    PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES RNI, EXPANDING ITS SCIENTIFIC AND REGULATORY OFFERING TO SELFCARE PRODUCTS

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - ProductLife Group, a global provider of regulatory and
    compliance services for the life sciences industry, strengthens its regulatory
    expertise in borderline products with the acquisition of RNI, a consulting firm
    providing global regulatory and scientific services across the entire spectrum
    of Nutrition and Consumer Healthcare products.

    ProductLife Group (PLG), the global and specialized provider of regulatory,
    scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences industries,
    announces the acquisition of RNI, an expert consultancy providing support in
    regulatory, medical and scientific affairs for nutrition and health products,
    with presence in France, the US and the UK.

    Co-founded in 2006 by Violaine Chaumont, RNI delivers a comprehensive scope of
    regulatory services, including development strategy, scientific and toxicology
    expertise, due diligence work and quality audits. With an international
    understanding of regulations, RNI's team supports and advises nutraceutical,
    cosmetics, pharmaceutical, medical devices, active ingredient, and food
    companies to reach full market approval for their products. The company benefits
    from a unique regulatory and case law database and close partnerships with
    specialized trade federations.

    Violaine Chaumont, Chief Executive Officer of RNI, said, "Since our foundation,
    we have set out to bring expert knowledge to support product development,
    registration and compliance and help manufacturers and brand-owners to navigate
    through all regulations applicable to selfcare products. By joining PLG, we will
    add the resources, international profile and expanded client base we need to
    take our business to the next level".

    Xavier Duburcq, Chief Executive Officer of PLG, said, "Thanks to RNI's
    recognized regulatory expertise, we will be able to deliver an even greater
    value to clients, helping them navigate through an increasingly challenging
    market, where product regulatory classifications are becoming even more blurred.
    The complementary skills and offerings of our respective operations will truly
    be synergistic in serving our existing clients while increasing our client base.
    We are confident the RNI team will further enhance our ability to capture the
    growing customer demand for services to market safe and healthy products,
    globally".

    About ProductLife Group:

    ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human health by delivering regulatory
    & compliance services for the safe and effective use of medical solutions. PLG
    supports clients through the entire product life cycle, combining local
    expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries. It provides
    consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of product development,
    regulatory affairs, quality management and compliance, vigilance and medical
    information, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics &
    diagnostics.

    With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to people and
    customers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility,
    and cost efficiency.

    For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

    RNI

    Co-founded in France by Violaine Chaumont in 2006, RNI offers cutting-edge
    expertise in regulatory, medical and scientific affairs for nutrition and health
    products. RNI bridges the gap between countries, supporting clients in achieving
    their domestic and international goals. RNI has expanded its coverage by opening
    offices in the United States in 2015 and the United Kingdom in 2019. The firm
    also has a strong network of local partners in Asia, Latin America and the
    Middle East.

    RNI's objective is and will always be the same: thinking beyond mere compliance,
    addressing developments and projects, even the most complex ones, in a bold and
    strategic way.

    For more information, visit https://www.rni-consulting.com/

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/productlife-gr
    oup-acquires-rni-expanding-its-scientific-and-regulatory-offering-to-selfcare-pr
    oducts-301881507.html

    Contact:

    Fabrice Galzin,
    ProductLife Group Head of Marketing,
    fgalzin@productlife-group.com,
    +33 672 349 606 / Gaspard Simon,
    gsimon@productlife-group.com,
    +33 (0)6 58 79 71 08 // RNI Contact: Violaine Chaumont,
    v.chaumont@rni-conseil.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163135/5563334
    OTS: ProductLife Group (PLG)



