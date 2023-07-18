Shipping represents "biggest challenge" to global ecommerce expansion

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Making the right carrier connections can facilitate

sustainable growth



Shipping and logistics challenges are the biggest hurdles facing ecommerce

companies launching into new markets. Vendors can overcome these obstacles by

forming the right connections with carrier companies, according to nShift , the

global leader in delivery management software.



International expansion represents a major growth opportunity for online

retailers and webshops as demand for ecommerce soars around the world. In

Southeast Asia, for example, the ecommerce market is set to grow threefold over

the next three years.[1] Meanwhile, in Africa, the number of active online

shoppers is set to pass 500 million in 2025.[2]





International expansion represents a major growth opportunity for online
retailers and webshops as demand for ecommerce soars around the world. In
Southeast Asia, for example, the ecommerce market is set to grow threefold over
the next three years.[1] Meanwhile, in Africa, the number of active online
shoppers is set to pass 500 million in 2025.[2]

Yet considerable logistical difficulties stand in the way of retailers lookingto tap into these opportunities. Almost half (44.5%) of global business ownersface challenges navigating customs requirements. Cross-border logistics createissues for 37% of business owners while 33.5% struggle with cross-borderreturns. Over a third (34.5%) came up against issues managing deliveryexpectations while 27.5% had problems tracking deliveries.[3]These shipping and logistics challenges can be overcome by partnering with theright delivery management software. Experts at nShift recommend the followingstrategies:1. Make the right carrier connections - shipping internationally requiresrelationships with carrier companies that serve the relevant territories.Given the time it takes to set up the carrier connections, this can risksrestricting a retailer's room to maneuver. This is best overcome by usingdelivery management software that offers ready-made connections to a largenumber of carriers.2. Prioritize the customer experience - when shoppers are ordering from a vendorthat has only recently entered their market, they must be assured that theirdelivery is in safe hands. Regular and relevant communication to the customerduring the shipping process is an essential means of building trust. If thiscommunication is branded and user-friendly, it also creates opportunities toremarket to the customer at a time when they are most engaged with the brand.3. Make returns easy - some shoppers might be nervous about buying from aretailer outside their country. But if they can quickly see that there is aclear and simple returns process in place, they may be more likely topurchase.Mattias Gredenhag, Chief Technology Officer at nShift said: "Internationalexpansion represents a huge opportunity in ecommerce. Vendors that are new to amarket have to build trust quickly by getting the customer experience right. Theminutes and hours that follow the customer hitting the 'buy' button are themoments of truth. It is often how the delivery process is managed thatdetermines whether shoppers will buy from the retailer again and recommend it tofriends."nShift's carrier library contains ready-made connections to over 1000 carriercompanies around the world. We make it easier to manage shipping rules andcalculate international freight costs. With our range of solutions, we enablegrowing ecommerce companies to create a great customer experience from checkoutto returns. With nShift, retailers can build a global customer base that isevery bit as loyal and engaged as at home."https://nshift.com/carriersAbout nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in Londonand Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.[1] https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/travel-logistics-and-infrastructure/our-insights/e-commerce-is-entering-a-new-phase-in-southeast-asia-are-logistics-players-prepared[2]https://ecommercedb.com/insights/african-ecommerce-user-growth-beats-asia/3488[3] https://www.bigcommerce.co.uk/articles/ecommerce/global-commerce/