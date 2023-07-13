Yanfeng publishes its 2022 ESG Report / Continuous commitment for a sustainable future
Shanghai (ots) - Yanfeng, one of the world's leading automotive suppliers, today
published its 2022 sustainability report which documents the company's
activities in all Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) areas that form
part of its sustainability strategy.
The report also reinforces Yanfeng's support for the Ten Principles of the
United Nations Global Compact in the areas of Human Rights, Labor, Environment,
and Anti-Corruption. In addition, the report summarizes the company's social
commitments and supply chain.
published its 2022 sustainability report which documents the company's
activities in all Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) areas that form
part of its sustainability strategy.
The report also reinforces Yanfeng's support for the Ten Principles of the
United Nations Global Compact in the areas of Human Rights, Labor, Environment,
and Anti-Corruption. In addition, the report summarizes the company's social
commitments and supply chain.
"At Yanfeng, sustainabilityplays an important role in everything that we do -
from product development through production," said Gunnar Büchter, Vice
President of Global Sustainability at Yanfeng.
Yanfeng has a sustainable product portfolio. The company also focuses on
renewable energy when manufacturing components at its plants. In Europe, all 12
plants have switched over to renewable energy during the last year. Globally,
the company has a goal of covering 100% of total energy consumption by renewable
energy sources by 2030.
Low-CO2 operation for a sustainable future
The company intends to reduce its CO2 footprint in the long-term and is pursuing
the goal of achieving net zero emissions in scopes 1 and 2 by 2030 and in scope
3 by 2050. To achieve these goals, Yanfeng has taken the initial step of
implementing software for tracking carbon emissions. This has been developed
with support from a consulting company. The program, which is now being
implemented across the company, measures and optimizes the CO2 impact Yanfeng's
operations have on climate change.
This ensures that a consistent and standardized system is used both for internal
monitoring and as the basis for external reporting.
Decarbonization of the supply chain and responsible procurement
Yanfeng is continually focused on achieving its sustainability goals to minimize
environmental impact. Sustainability is foundational and all stakeholders are
working together towards the common ESG goals of the company.
"Decarbonization is a priority for Yanfeng and one of the most important pillars
of our ESG strategy. Our sustainability goals are based on the Science-based
Targets Initiative (https://www.wri.org/initiatives/science-based-targets) . The
decarbonization of our supply chain and responsible procurement are also
important for us,"added Büchter, who is also responsible for procurement in
Europe and North America. To increase transparency along the supply chain and
identify and eliminate risks at an early stage, the company has also been an
active member of the of the VDA (Automotive Industry Association) Responsible
Chain Initiative since 2022.
Yanfeng will continue to advance and further develop its ESG strategy. Join us
on this journey and learn more about it in our ESG report (https://www.yanfeng.c
om/sites/default/files/2023-07/yanfeng_esg_report_2022_final_1.pdf) .
About Yanfeng
Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior,
seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety, and is exploring new business
actively. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 67,000 employees
worldwide. The technical team of 4,100 experts is in 12 R&D centers and other
regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & software
development, styling, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and
lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobility
and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit
http://www.yanfeng.com .
For more information please contact:
Yanfeng International
Jagenbergstraße 1
41468 Neuss
Germany
Astrid Schafmeister
Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5557261
OTS: Yanfeng
from product development through production," said Gunnar Büchter, Vice
President of Global Sustainability at Yanfeng.
Yanfeng has a sustainable product portfolio. The company also focuses on
renewable energy when manufacturing components at its plants. In Europe, all 12
plants have switched over to renewable energy during the last year. Globally,
the company has a goal of covering 100% of total energy consumption by renewable
energy sources by 2030.
Low-CO2 operation for a sustainable future
The company intends to reduce its CO2 footprint in the long-term and is pursuing
the goal of achieving net zero emissions in scopes 1 and 2 by 2030 and in scope
3 by 2050. To achieve these goals, Yanfeng has taken the initial step of
implementing software for tracking carbon emissions. This has been developed
with support from a consulting company. The program, which is now being
implemented across the company, measures and optimizes the CO2 impact Yanfeng's
operations have on climate change.
This ensures that a consistent and standardized system is used both for internal
monitoring and as the basis for external reporting.
Decarbonization of the supply chain and responsible procurement
Yanfeng is continually focused on achieving its sustainability goals to minimize
environmental impact. Sustainability is foundational and all stakeholders are
working together towards the common ESG goals of the company.
"Decarbonization is a priority for Yanfeng and one of the most important pillars
of our ESG strategy. Our sustainability goals are based on the Science-based
Targets Initiative (https://www.wri.org/initiatives/science-based-targets) . The
decarbonization of our supply chain and responsible procurement are also
important for us,"added Büchter, who is also responsible for procurement in
Europe and North America. To increase transparency along the supply chain and
identify and eliminate risks at an early stage, the company has also been an
active member of the of the VDA (Automotive Industry Association) Responsible
Chain Initiative since 2022.
Yanfeng will continue to advance and further develop its ESG strategy. Join us
on this journey and learn more about it in our ESG report (https://www.yanfeng.c
om/sites/default/files/2023-07/yanfeng_esg_report_2022_final_1.pdf) .
About Yanfeng
Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior,
seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety, and is exploring new business
actively. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 67,000 employees
worldwide. The technical team of 4,100 experts is in 12 R&D centers and other
regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & software
development, styling, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and
lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobility
and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit
http://www.yanfeng.com .
For more information please contact:
Yanfeng International
Jagenbergstraße 1
41468 Neuss
Germany
Astrid Schafmeister
Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5557261
OTS: Yanfeng
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 21 | 0 |