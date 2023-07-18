    checkAd

    First Majestic Reports High-Grade Exploration Results at San Dimas, Santa Elena and Jerritt Canyon

     

    Vancouver, BC, Canada - First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its ongoing exploration programs at San Dimas, Santa Elena, and Jerritt Canyon. The ongoing exploration programs were designed to focus on adding new mineral resources (“Resources”), upgrading Resources to mineral reserves (“Reserves”), and further defining mineralization near current underground infrastructure. In the first half of 2023, the Company had up to 19 active drill rigs and completed a total of 78,973 metres of exploration drilling across its portfolio of mines and projects in Mexico and the United States.

     

    “We are very encouraged with the high-grade exploration results that have been achieved to date,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. “The recent drilling has accomplished multiple goals from confirming new geologically prospective areas to achieving strong intercepts for Resource to Reserve conversion. Results from the Elia and Santa Teresa veins at San Dimas highlight the potential to add new, high-grade ounces within this past-producing area. At Santa Elena, the results from the Ermitaño vein are in many cases better than expected and will provide a solid foundation for Reserve replacement. Finally, successful drilling at the Javelin target at Jerritt Canyon has identified what appears to be another large, mineralized gold pod near underground infrastructure and further showcases the strong exploration potential in the asset.”

     

    DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

     

    Select highlights from the Company’s ongoing exploration program include the following high-grade intercepts:

     

    At San Dimas,

     

    -          8.38 g/t Au and 763 g/t Ag (1,434 g/t AgEq) over 3.88m (EL23-246)

    -          14.98 g/t Au and 89 g/t Ag (1,287 g/t AgEq) over 4.12m (ST23-012)

    -          5.41 g/t Au and 883 g/t Ag (1,315 g/t AgEq) over 5.69m (PE23-187)

     

    At Santa Elena,

     

    -          4.27 g/t Au & 127 g/t Ag (468 g/t AgEq) over 13.3m (EWUG-23-001)

    -          5.98 g/t Au & 222 g/t Ag (700 g/t AgEq) over 15.55m (EWUG-23-002)

    -          13.73 g/t Au & 150 g/t Ag (1,248 g/t AgEq) over 6.42m (EWUG-23-003)

     

    At Jerritt Canyon,

     

    -          5.61 g/t Au over 61.2m (SMI-D04-EXP22-1094)

    -          4.74 g/t Au over 24.4m (SMI-230004)

    -          8.04 g/t Au over 12.2m (SMI-230010)

     

    SAN DIMAS EXPLORATION RESULTS

     

    Exploration drill holes at the San Dimas property intersected significant gold and silver mineralization in three separate veins: the Sinaloa North–Elia vein, the Santa Teresa vein, and the Perez vein (Figure 1).

    Figure 1: San Dimas District Vein Occurrence Map.

     

     

    Drilling at the historic Sinaloa North–Elia mines cut multiple gold and silver mineralized intercepts. The drill holes confirmed the presence of mineralization below zones of historic mining at the Sinaloa vein and extended the Elia vein east approximately 175 meters away from historic mine stopes (Figure 2). Select drill hole assay grade and intervals (true width) of the vein intersections below:

     

    -          SIN23-059: 5.84 g/t Au and 396 g/t Ag (864 g/t AgEq) over 0.98m,

    -          SIN23-066: 6.33 g/t Au and 291 g/t Ag (798 g/t AgEq) over 1.15m,

    -          EL23-246: 8.38 g/t Au and 763 g/t Ag (1,434 g/t AgEq) over 3.88m,

    -          EL23-248: 2.84 g/t Au and 133 g/t Ag (360 g/t AgEq) over 0.82m

     

    Expansionary drilling on the projection of the historic Santa Teresa vein has returned encouraging results ~110m to the east of historic mining. The vein remains open to the east and west (Figure 3). The assay grade and the true width of the vein mineralization is:

     

    -          ST23-012: 14.98 g/t Au and 89 g/t Ag (1,287 g/t AgEq) over 4.12m

     

    Expansionary drilling of the Perez vein tested the extension of the vein approximately 300m east of the current Inferred mineral resources. The vein in the area appears disrupted by post mineral faulting but multiple gold and silver intercepts were reported and identify a new mineralized shoot. Drill holes also cut gold and silver mineralization in the hanging wall and foot wall secondary veins. The Perez vein potential remains open to the east where it projects into an area where post-mineral faulting is anticipated to decrease (Figure 4). Select drill hole assay grade and intervals (true width) of the vein intersections.

