Yanfeng expands its Technical Center in Slovakia / New test equipment for comprehensive testing of automotive safety components (FOTO)

Neuss, Germany (ots) - Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, has

recently expanded its research and development activities in Europe. The new

equipment is part of its Technical Center in Trencín , Slovakia, and focuses on

the company's Safety Systems business. It complements the existing interiors

product portfolio and testing capabilities at the site. With this investment in

new equipment and technologies, Yanfeng extends its passive safety component

development and testing capabilities outside of China.



The new test stations are for the testing of steering wheels and airbag modules.

The company has invested around 2.5 million Euros in the state-of-the-art

equipment. These include a mechanical shock test station as well as a drop

tester, inflator deployment test machine, an additional climate chamber, a salt

spray chamber and also a dust test station, which uses fine dust from the

Arizona desert. A new temperature shock tester, an airbag test center and a

robot test system have also been installed.





"Airbag modules and steering wheels are crucial for driver and passenger safety.This applies both to airbags, which only work once, as well as steering wheels,which must function continuously every day," explained Ivan Kebísek, EngineeringDirector and Site Leader of the Yanfeng Technical Center in Trencín. "This meansthat our products must fulfill the highest quality standards and workperfectly.""Yanfeng is the only automotive supplier that offers in-house passive safetysolutions and interior integration from a single source,"said FrancoisStouvenot, CEO EMEA and NA at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. "With our extensiveexpertise in interiors, seating, and passive safety, we are able to developholistic interior solutions with seamlessly integrated safety systems."The company's safety technology ranges from a smart steering wheel, that warnsdrivers through visual signals or vibrations if they unexpectedly stray fromtheir lane, to seating systems with automatic seat belt tightening, restraintsystems and airbags.A global Engineering network to better serve the customersOver the past few years, Yanfeng has been increasing its development and testingcapabilities for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) in Trencín. Since 2017 thecompany has invested continuously in additional testing equipment. The TrencínTechnical Center is one of two major European research and development sites inYanfeng's global engineering network. It supports the Tech Center at thecompany's European Headquarters in Neuss, Germany, with environmental,functional, durability and material tests for automotive interior componentsandproducts, including instrument panels, cockpits, door panels and floor consoles.The testing has recently been extended to include the passive safety portfolio."The Technical Center in Trencín is one of 12 locations in our globalengineering network, and it has a vital role in our research and developmentactivities," said Francois Stouvenot. "The investment in this new safety testequipment enables us to enhance our capabilities and further support ourcustomers locally."More info is available our website at https://www.yanfeng.com/en/company-news .About YanfengYanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, which focuses on interiors,exteriors, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has morethan 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees worldwide. The technicalteam of 4,100 experts is located at 12 R&D centers and other regional offices,with full capabilities including engineering & software development, design anduser experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and lightweighttechnology, Yanfeng helps automakers to explore future mobility concepts andprovide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visithttp://www.yanfeng.com .For further information please contact:Yanfeng InternationalJagenbergstraße 141468 NeussGermanyAstrid SchafmeisterTel.: +49 2131 609-3028E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5563352OTS: Yanfeng