COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance, leveraging public, business and philanthropic capital during meetings with UK Government, King Charles III and President Biden

Windsor, England (ots/PRNewswire) -- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, met with US President JoeBiden, His Majesty King Charles III, UK Government Ministers and LeadingInvestors and Philanthropists to discuss unlocking climate finance with afocus on developing economies.- The meeting was part of the Climate Finance Mobilization Forum, led by the UKSecretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero and the US SpecialPresidential Envoy for Climate.- Dr. Al Jaber said, "The leadership of the US and UK is crucial on bothfulfilling climate finance pledges and mobilizing further capital. We mustdeliver on the $100bn of annual climate finance promised in 2009, and I havebeen encouraged by recent assurances that this pledge will be fulfilled."- "Climate change is a global problem that requires a global solution. Allfinancial actors must work within a new framework of solidarity to enableclimate finance at the scale, scope and speed that the world needs."- "We must now take holistic action to mobilize capital from all sectors,public, private and philanthropic. I welcome the US and UK's efforts to createthe right enabling environment for business and philanthropy to mobilizeclimate finance at the scale required ahead of COP28."- "Today, representatives from leading business and philanthropic organizationscame together to announce significant action to increase innovative andcatalytic climate finance for developing economies. This is a significant stepforward for those living on the frontlines of climate change."- "To help raise global ambition, COP28 will host a High-Level Business &Philanthropy Delivery Forum. This forum will focus on removing barriers toprogress, showcasing what is working, and identifying opportunities forco-creation, collaboration, and acceleration. This will be the first time thatbusiness and philanthropy will be meaningfully and inclusively integrated intothe Official Leaders' Programme."- "His Majesty King Charles's leadership in convening and mobilizing the globalprivate sector has been critical in recent years, and we are delighted thathis Sustainable Markets' Initiative will be one of the key delivery partnersfor the Business & Philanthropy Delivery Forum at COP28."- "The World Bank's Private Sector Investment Lab is also a strong complement toour efforts. I look forward to actionable recommendations coming out of thePrivate Sector Investment Lab that can be integrated into COP28's climatefinance agenda."Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate has participated in high-level