     

    -          PE23-187: 5.41 g/t Au and 883 g/t Ag (1,315 g/t AgEq) over 5.69m,

    -          PE23-191: 1.21 g/t Au and 205 g/t Ag (302 g/t AgEq) over 0.84m,

    -          PE23-206: 4.58 g/t Au and 740 g/t Ag (1,106 g/t AgEq) over 3.05m

     

    Figure 2: Sinaloa and Elia Veins, Vertical Section. Looking North

     

     

    Figure 3: Santa Teresa Vein, Vertical Section. Looking North

     

     

    Figure 4: Perez Vein, Vertical Section. Looking North.

     

     

    SANTA ELENA EXPLORATION RESULTS

     

    A delineation drill program designed to convert Inferred to Indicated mineral resource estimates at the Ermitaño mine cut multiple intersections of gold and silver mineralization (Figure 5). The drilling program was intended to replace Reserve estimates depleted by mining. In addition to intercepts in the Ermitaño vein, multiple holes intersected mineralization in secondary veins located in the hanging and footwall of the Ermitaño vein. Select drill hole assay grade and true width from the intersections include:

     

    -          EW-23-339: 3.39 g/t Au & 56 g/t Ag (327 g/t AgEq) over 1.96m,

    -          EW-23-352: 2.09 g/t Au & 134 g/t Ag (301 g/t AgEq) over 3.85m,

    -          EWUG-23-001: 4.27 g/t Au & 127 g/t Ag (468 g/t AgEq) over 13.3m,

    -          EWUG-23-002: 5.98 g/t Au & 222 g/t Ag over (700 g/t AgEq) 15.55m,

    -          EWUG-23-003: 13.73 g/t Au & 150 g/t Ag (1,248 g/t AgEq) over 6.42m

     

    Figure 5: Ermitaño Vein Vertical Section. Looking North.

     

     

    JERRITT CANYON EXPLORATION RESULTS

     

    Recent drilling at Jerritt Canyon has returned positive results located within the SSX and Smith Mine areas (Figure 6).

     

    Figure 6: Jerritt Canyon Property outlining the area of drilling results.

     

     

    Two drill holes were completed between the Smith and SSX mines and south of the mine connection drift at the new Javelin target. The drill hole gold intercepts were located between 90m and 340m away from existing mine development, geometry and controls of the gold mineralization are interpreted to trend at a relatively low angle to the drill hole intersections, gold mineralization is open in multiple directions as depicted in Figures 7 and Figure 8.

     

    -          SMI-D04-EXP22-1094:

    • 3.52 g/t Au over 8.2m,
    • 3.46 g/t Au over 5.6m,
    • 5.61 g/t Au over 61.2m

    -          SMI-230010

    • 8.04 g/t Au over 12.2m,
    • 4.60 g/t Au over 12.2m

     

    Drilling in Smith Zone 2A also returned multiple gold mineralized intercepts. Results from holes SMI-0007 and SMI-0008 intersected gold mineralization approximately 110m away from existing mine development as highlight below. The geometry and controls of the gold mineralization is interpreted to trend at a relatively low angle to the drill hole intersections as shown in Figure 9 and Figure 10.

     

    -          SMI-23007: 3.67 g/t Au over 30.3m,

    -          SMI-23008: 4.82 g/t Au over 10.4m

     

    Figure 7: Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Javelin Area. Plan View.

     

     

    Figure 8: Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Javelin Area. Vertical Section Looking Northwest and Projected.

     

    Figure 9: Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Smith Z2A Area. Plan View.

