PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES RNI, EXPANDING ITS SCIENTIFIC AND REGULATORY OFFERING TO SELFCARE PRODUCTS

Co-founded in 2006 by Violaine Chaumont, RNI delivers a comprehensive scope ofregulatory services, including development strategy, scientific and toxicologyexpertise, due diligence work and quality audits. With an internationalunderstanding of regulations, RNI's team supports and advises nutraceutical,cosmetics, pharmaceutical, medical devices, active ingredient, and foodcompanies to reach full market approval for their products. The company benefitsfrom a unique regulatory and case law database and close partnerships withspecialized trade federations.Violaine Chaumont, Chief Executive Officer of RNI, said, "Since our foundation,we have set out to bring expert knowledge to support product development,registration and compliance and help manufacturers and brand-owners to navigatethrough all regulations applicable to selfcare products. By joining PLG, we willadd the resources, international profile and expanded client base we need totake our business to the next level".Xavier Duburcq, Chief Executive Officer of PLG, said, "Thanks to RNI'srecognized regulatory expertise, we will be able to deliver an even greatervalue to clients, helping them navigate through an increasingly challengingmarket, where product regulatory classifications are becoming even more blurred.The complementary skills and offerings of our respective operations will trulybe synergistic in serving our existing clients while increasing our client base.We are confident the RNI team will further enhance our ability to capture thegrowing customer demand for services to market safe and healthy products,globally".About ProductLife Group:ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human health by delivering regulatory& compliance services for the safe and effective use of medical solutions. PLGsupports clients through the entire product life cycle, combining localexpertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries. It providesconsulting and outsourcing services in the areas of product development,regulatory affairs, quality management and compliance, vigilance and medicalinformation, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics &diagnostics.With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to people andcustomers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility,and cost efficiency.For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/RNICo-founded in France by Violaine Chaumont in 2006, RNI offers cutting-edgeexpertise in regulatory, medical and scientific affairs for nutrition and healthproducts. RNI bridges the gap between countries, supporting clients in achievingtheir domestic and international goals. RNI has expanded its coverage by openingoffices in the United States in 2015 and the United Kingdom in 2019. The firmalso has a strong network of local partners in Asia, Latin America and theMiddle East.RNI's objective is and will always be the same: thinking beyond mere compliance,addressing developments and projects, even the most complex ones, in a bold andstrategic way.For more information, visit https://www.rni-consulting.com/View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/productlife-group-acquires-rni-expanding-its-scientific-and-regulatory-offering-to-selfcare-products-301881507.htmlContact:Fabrice Galzin,ProductLife Group Head of Marketing,fgalzin@productlife-group.com,+33 672 349 606 / Gaspard Simon,gsimon@productlife-group.com,+33 (0)6 58 79 71 08 // RNI Contact: Violaine Chaumont,v.chaumont@rni-conseil.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163135/5563334OTS: ProductLife Group (PLG)