    F24 Nordics further strengthens leading position in the Nordics by acquiring leading regional service notification provider Blue Idea ApS

    Trondheim (ots) - F24 Nordics AS further strengthens its leading market position
    in the Nordics with the acquisition of Blue Idea ApS, a leading regional SaaS
    provider for service notification.

    The company with headquarter in Silkeborg (Denmark) develops and sells its
    proprietary software for service notification which enables customers to inform
    and alert specific customers, employees, or citizens quickly and efficiently
    through SMS as well as other communication channels. Blue Idea sells its
    solution out of three locations: Denmark, Sweden and recently also in Finland.
    The target audience consists of community critical entities, including utility
    companies, municipalities and housing associations.

    F24 becoming key player for service notification in the Nordics

    With this step F24 becomes a key player in service notification in the Nordics
    and further establishes its position as leading SaaS provider for resilience.
    Marius Røstad, Managing Director and Vice President Engineering at F24 Nordics
    AS: "We are very happy to welcome Blue Idea to the F24 family. This step further
    widens our presence in the Nordics and is a huge step to extend our footprint in
    the area of service notification."

    The CEO and founder of Blue Idea ApS, Flemming Bøgely, is committed to
    continuing in his position and working within F24. "We are excited to join F24
    with its extensive global footprint. Being part of this international company
    will offer great opportunities for our existing customers and enable us to
    support them comprehensively. All of our employees are very much looking forward
    shaping the common future jointly." states Flemming Bøgely.

    Dr. Jörg Rahmer, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at F24 group, states: "We
    as F24 group continue our growth path consequently. Besides FramWeb, who joined
    in early 2023, Blue Idea is the next acquisition this year in the Nordics
    region. With this step F24 becomes a key player in Service Notification in the
    Nordics. Furthermore, this contributes significantly to establish F24 as leading
    comprehensive resilience provider in Europe and it shows again clearly our
    holistic approach in the area of resilience."

    About F24

    F24 is the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for business messaging,
    emergency notification as well as incident and crisis management in Europe. More
    than 3,000 customers worldwide rely on F24's digital solutions to strengthen
    their organisational resilience holistically.

    The highly innovative F24 solutions support customers through the whole value
    chain: from high-volume business communication and the area of governance, risk
    and compliance (GRC) through mass notification, smart event communication as
    well as public warning and emergency notification up to comprehensive incident
    and crisis management.

    About Blue Idea

    Blue Idea is a market leading SaaS provider for Service Notification in the
    Nordics. The companies headquarter is in Silkeborg (Denmark) and it has offices
    in Sweden as well as Finland. Blue Idea develops and sells its proprietary mass
    notification software solution which enables customers to inform and alert
    specific customers, employees or citizens quickly and efficiently through SMS as
    well as other communication channels.

    Press contact F24:

    Dr. Stefanie Hauer
    Senior Vice President Marketing & Communication
    mailto:presse@f24.com
    +49 89 2323 638 75

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/62168/5562889
    OTS: F24 AG



