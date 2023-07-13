    checkAd

    Yanfeng publishes its 2022 ESG Report / Continuous commitment for a sustainable future

    Shanghai (ots) - Yanfeng, one of the world's leading automotive suppliers, today
    published its 2022 sustainability report which documents the company's
    activities in all Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) areas that form
    part of its sustainability strategy.

    The report also reinforces Yanfeng's support for the Ten Principles of the
    United Nations Global Compact in the areas of Human Rights, Labor, Environment,
    and Anti-Corruption. In addition, the report summarizes the company's social
    commitments and supply chain.

    "At Yanfeng, sustainabilityplays an important role in everything that we do -
    from product development through production," said Gunnar Büchter, Vice
    President of Global Sustainability at Yanfeng.

    Yanfeng has a sustainable product portfolio. The company also focuses on
    renewable energy when manufacturing components at its plants. In Europe, all 12
    plants have switched over to renewable energy during the last year. Globally,
    the company has a goal of covering 100% of total energy consumption by renewable
    energy sources by 2030.

    Low-CO2 operation for a sustainable future

    The company intends to reduce its CO2 footprint in the long-term and is pursuing
    the goal of achieving net zero emissions in scopes 1 and 2 by 2030 and in scope
    3 by 2050. To achieve these goals, Yanfeng has taken the initial step of
    implementing software for tracking carbon emissions. This has been developed
    with support from a consulting company. The program, which is now being
    implemented across the company, measures and optimizes the CO2 impact Yanfeng's
    operations have on climate change.

    This ensures that a consistent and standardized system is used both for internal
    monitoring and as the basis for external reporting.

    Decarbonization of the supply chain and responsible procurement

    Yanfeng is continually focused on achieving its sustainability goals to minimize
    environmental impact. Sustainability is foundational and all stakeholders are
    working together towards the common ESG goals of the company.

    "Decarbonization is a priority for Yanfeng and one of the most important pillars
    of our ESG strategy. Our sustainability goals are based on the Science-based
    Targets Initiative (https://www.wri.org/initiatives/science-based-targets) . The
    decarbonization of our supply chain and responsible procurement are also
    important for us,"added Büchter, who is also responsible for procurement in
    Europe and North America. To increase transparency along the supply chain and
    identify and eliminate risks at an early stage, the company has also been an
    active member of the of the VDA (Automotive Industry Association) Responsible
    Chain Initiative since 2022.

    Yanfeng will continue to advance and further develop its ESG strategy. Join us
    on this journey and learn more about it in our ESG report (https://www.yanfeng.c
    om/sites/default/files/2023-07/yanfeng_esg_report_2022_final_1.pdf) .

    About Yanfeng

    Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior,
    seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety, and is exploring new business
    actively. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 67,000 employees
    worldwide. The technical team of 4,100 experts is in 12 R&D centers and other
    regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & software
    development, styling, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and
    lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobility
    and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit
    http://www.yanfeng.com .

    For more information please contact:

    Yanfeng International
    Jagenbergstraße 1
    41468 Neuss
    Germany

    Astrid Schafmeister
    Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
    E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5557261
    OTS: Yanfeng



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  21   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Yanfeng publishes its 2022 ESG Report / Continuous commitment for a sustainable future Yanfeng, one of the world's leading automotive suppliers, today published its 2022 sustainability report which documents the company's activities in all Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) areas that form part of its sustainability …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Vaillant Group setzt auf Icertis, um Vertragsmanagement zu digitalisieren
    164 Leser
    Digitale Fahrtreppe: Schindler Deutschland reduziert Stillstandszeiten durch Remote Monitoring um bis zu 34 Prozent
    152 Leser
    Bauder investiert in neues Werk für Flüssigkunststoff (FOTO)
    140 Leser
    Studie: Mehr Geld im Job kommt durch Beförderungen
    132 Leser
    DeFi Technologies' hundertprozentige Tochtergellschat Valour Inc. gibt die Markteinführung ...
    132 Leser
    Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim unterzeichnet Liefervereinbarung mit ERS Group über Solarmodule mit einer Leistung ...
    128 Leser
    DGB Vorsitzende Yasmin Fahimi besucht Ørsted
    128 Leser
    Mittelstand begrüßt Lindner-Pläne zum Wachstumschancengesetz
    124 Leser
    EU Mandates Greater Recyclability in Batteries
    120 Leser
    bp erhält Zuschlag für 4 GW in Auktion zum Einstieg in den deutschen Offshore-Windmarkt ...
    116 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    2008 Leser
    Finc3 wird Front Row / Finc3-Mutter Fortress Brand bündelt alle Aktivitäten global unter ...
    496 Leser
    Die meisten Führungskräfte sehen mehr Vorteile als Risiken in generativer KI (FOTO)
    408 Leser
    Niederlassung Duisburg startet Pilotprojekt für Photovoltaikausbau
    392 Leser
    Dämpfer für das Geschäftsklima - KI für Consultingbranche nicht nur Zukunft, ...
    364 Leser
    Personelle Neuaufstellung / BILD-Korrespondent Carl-Victor Wachs und Volkswirt Philipp Despot ...
    360 Leser
    PAYBACK glänzt als "Digitaler Vorreiter 2023" - F.A.Z.-Institut und IMWF verleihen ...
    336 Leser
    "SOUND OF FREEDOM", PRODUZIERT VON GOYA CARES, EROBERT DIE KINOS
    332 Leser
    Bekenntnis zu Kunden- und Serviceorientierung: Techem CSO Nicolai Kuß mit erweitertem Verantwortungsbereich (FOTO)
    300 Leser
    Lkw-Maut-Fahrleistungsindex im Juni 2023: -1,4 % zum Vormonat
    280 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    2244 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    2008 Leser
    Events als Bewerbermagnet: So holt man aus Veranstaltungen auch danach noch das meiste raus (FOTO)
    1820 Leser
    Arbeitsschutz per Nudging - wie Unternehmen mit der Methode für sichere Verhaltensweisen ...
    1740 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1640 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    1392 Leser
    Danske Bank Selects Infosys as Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation
    1244 Leser
    ZIM erweitert Partnerschaft mit 40Seas, um flexible digitale Finanzierungslösungen für ...
    800 Leser
    In NRW wurden 6876 Wohnraum-IDs zur Vermietung an Touristen genehmigt - Köln an der Spitze - ...
    772 Leser
    Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging ...
    712 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9251 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8076 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7959 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6228 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5995 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4729 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4616 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4607 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser