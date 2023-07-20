Yanfeng expands its Technical Center in Slovakia / New test equipment for comprehensive testing of automotive safety components (FOTO)
Neuss, Germany (ots) - Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, has
recently expanded its research and development activities in Europe. The new
equipment is part of its Technical Center in Trencín , Slovakia, and focuses on
the company's Safety Systems business. It complements the existing interiors
product portfolio and testing capabilities at the site. With this investment in
new equipment and technologies, Yanfeng extends its passive safety component
development and testing capabilities outside of China.
The new test stations are for the testing of steering wheels and airbag modules.
The company has invested around 2.5 million Euros in the state-of-the-art
equipment. These include a mechanical shock test station as well as a drop
tester, inflator deployment test machine, an additional climate chamber, a salt
spray chamber and also a dust test station, which uses fine dust from the
Arizona desert. A new temperature shock tester, an airbag test center and a
robot test system have also been installed.
recently expanded its research and development activities in Europe. The new
equipment is part of its Technical Center in Trencín , Slovakia, and focuses on
the company's Safety Systems business. It complements the existing interiors
product portfolio and testing capabilities at the site. With this investment in
new equipment and technologies, Yanfeng extends its passive safety component
development and testing capabilities outside of China.
The new test stations are for the testing of steering wheels and airbag modules.
The company has invested around 2.5 million Euros in the state-of-the-art
equipment. These include a mechanical shock test station as well as a drop
tester, inflator deployment test machine, an additional climate chamber, a salt
spray chamber and also a dust test station, which uses fine dust from the
Arizona desert. A new temperature shock tester, an airbag test center and a
robot test system have also been installed.
"Airbag modules and steering wheels are crucial for driver and passenger safety.
This applies both to airbags, which only work once, as well as steering wheels,
which must function continuously every day," explained Ivan Kebísek, Engineering
Director and Site Leader of the Yanfeng Technical Center in Trencín. "This means
that our products must fulfill the highest quality standards and work
perfectly."
"Yanfeng is the only automotive supplier that offers in-house passive safety
solutions and interior integration from a single source,"said Francois
Stouvenot, CEO EMEA and NA at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. "With our extensive
expertise in interiors, seating, and passive safety, we are able to develop
holistic interior solutions with seamlessly integrated safety systems."
The company's safety technology ranges from a smart steering wheel, that warns
drivers through visual signals or vibrations if they unexpectedly stray from
their lane, to seating systems with automatic seat belt tightening, restraint
systems and airbags.
A global Engineering network to better serve the customers
Over the past few years, Yanfeng has been increasing its development and testing
capabilities for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) in Trencín. Since 2017 the
company has invested continuously in additional testing equipment. The Trencín
Technical Center is one of two major European research and development sites in
Yanfeng's global engineering network. It supports the Tech Center at the
company's European Headquarters in Neuss, Germany, with environmental,
functional, durability and material tests for automotive interior componentsand
products, including instrument panels, cockpits, door panels and floor consoles.
The testing has recently been extended to include the passive safety portfolio.
"The Technical Center in Trencín is one of 12 locations in our global
engineering network, and it has a vital role in our research and development
activities," said Francois Stouvenot. "The investment in this new safety test
equipment enables us to enhance our capabilities and further support our
customers locally."
More info is available our website at https://www.yanfeng.com/en/company-news .
About Yanfeng
Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, which focuses on interiors,
exteriors, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has more
than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees worldwide. The technical
team of 4,100 experts is located at 12 R&D centers and other regional offices,
with full capabilities including engineering & software development, design and
user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and lightweight
technology, Yanfeng helps automakers to explore future mobility concepts and
provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit
http://www.yanfeng.com .
For further information please contact:
Yanfeng International
Jagenbergstraße 1
41468 Neuss
Germany
Astrid Schafmeister
Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5563352
OTS: Yanfeng
This applies both to airbags, which only work once, as well as steering wheels,
which must function continuously every day," explained Ivan Kebísek, Engineering
Director and Site Leader of the Yanfeng Technical Center in Trencín. "This means
that our products must fulfill the highest quality standards and work
perfectly."
"Yanfeng is the only automotive supplier that offers in-house passive safety
solutions and interior integration from a single source,"said Francois
Stouvenot, CEO EMEA and NA at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. "With our extensive
expertise in interiors, seating, and passive safety, we are able to develop
holistic interior solutions with seamlessly integrated safety systems."
The company's safety technology ranges from a smart steering wheel, that warns
drivers through visual signals or vibrations if they unexpectedly stray from
their lane, to seating systems with automatic seat belt tightening, restraint
systems and airbags.
A global Engineering network to better serve the customers
Over the past few years, Yanfeng has been increasing its development and testing
capabilities for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) in Trencín. Since 2017 the
company has invested continuously in additional testing equipment. The Trencín
Technical Center is one of two major European research and development sites in
Yanfeng's global engineering network. It supports the Tech Center at the
company's European Headquarters in Neuss, Germany, with environmental,
functional, durability and material tests for automotive interior componentsand
products, including instrument panels, cockpits, door panels and floor consoles.
The testing has recently been extended to include the passive safety portfolio.
"The Technical Center in Trencín is one of 12 locations in our global
engineering network, and it has a vital role in our research and development
activities," said Francois Stouvenot. "The investment in this new safety test
equipment enables us to enhance our capabilities and further support our
customers locally."
More info is available our website at https://www.yanfeng.com/en/company-news .
About Yanfeng
Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, which focuses on interiors,
exteriors, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has more
than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees worldwide. The technical
team of 4,100 experts is located at 12 R&D centers and other regional offices,
with full capabilities including engineering & software development, design and
user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and lightweight
technology, Yanfeng helps automakers to explore future mobility concepts and
provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit
http://www.yanfeng.com .
For further information please contact:
Yanfeng International
Jagenbergstraße 1
41468 Neuss
Germany
Astrid Schafmeister
Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5563352
OTS: Yanfeng
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 97 | 0 |