F24 Nordics further strengthens leading position in the Nordics by acquiring leading regional service notification provider Blue Idea ApS
Trondheim (ots) - F24 Nordics AS further strengthens its leading market position
in the Nordics with the acquisition of Blue Idea ApS, a leading regional SaaS
provider for service notification.
The company with headquarter in Silkeborg (Denmark) develops and sells its
proprietary software for service notification which enables customers to inform
and alert specific customers, employees, or citizens quickly and efficiently
through SMS as well as other communication channels. Blue Idea sells its
solution out of three locations: Denmark, Sweden and recently also in Finland.
The target audience consists of community critical entities, including utility
companies, municipalities and housing associations.
in the Nordics with the acquisition of Blue Idea ApS, a leading regional SaaS
provider for service notification.
The company with headquarter in Silkeborg (Denmark) develops and sells its
proprietary software for service notification which enables customers to inform
and alert specific customers, employees, or citizens quickly and efficiently
through SMS as well as other communication channels. Blue Idea sells its
solution out of three locations: Denmark, Sweden and recently also in Finland.
The target audience consists of community critical entities, including utility
companies, municipalities and housing associations.
F24 becoming key player for service notification in the Nordics
With this step F24 becomes a key player in service notification in the Nordics
and further establishes its position as leading SaaS provider for resilience.
Marius Røstad, Managing Director and Vice President Engineering at F24 Nordics
AS: "We are very happy to welcome Blue Idea to the F24 family. This step further
widens our presence in the Nordics and is a huge step to extend our footprint in
the area of service notification."
The CEO and founder of Blue Idea ApS, Flemming Bøgely, is committed to
continuing in his position and working within F24. "We are excited to join F24
with its extensive global footprint. Being part of this international company
will offer great opportunities for our existing customers and enable us to
support them comprehensively. All of our employees are very much looking forward
shaping the common future jointly." states Flemming Bøgely.
Dr. Jörg Rahmer, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at F24 group, states: "We
as F24 group continue our growth path consequently. Besides FramWeb, who joined
in early 2023, Blue Idea is the next acquisition this year in the Nordics
region. With this step F24 becomes a key player in Service Notification in the
Nordics. Furthermore, this contributes significantly to establish F24 as leading
comprehensive resilience provider in Europe and it shows again clearly our
holistic approach in the area of resilience."
About F24
F24 is the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for business messaging,
emergency notification as well as incident and crisis management in Europe. More
than 3,000 customers worldwide rely on F24's digital solutions to strengthen
their organisational resilience holistically.
The highly innovative F24 solutions support customers through the whole value
chain: from high-volume business communication and the area of governance, risk
and compliance (GRC) through mass notification, smart event communication as
well as public warning and emergency notification up to comprehensive incident
and crisis management.
About Blue Idea
Blue Idea is a market leading SaaS provider for Service Notification in the
Nordics. The companies headquarter is in Silkeborg (Denmark) and it has offices
in Sweden as well as Finland. Blue Idea develops and sells its proprietary mass
notification software solution which enables customers to inform and alert
specific customers, employees or citizens quickly and efficiently through SMS as
well as other communication channels.
Press contact F24:
Dr. Stefanie Hauer
Senior Vice President Marketing & Communication
mailto:presse@f24.com
+49 89 2323 638 75
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/62168/5562889
OTS: F24 AG
With this step F24 becomes a key player in service notification in the Nordics
and further establishes its position as leading SaaS provider for resilience.
Marius Røstad, Managing Director and Vice President Engineering at F24 Nordics
AS: "We are very happy to welcome Blue Idea to the F24 family. This step further
widens our presence in the Nordics and is a huge step to extend our footprint in
the area of service notification."
The CEO and founder of Blue Idea ApS, Flemming Bøgely, is committed to
continuing in his position and working within F24. "We are excited to join F24
with its extensive global footprint. Being part of this international company
will offer great opportunities for our existing customers and enable us to
support them comprehensively. All of our employees are very much looking forward
shaping the common future jointly." states Flemming Bøgely.
Dr. Jörg Rahmer, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at F24 group, states: "We
as F24 group continue our growth path consequently. Besides FramWeb, who joined
in early 2023, Blue Idea is the next acquisition this year in the Nordics
region. With this step F24 becomes a key player in Service Notification in the
Nordics. Furthermore, this contributes significantly to establish F24 as leading
comprehensive resilience provider in Europe and it shows again clearly our
holistic approach in the area of resilience."
About F24
F24 is the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for business messaging,
emergency notification as well as incident and crisis management in Europe. More
than 3,000 customers worldwide rely on F24's digital solutions to strengthen
their organisational resilience holistically.
The highly innovative F24 solutions support customers through the whole value
chain: from high-volume business communication and the area of governance, risk
and compliance (GRC) through mass notification, smart event communication as
well as public warning and emergency notification up to comprehensive incident
and crisis management.
About Blue Idea
Blue Idea is a market leading SaaS provider for Service Notification in the
Nordics. The companies headquarter is in Silkeborg (Denmark) and it has offices
in Sweden as well as Finland. Blue Idea develops and sells its proprietary mass
notification software solution which enables customers to inform and alert
specific customers, employees or citizens quickly and efficiently through SMS as
well as other communication channels.
Press contact F24:
Dr. Stefanie Hauer
Senior Vice President Marketing & Communication
mailto:presse@f24.com
+49 89 2323 638 75
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/62168/5562889
OTS: F24 AG
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 37 | 0 |