     

     

    Figure 10: Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Smith Z2A Area. Vertical Section Looking Southwest and Projected.

     

     

    Significant Intercepts Result Tables:

     

    Table 1: Summary of Significant Intercepts San Dimas.

     

    Drillhole

    Target

    Target type

    Actual

    From (m)

    To (m)

    Length (m)

    True length

    Au (g/t)

    Ag (g/t)

    Ag Eq (g/t)

    PE23-187

    (Hedionda Vein)

    Resource addition

    57.85

    59.00

    1.15

    0.94

    3.08

    429

    675

    PE23-187

    Perez Vein

    Resource addition

    177.68

    184.10

    6.42

    5.69

    5.41

    883

    1315

    PE23-191

    Perez (HW) Vein

    Resource addition

    142.85

    143.65

    0.80

    0.75

    2.24

    336

    515

    PE23-191

    Perez Vein

    Resource addition

    164.20

    165.50

    1.30

    0.84

    1.21

    205

    302

    PE23-195

    Perez Vein

    Resource addition

    259.80

    261.75

    1.95

    1.32

    4.86

    615

    1005

    PE23-195

    Perez (FW) Vein

    Resource addition

    267.50

    269.70

    2.20

    1.10

    1.40

    319

    431

    PE23-204

    Perez Vein

    Resource addition

    151.45

    153.80

    2.35

    2.01

    1.91

    375

    528

    PE23-206

    Perez (HW) Vein

    Resource addition

    142.00

    143.80

    1.80

    1.69

    2.17

    108

    282

    PE23-206

    Perez Vein

    Resource addition

    147.35

    150.60

    3.25

    3.05

    4.58

    740

    1106

    PE23-209

    Perez Vein

    Resource addition

    150.50

    151.55

    1.05

    0.97

    1.56

    253

    378

    PE23-211

    Perez Vein

    Resource addition

    165.15

    166.05

    0.90

    0.76

    0.98

    117

    196

    EL23-246

    Sinaloa N – Elia Vein

    Resource addition

    354.42

    358.55

    4.13

    3.88

    8.38

    763

    1434

    EL23-248

    Sinaloa N – Elia Vein

    Resource addition

    310.40

    312.05

    1.65

    0.82

    2.84

    133

    360

    SIN23-059

    Sinaloa N – Elia Vein

    Resource conversion

    203.70

    204.75

    1.05

    0.98

    5.84

    396

    864

    SIN23-062

    Sinaloa N – Elia Vein

    Resource conversion

    145.55

    146.60

    1.05

    0.91

    3.07

    249

    495

    SIN23-065

    Sinaloa N – Elia Vein

    Resource conversion

    259.50

    260.42

    0.92

    0.78

    212.91

    5516

    22549

    SIN23-066

    Sinaloa N – Elia Vein

    Resource conversion

    258.65

    259.90

    1.25

    1.15

    6.33

    291

    798

    SIN23-067

    Sinaloa N – Elia Vein

    Resource conversion

    263.70

    265.75

    2.05

    1.98

    3.52

    167

    449

    ST23-012

    Santa Teresa Vein

    Resource addition

    379.35

    384.00

    4.65

    4.12

    14.98

    89

    1287

    ROS23-022

    Cata Vein

    Resource addition

    549.90

    552.00

    2.10

    1.86

    1.76

    290

    431

    All holes are Diamond Drill; AgEq grade = silver grade (g/t) + [gold grade (g/t)*80]

    From, To and Length indicated in meters, true width of the intercept is estimated per drill hole and vein angles.

     

    Table 2: Summary of Significant Intercepts Ermitaño.

