COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to fast-track the energy transition and supercharge climate finance

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) -- COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber outlines an action plan focusedon fast-tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing onadaptation to protect lives and livelihoods, and underpinning everything withfull inclusivity.- "This plan came from listening to and engaging with all of you... and can onlybe realized BY all of you. The key to its success rests on what YOU do next."- "I challenge you to act in solidarity, put differences aside and put theinterest of humanity first. That is the only way we can make transformational,practical progress that delivers for the climate, for our economies and forour people."- The plan triples renewable energy capacity, doubles energy efficiency anddoubles hydrogen production to 180M tons per year by 2030.- Dr. Al Jaber highlighted once again the inevitability of the essential phasedown of fossil fuels and called for a "comprehensive transformation" ofclimate finance instead of "piecemeal reform," with a special focus onsupporting "climate-positive development" across the Global South.- He also urged countries to update their Nationally Determined Contributions bySeptember 2023, far ahead of the 2025 deadline to accelerate action.COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has called on governments,industry, and all stakeholders to "disrupt business as usual" and take decisiveaction to tackle the climate crisis.Speaking at the Ministerial on Climate Action in Brussels, which brings togetherthe environment ministers of the European Union, Canada, and China, Dr. Al Jabersaid it was time to challenge old models built for the last century and breakdown silos in industries and governments that slow down progress to a low carboneconomy.In his speech, Dr. Al Jaber outlined a wide-ranging plan for COP28 that focuseson four pillars: fast-tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance,focusing on adaptation to protect lives and livelihoods, and underpinningeverything with full inclusivity.- "We need to bridge divides that are blocking critical breakthroughs," said Dr.Al Jaber as he outlined his plan of action for this year's UN climateconference in the UAE. "This plan is guided by a single north star. And thatis keeping 1.5 within reach."- The plan includes tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, deployingtechnologies for hard-to-abate industries and launching critical dialogueswith multinational organizations.Dr. Al Jaber made critical calls to action and highlighted key efforts alreadyunderway:- He urged the world to accelerate the "inevitable" and "essential" phase down