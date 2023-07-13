Yanfeng publishes its 2022 ESG Report / Continuous commitment for a sustainable future

Shanghai (ots) - Yanfeng, one of the world's leading automotive suppliers, today

published its 2022 sustainability report which documents the company's

activities in all Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) areas that form

part of its sustainability strategy.



The report also reinforces Yanfeng's support for the Ten Principles of the

United Nations Global Compact in the areas of Human Rights, Labor, Environment,

and Anti-Corruption. In addition, the report summarizes the company's social

commitments and supply chain.





"At Yanfeng, sustainabilityplays an important role in everything that we do -from product development through production," said Gunnar Büchter, VicePresident of Global Sustainability at Yanfeng.Yanfeng has a sustainable product portfolio. The company also focuses onrenewable energy when manufacturing components at its plants. In Europe, all 12plants have switched over to renewable energy during the last year. Globally,the company has a goal of covering 100% of total energy consumption by renewableenergy sources by 2030.Low-CO2 operation for a sustainable futureThe company intends to reduce its CO2 footprint in the long-term and is pursuingthe goal of achieving net zero emissions in scopes 1 and 2 by 2030 and in scope3 by 2050. To achieve these goals, Yanfeng has taken the initial step ofimplementing software for tracking carbon emissions. This has been developedwith support from a consulting company. The program, which is now beingimplemented across the company, measures and optimizes the CO2 impact Yanfeng'soperations have on climate change.This ensures that a consistent and standardized system is used both for internalmonitoring and as the basis for external reporting.Decarbonization of the supply chain and responsible procurementYanfeng is continually focused on achieving its sustainability goals to minimizeenvironmental impact. Sustainability is foundational and all stakeholders areworking together towards the common ESG goals of the company."Decarbonization is a priority for Yanfeng and one of the most important pillarsof our ESG strategy. Our sustainability goals are based on the Science-basedTargets Initiative (https://www.wri.org/initiatives/science-based-targets) . Thedecarbonization of our supply chain and responsible procurement are alsoimportant for us,"added Büchter, who is also responsible for procurement inEurope and North America. To increase transparency along the supply chain andidentify and eliminate risks at an early stage, the company has also been anactive member of the of the VDA (Automotive Industry Association) ResponsibleChain Initiative since 2022.Yanfeng will continue to advance and further develop its ESG strategy. Join uson this journey and learn more about it in our ESG report (https://www.yanfeng.com/sites/default/files/2023-07/yanfeng_esg_report_2022_final_1.pdf) .About YanfengYanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior,seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety, and is exploring new businessactively. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 67,000 employeesworldwide. The technical team of 4,100 experts is in 12 R&D centers and otherregional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & softwaredevelopment, styling, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin andlightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobilityand provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visithttp://www.yanfeng.com .For more information please contact:Yanfeng InternationalJagenbergstraße 141468 NeussGermanyAstrid SchafmeisterTel.: +49 2131 609-3028E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5557261OTS: Yanfeng