     

    Drillhole

    Target

    Target type

    Actual

    From (m)

    To (m)

    Length (m)

    True length

    Au (gpt)

    Ag (gpt)

    Ag Eq (gpt)

    EW-23-325

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    381.10

    394.15

    13.05

    4.46

    2.80

    88

    312

    EW-23-326

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    371.55

    382.30

    10.75

    3.68

    2.05

    40

    204

    EW-23-327

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    353.15

    366.20

    13.05

    8.39

    4.90

    201

    593

    EW-23-327

    VSSTK_FW

    Resource conversion

    373.20

    375.00

    1.80

    1.03

    2.84

    101

    328

    EW-23-327

    VSSTK_FW

    Resource conversion

    377.95

    384.90

    6.95

    3.99

    5.33

    215

    642

    EW-23-327

    VSSTK_FW

    Resource conversion

    387.25

    393.75

    6.50

    3.73

    5.57

    174

    619

    EW-23-328

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    224.60

    227.40

    2.80

    1.40

    2.31

    15

    200

    EW-23-330

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    284.85

    288.10

    3.25

    1.86

    2.67

    55

    268

    EW-23-333

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    266.60

    270.10

    3.50

    2.47

    2.45

    58

    254

    EW-23-336

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    240.30

    241.90

    1.60

    1.31

    2.88

    51

    282

    EW-23-339

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    268.60

    271.65

    3.05

    1.96

    3.39

    56

    327

    EW-23-346

    VEEA

    Resource conversion

    250.00

    252.40

    2.40

    1.70

    1.86

    23

    172

    EW-23-352

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    355.65

    360.35

    4.70

    3.85

    2.09

    134

    301

    EWUG-23-001

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    102.55

    141.45

    38.90

    13.30

    4.27

    127

    468

    EWUG-23-002

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    124.00

    160.80

    36.80

    15.55

    5.98

    222

    700

    EWUG-23-002

    VINT1

    Resource conversion

    172.80

    178.70

    5.90

    2.95

    3.14

    72

    323

    EWUG-23-002

    STK

    Resource conversion

    186.90

    189.20

    2.30

    1.15

    2.08

    67

    233

    EWUG-23-002

    STK2

    Resource conversion

    195.60

    198.55

    2.95

    1.48

    3.87

    118

    427

    EWUG-23-002

    BXH

    Resource conversion

    203.85

    211.25

    7.40

    3.70

    4.60

    79

    447

    EWUG-23-002

    V1

    Resource conversion

    294.15

    296.95

    2.80

    1.40

    7.89

    69

    700

    EWUG-23-003

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    157.30

    168.50

    11.20

    6.42

    13.73

    150

    1248

    EWUG-23-004

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    182.05

    187.75

    5.70

    3.66

    3.83

    62

    368

    EWUG-23-004

    VSSTK_FW

    Resource conversion

    191.55

    193.20

    1.65

    1.06

    2.26

    53

    233

    EWUG-23-005

    VERM

    Resource conversion

    193.20

    196.40

    3.20

    1.09

    7.33

    305

    891

    EWUG-23-005

    VSSTK_FW

    Resource conversion

    210.30

    219.30

    9.00

    5.16

    3.54

    224

    507

    All holes are Diamond Drill; AgEq grade = silver grade (g/t) + (gold grade (g/t)*80)

    From, To and Length indicated in meters, true width of the intercept is estimated per drill hole and vein angles.

     

    Table 3: Summary of Significant Gold Intercepts Jerritt Canyon Gold.

     

    Drillhole

    Target

    Target type

    Significant Intercepts

    From (m)

    To (m)

    Length (m)

    Au (g/t)

    SMI-230003

    Smith Zone 2A

    Resource conversion

    87.2

    93.0

    5.8

    4.07

    SMI-230004

    Smith Zone 2A

    Resource conversion

    25.9

    50.3

    24.4

    4.74

    SMI-230007

    Smith Zone 2A

    Resource addition

    130.5

    160.8

    30.3

    3.67

    SMI-230008

    Smith Zone 2A

    Resource addition

    192.6

    203.0

    10.4

    4.82

    SMI-230010

    Javeline

    Resource addition

    246.0

    258.2

    12.2

    8.04

    SMI-230010

    Javeline

    Resource addition

    374.0

    386.2

    12.2

    4.60

    SMI-D04-EXP22-1094

    Javeline

    Resource addition

    82.0

    90.2

    8.2

    3.52

    SMI-D04-EXP22-1094

    Javeline

    Resource addition

    116.1

    121.8

    5.6

    3.46

    SMI-D04-EXP22-1094

    Javeline

    Resource addition

    246.0

    307.2

    61.2

    5.61

    SMI-D04-EXP22-1094 (incl)

