Shipping represents "biggest challenge" to global ecommerce expansion
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Making the right carrier connections can facilitate
sustainable growth
Shipping and logistics challenges are the biggest hurdles facing ecommerce
companies launching into new markets. Vendors can overcome these obstacles by
forming the right connections with carrier companies, according to nShift , the
global leader in delivery management software.
International expansion represents a major growth opportunity for online
retailers and webshops as demand for ecommerce soars around the world. In
Southeast Asia, for example, the ecommerce market is set to grow threefold over
the next three years.[1] Meanwhile, in Africa, the number of active online
shoppers is set to pass 500 million in 2025.[2]
Yet considerable logistical difficulties stand in the way of retailers looking
to tap into these opportunities. Almost half (44.5%) of global business owners
face challenges navigating customs requirements. Cross-border logistics create
issues for 37% of business owners while 33.5% struggle with cross-border
returns. Over a third (34.5%) came up against issues managing delivery
expectations while 27.5% had problems tracking deliveries.[3]
These shipping and logistics challenges can be overcome by partnering with the
right delivery management software. Experts at nShift recommend the following
strategies:
1. Make the right carrier connections - shipping internationally requires
relationships with carrier companies that serve the relevant territories.
Given the time it takes to set up the carrier connections, this can risks
restricting a retailer's room to maneuver. This is best overcome by using
delivery management software that offers ready-made connections to a large
number of carriers.
2. Prioritize the customer experience - when shoppers are ordering from a vendor
that has only recently entered their market, they must be assured that their
delivery is in safe hands. Regular and relevant communication to the customer
during the shipping process is an essential means of building trust. If this
communication is branded and user-friendly, it also creates opportunities to
remarket to the customer at a time when they are most engaged with the brand.
3. Make returns easy - some shoppers might be nervous about buying from a
retailer outside their country. But if they can quickly see that there is a
clear and simple returns process in place, they may be more likely to
purchase.
Mattias Gredenhag, Chief Technology Officer at nShift said: "International
expansion represents a huge opportunity in ecommerce. Vendors that are new to a
market have to build trust quickly by getting the customer experience right. The
minutes and hours that follow the customer hitting the 'buy' button are the
moments of truth. It is often how the delivery process is managed that
determines whether shoppers will buy from the retailer again and recommend it to
friends.
"nShift's carrier library contains ready-made connections to over 1000 carrier
companies around the world. We make it easier to manage shipping rules and
calculate international freight costs. With our range of solutions, we enable
growing ecommerce companies to create a great customer experience from checkout
to returns. With nShift, retailers can build a global customer base that is
every bit as loyal and engaged as at home."
https://nshift.com/carriers
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
[1] https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/travel-logistics-and-infrastructure/our-
insights/e-commerce-is-entering-a-new-phase-in-southeast-asia-are-logistics-play
ers-prepared
[2]
https://ecommercedb.com/insights/african-ecommerce-user-growth-beats-asia/3488
[3] https://www.bigcommerce.co.uk/articles/ecommerce/global-commerce/
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shipping-repre
sents-biggest-challenge-to-global-ecommerce-expansion-301879472.html
Contact:
Robin Grainger,
robin.grainger@fourteenforty.uk; James Ellerington,
james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
07725534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5560900
OTS: nShift
