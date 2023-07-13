Visa, COS and the United Repair Centre unite to make more sustainable choices everyone's must-have

London (ots/PRNewswire) - The first experiment partners for Visa's Recommerce

Behavioural Insights Lab will be COS and United Repair Centre, in conjunction

with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Mindworks and Twig, to support sustainable

consumer choices and the transition to a circular economy.



- 92% of people surveyed say they want to live a sustainable life, but only 16%

are actively changing their behaviour.[1]

- Visa is partnering with retail partners H&M Group's COS brand, the United

Repair Centre, Mindworks, Twig and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to help

understand and overcome the barriers that stop consumers taking part in the

circular economy.

- As one of the world leading payments network, Visa is strongly placed to

develop new services that support more sustainable choices for consumers.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Today Visa announced the first partners for its Recommerce Behavioural InsightsLab, a new initiative running rapid real-world experiments to understand andshare how businesses can help consumers actively engage in the transition to amore circular economy.With 92% of consumers surveyed claiming they want to live a more sustainablelife, but only 16% taking active steps to change their behaviour, Visa willpartner with leading brands to better understand how to bridge this"intention/action gap", aimed at driving more circular behaviours and businessmodels while ensuring an inclusive approach.The first two experiments will be run in partnership with COS and the UnitedRepair Centre, and will take place in various places across Europe. Initialcountries where early experiments are likely to take place include France, theNetherlands and Germany, as well as the UK.COS will explore the motivations and compelling experiences that increaseconsumer participation in the resale market. Resale is an important part offashion's shift to circularity and is a growing commercial activity. However,with only 47% of consumers participating in resale activities more than once ayear, many brands are still learning the many motivations and novel barriersthat affect customer interest.[2]The experiment with the United Repair Centre will leverage their experienceoffering high-quality repair services to leading European apparel brands. Itwill explore the barriers that stop consumers from repairing their garments, andhow to make clothing repair services more accessible and beneficial for all.The experiments will test the different experiences and motivations withcustomers in a variety of environments, including online and in store, to