    Javeline

    Resource addition

    303.7

    305.1

    1.4

    20.71

    SSX-230003

    Aurora

    Resource addition

    311.8

    331.5

    19.7

    3.70

    All holes are Diamond Drill;

    From, To and Length indicated in meters, true thickness of the mineralized zones are unknown at this time. All results >15gpt Au are reported as “includes”.

     

    Gold and silver drill hole intercepts at San Dimas were composited using the length weighted average of uncapped sample assays, a 190 g/t AgEq minimum grade, and a minimum composite length of 0.7m (true width). A maximum one meter below the minimum grade was allowed as internal dilution. A single sample below the minimum but above 100 g/t AgEq was allowed in the hanging or footwall to achieve minimum true width in select cases. The true width of intercepts is calculated based on current understanding of drillhole and vein angle geometry.

     

    Gold and silver drill hole intercepts at Ermitaño were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 190 g/t AgEq minimum grade, and a minimum length of 1m (true width). A maximum one meter below the minimum grade was allowed as internal dilution. The true width of intercepts is calculated based on current understanding of drillhole and vein angle geometry.

     

    Gold drill hole intercepts at Jerritt Canyon were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 3.0 g/t Au minimum grade, and a minimum composite length of 5m. A maximum five meters below the minimum grade was allowed as internal composite dilution. True thickness of intercepts is not known at this time.

     

    First Majestic’s drilling programs follow established QA/QC insertion protocols with standards, blanks and duplicates introduced into the San Dimas, Santa Elena and Jerritt Canyon sample-stream. After geological logging, all drill core samples are cut in half. One half of the core is submitted to the designated laboratory for analysis and the remaining half core is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes.

     

    Core samples from Jerritt Canyon drilling were submitted to Paragon Geochemical (ISO/IEC 17025:2017) or to First Majestic’s Central Laboratory (ISO 9001-2015). Core samples from San Dimas and Santa Elena drilling were submitted to the Central Laboratory.

     

    Samples submitted to Paragon Geochemical and to the Central Laboratory are dried, crushed and pulverized to 85% passing a 75 μm. At Paragon Geochemical, gold is analyzed by Au by Fire Assay -Aqua Regia Digest AAS finish (Au-AA30). Samples returning gold greater than 8 ppm are analyzed by 30 g Fire Assay gravimetric finish (Au-GR30). At the Central Laboratory, gold is analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA13). Results above 10 g/t gold are analyzed by 20 g Fire Assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14). Silver is analyzed by 3-Acid Digest AAS finish (AAG-13). Results above 200 g/t silver are analyzed by 20 g Fire Assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-13).

     

    See the Company’s Annual Information Form, dated March 31, 2023, available at www.sedar.com for further information concerning QA/QC and data verification matters, the key assumptions, parameters and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

     

    Gonzalo Mercado, Vice President Exploration and Technical Services for First Majestic, has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release and is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

     

    ABOUT THE COMPANY

     

    First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada.

     

    First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest possible premiums.

     

    FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.

     

    FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

    "signed"

    Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

     

    Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

     

    This press release contains “forward‐looking information” and "forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company’s business strategy; future planning processes; commercial mining operations; and exploration activities and the possible results thereof. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Statements concerning proven and probable mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward‐looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as and if the property is developed, and in the case of measured and indicated mineral resources or proven and probable mineral reserves, such statements reflect the conclusion based on certain assumptions that the mineral deposit can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “forecast”, “potential”, “target”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward‐looking statements”.

     

    Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19, and any other pandemics or epidemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society; general economic conditions including inflation risks; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks ; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on www.sedar.com, and Form 40-F on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C.. Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

     

    The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

     



