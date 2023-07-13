COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to fast-track the energy transition and supercharge climate finance
- COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber outlines an action plan focused
on fast-tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on
adaptation to protect lives and livelihoods, and underpinning everything with
full inclusivity.
- "This plan came from listening to and engaging with all of you... and can only
be realized BY all of you. The key to its success rests on what YOU do next."
- "I challenge you to act in solidarity, put differences aside and put the
interest of humanity first. That is the only way we can make transformational,
practical progress that delivers for the climate, for our economies and for
our people."
- The plan triples renewable energy capacity, doubles energy efficiency and
doubles hydrogen production to 180M tons per year by 2030.
- Dr. Al Jaber highlighted once again the inevitability of the essential phase
down of fossil fuels and called for a "comprehensive transformation" of
climate finance instead of "piecemeal reform," with a special focus on
supporting "climate-positive development" across the Global South.
- He also urged countries to update their Nationally Determined Contributions by
September 2023, far ahead of the 2025 deadline to accelerate action.
COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has called on governments,
industry, and all stakeholders to "disrupt business as usual" and take decisive
action to tackle the climate crisis.
Speaking at the Ministerial on Climate Action in Brussels, which brings together
the environment ministers of the European Union, Canada, and China, Dr. Al Jaber
said it was time to challenge old models built for the last century and break
down silos in industries and governments that slow down progress to a low carbon
economy.
In his speech, Dr. Al Jaber outlined a wide-ranging plan for COP28 that focuses
on four pillars: fast-tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance,
focusing on adaptation to protect lives and livelihoods, and underpinning
everything with full inclusivity.
- "We need to bridge divides that are blocking critical breakthroughs," said Dr.
Al Jaber as he outlined his plan of action for this year's UN climate
conference in the UAE. "This plan is guided by a single north star. And that
is keeping 1.5 within reach."
- The plan includes tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, deploying
technologies for hard-to-abate industries and launching critical dialogues
with multinational organizations.
Dr. Al Jaber made critical calls to action and highlighted key efforts already
underway:
- He urged the world to accelerate the "inevitable" and "essential" phase down
