overcome the barriers that stop consumers taking part in the
circular economy.
- As one of the world leading payments network, Visa is strongly placed to
develop new services that support more sustainable choices for consumers.
Today Visa announced the first partners for its Recommerce Behavioural Insights
Lab, a new initiative running rapid real-world experiments to understand and
share how businesses can help consumers actively engage in the transition to a
more circular economy.
With 92% of consumers surveyed claiming they want to live a more sustainable
life, but only 16% taking active steps to change their behaviour, Visa will
partner with leading brands to better understand how to bridge this
"intention/action gap", aimed at driving more circular behaviours and business
models while ensuring an inclusive approach.
The first two experiments will be run in partnership with COS and the United
Repair Centre, and will take place in various places across Europe. Initial
countries where early experiments are likely to take place include France, the
Netherlands and Germany, as well as the UK.
COS will explore the motivations and compelling experiences that increase
consumer participation in the resale market. Resale is an important part of
fashion's shift to circularity and is a growing commercial activity. However,
with only 47% of consumers participating in resale activities more than once a
year, many brands are still learning the many motivations and novel barriers
that affect customer interest.[2]
The experiment with the United Repair Centre will leverage their experience
offering high-quality repair services to leading European apparel brands. It
will explore the barriers that stop consumers from repairing their garments, and
how to make clothing repair services more accessible and beneficial for all.
The experiments will test the different experiences and motivations with
customers in a variety of environments, including online and in store, to
Lab, a new initiative running rapid real-world experiments to understand and
share how businesses can help consumers actively engage in the transition to a
more circular economy.
With 92% of consumers surveyed claiming they want to live a more sustainable
life, but only 16% taking active steps to change their behaviour, Visa will
partner with leading brands to better understand how to bridge this
"intention/action gap", aimed at driving more circular behaviours and business
models while ensuring an inclusive approach.
The first two experiments will be run in partnership with COS and the United
Repair Centre, and will take place in various places across Europe. Initial
countries where early experiments are likely to take place include France, the
Netherlands and Germany, as well as the UK.
COS will explore the motivations and compelling experiences that increase
consumer participation in the resale market. Resale is an important part of
fashion's shift to circularity and is a growing commercial activity. However,
with only 47% of consumers participating in resale activities more than once a
year, many brands are still learning the many motivations and novel barriers
that affect customer interest.[2]
The experiment with the United Repair Centre will leverage their experience
offering high-quality repair services to leading European apparel brands. It
will explore the barriers that stop consumers from repairing their garments, and
how to make clothing repair services more accessible and beneficial for all.
The experiments will test the different experiences and motivations with
customers in a variety of environments, including online and in store, to
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 101 | 0 |