F24 Nordics further strengthens leading position in the Nordics by acquiring leading regional service notification provider Blue Idea ApS

Trondheim (ots) - F24 Nordics AS further strengthens its leading market position

in the Nordics with the acquisition of Blue Idea ApS, a leading regional SaaS

provider for service notification.



The company with headquarter in Silkeborg (Denmark) develops and sells its

proprietary software for service notification which enables customers to inform

and alert specific customers, employees, or citizens quickly and efficiently

through SMS as well as other communication channels. Blue Idea sells its

solution out of three locations: Denmark, Sweden and recently also in Finland.

The target audience consists of community critical entities, including utility

companies, municipalities and housing associations.





F24 becoming key player for service notification in the NordicsWith this step F24 becomes a key player in service notification in the Nordicsand further establishes its position as leading SaaS provider for resilience.Marius Røstad, Managing Director and Vice President Engineering at F24 NordicsAS: "We are very happy to welcome Blue Idea to the F24 family. This step furtherwidens our presence in the Nordics and is a huge step to extend our footprint inthe area of service notification."The CEO and founder of Blue Idea ApS, Flemming Bøgely, is committed tocontinuing in his position and working within F24. "We are excited to join F24with its extensive global footprint. Being part of this international companywill offer great opportunities for our existing customers and enable us tosupport them comprehensively. All of our employees are very much looking forwardshaping the common future jointly." states Flemming Bøgely.Dr. Jörg Rahmer, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at F24 group, states: "Weas F24 group continue our growth path consequently. Besides FramWeb, who joinedin early 2023, Blue Idea is the next acquisition this year in the Nordicsregion. With this step F24 becomes a key player in Service Notification in theNordics. Furthermore, this contributes significantly to establish F24 as leadingcomprehensive resilience provider in Europe and it shows again clearly ourholistic approach in the area of resilience."About F24F24 is the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for business messaging,emergency notification as well as incident and crisis management in Europe. Morethan 3,000 customers worldwide rely on F24's digital solutions to strengthentheir organisational resilience holistically.The highly innovative F24 solutions support customers through the whole valuechain: from high-volume business communication and the area of governance, riskand compliance (GRC) through mass notification, smart event communication aswell as public warning and emergency notification up to comprehensive incidentand crisis management.About Blue IdeaBlue Idea is a market leading SaaS provider for Service Notification in theNordics. The companies headquarter is in Silkeborg (Denmark) and it has officesin Sweden as well as Finland. Blue Idea develops and sells its proprietary massnotification software solution which enables customers to inform and alertspecific customers, employees or citizens quickly and efficiently through SMS aswell as other communication channels.Press contact F24:Dr. Stefanie HauerSenior Vice President Marketing & Communicationmailto:presse@f24.com+49 89 2323 638 75Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/62168/5562889OTS: F24 AG