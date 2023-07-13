COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance, leveraging public, business and philanthropic capital during meetings with UK Government, King Charles III and President Biden
- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, met with US President Joe
Biden, His Majesty King Charles III, UK Government Ministers and Leading
Investors and Philanthropists to discuss unlocking climate finance with a
focus on developing economies.
- The meeting was part of the Climate Finance Mobilization Forum, led by the UK
Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero and the US Special
Presidential Envoy for Climate.
- Dr. Al Jaber said, "The leadership of the US and UK is crucial on both
fulfilling climate finance pledges and mobilizing further capital. We must
deliver on the $100bn of annual climate finance promised in 2009, and I have
been encouraged by recent assurances that this pledge will be fulfilled."
- "Climate change is a global problem that requires a global solution. All
financial actors must work within a new framework of solidarity to enable
climate finance at the scale, scope and speed that the world needs."
- "We must now take holistic action to mobilize capital from all sectors,
public, private and philanthropic. I welcome the US and UK's efforts to create
the right enabling environment for business and philanthropy to mobilize
climate finance at the scale required ahead of COP28."
- "Today, representatives from leading business and philanthropic organizations
came together to announce significant action to increase innovative and
catalytic climate finance for developing economies. This is a significant step
forward for those living on the frontlines of climate change."
- "To help raise global ambition, COP28 will host a High-Level Business &
Philanthropy Delivery Forum. This forum will focus on removing barriers to
progress, showcasing what is working, and identifying opportunities for
co-creation, collaboration, and acceleration. This will be the first time that
business and philanthropy will be meaningfully and inclusively integrated into
the Official Leaders' Programme."
- "His Majesty King Charles's leadership in convening and mobilizing the global
private sector has been critical in recent years, and we are delighted that
his Sustainable Markets' Initiative will be one of the key delivery partners
for the Business & Philanthropy Delivery Forum at COP28."
- "The World Bank's Private Sector Investment Lab is also a strong complement to
our efforts. I look forward to actionable recommendations coming out of the
Private Sector Investment Lab that can be integrated into COP28's climate
finance agenda."
