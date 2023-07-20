Infosys Solid Q1 year on year revenue growth of 4.2% at 20.8% operating margins

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Strong large deal closures and robust deal

pipeline position us well for future growth



Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE:INFY), a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $4,617 million in Q1

revenues with year on year growth of 4.2% and sequential growth of 1.0% in

constant currency. Large deal TCV for the quarter was at $2.3 billion, with net

new of 56.1%. Operating margin for the quarter was stable at 20.8%. ROE improved

180 bps to 32.8%. Attrition declined further to 17.3%. FY24 revenue guidance

revised to 1.0%-3.5% and operating margin guidance retained at 20%-22%.



"We had a solid Q1 with a growth of 4.2% and large deals of $2.3 billion which

helps us to set a strong foundation for future growth. Our generative AI

capabilities are expanding well, with 80 active client projects. Topaz, our

comprehensive AI offering, is resonating well with clients. We see this being

transformative for clients and enhancing our overall service portfolio," said

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "We have expanded the margin improvement program with

a holistic set of actions for the short, medium and long-term, working on five

key areas, supported by our leadership team," he added.



