    checkAd

    COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance, leveraging public, business and philanthropic capital during meetings with UK Government, King Charles III and President Biden

    Windsor, England (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, met with US President Joe
    Biden, His Majesty King Charles III, UK Government Ministers and Leading
    Investors and Philanthropists to discuss unlocking climate finance with a
    focus on developing economies.
    - The meeting was part of the Climate Finance Mobilization Forum, led by the UK
    Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero and the US Special
    Presidential Envoy for Climate.
    - Dr. Al Jaber said, "The leadership of the US and UK is crucial on both
    fulfilling climate finance pledges and mobilizing further capital. We must
    deliver on the $100bn of annual climate finance promised in 2009, and I have
    been encouraged by recent assurances that this pledge will be fulfilled."
    - "Climate change is a global problem that requires a global solution. All
    financial actors must work within a new framework of solidarity to enable
    climate finance at the scale, scope and speed that the world needs."
    - "We must now take holistic action to mobilize capital from all sectors,
    public, private and philanthropic. I welcome the US and UK's efforts to create
    the right enabling environment for business and philanthropy to mobilize
    climate finance at the scale required ahead of COP28."
    - "Today, representatives from leading business and philanthropic organizations
    came together to announce significant action to increase innovative and
    catalytic climate finance for developing economies. This is a significant step
    forward for those living on the frontlines of climate change."
    - "To help raise global ambition, COP28 will host a High-Level Business &
    Philanthropy Delivery Forum. This forum will focus on removing barriers to
    progress, showcasing what is working, and identifying opportunities for
    co-creation, collaboration, and acceleration. This will be the first time that
    business and philanthropy will be meaningfully and inclusively integrated into
    the Official Leaders' Programme."
    - "His Majesty King Charles's leadership in convening and mobilizing the global
    private sector has been critical in recent years, and we are delighted that
    his Sustainable Markets' Initiative will be one of the key delivery partners
    for the Business & Philanthropy Delivery Forum at COP28."
    - "The World Bank's Private Sector Investment Lab is also a strong complement to
    our efforts. I look forward to actionable recommendations coming out of the
    Private Sector Investment Lab that can be integrated into COP28's climate
    finance agenda."

    Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate has participated in high-level
    Seite 1 von 3



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  73   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance, leveraging public, business and philanthropic capital during meetings with UK Government, King Charles III and President Biden - Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, met with US President Joe Biden, His Majesty King Charles III, UK Government Ministers and Leading Investors and Philanthropists to discuss unlocking climate finance with a focus on developing …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Vaillant Group setzt auf Icertis, um Vertragsmanagement zu digitalisieren
    164 Leser
    Digitale Fahrtreppe: Schindler Deutschland reduziert Stillstandszeiten durch Remote Monitoring um bis zu 34 Prozent
    152 Leser
    Bauder investiert in neues Werk für Flüssigkunststoff (FOTO)
    140 Leser
    Studie: Mehr Geld im Job kommt durch Beförderungen
    132 Leser
    DeFi Technologies' hundertprozentige Tochtergellschat Valour Inc. gibt die Markteinführung ...
    132 Leser
    Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim unterzeichnet Liefervereinbarung mit ERS Group über Solarmodule mit einer Leistung ...
    128 Leser
    DGB Vorsitzende Yasmin Fahimi besucht Ørsted
    128 Leser
    Mittelstand begrüßt Lindner-Pläne zum Wachstumschancengesetz
    124 Leser
    EU Mandates Greater Recyclability in Batteries
    120 Leser
    bp erhält Zuschlag für 4 GW in Auktion zum Einstieg in den deutschen Offshore-Windmarkt ...
    116 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    2008 Leser
    Finc3 wird Front Row / Finc3-Mutter Fortress Brand bündelt alle Aktivitäten global unter ...
    496 Leser
    Die meisten Führungskräfte sehen mehr Vorteile als Risiken in generativer KI (FOTO)
    408 Leser
    Niederlassung Duisburg startet Pilotprojekt für Photovoltaikausbau
    392 Leser
    Dämpfer für das Geschäftsklima - KI für Consultingbranche nicht nur Zukunft, ...
    364 Leser
    Personelle Neuaufstellung / BILD-Korrespondent Carl-Victor Wachs und Volkswirt Philipp Despot ...
    360 Leser
    PAYBACK glänzt als "Digitaler Vorreiter 2023" - F.A.Z.-Institut und IMWF verleihen ...
    336 Leser
    "SOUND OF FREEDOM", PRODUZIERT VON GOYA CARES, EROBERT DIE KINOS
    332 Leser
    Bekenntnis zu Kunden- und Serviceorientierung: Techem CSO Nicolai Kuß mit erweitertem Verantwortungsbereich (FOTO)
    300 Leser
    Lkw-Maut-Fahrleistungsindex im Juni 2023: -1,4 % zum Vormonat
    280 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    2244 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    2008 Leser
    Events als Bewerbermagnet: So holt man aus Veranstaltungen auch danach noch das meiste raus (FOTO)
    1820 Leser
    Arbeitsschutz per Nudging - wie Unternehmen mit der Methode für sichere Verhaltensweisen ...
    1740 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1640 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    1392 Leser
    Danske Bank Selects Infosys as Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation
    1244 Leser
    ZIM erweitert Partnerschaft mit 40Seas, um flexible digitale Finanzierungslösungen für ...
    800 Leser
    In NRW wurden 6876 Wohnraum-IDs zur Vermietung an Touristen genehmigt - Köln an der Spitze - ...
    772 Leser
    Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging ...
    712 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9251 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8076 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7959 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6228 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5995 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4729 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4616 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4607 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser