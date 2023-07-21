BAADER Acquires Majority Stake in EMYDEX, Establishing its Leadership in Digitalization Expertise for the Food Processing Industry (FOTO)
Luebeck/Dublin (ots) -
- BAADER has acquired a majority stake in EMYDEX Technology, a leading provider
of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software for the food processing
sector.
- EMYDEX's international expansion will be bolstered by BAADER's global
presence, enabling both companies to offer expanded and complementary product
offerings.
- Customers in the food processing sector will benefit from the combined
expertise of BAADER and EMYDEX, leading to an increase in digital products,
including new technologies such as AI solutions.
BAADER, a globally renowned manufacturer and supplier of food processing
machinery and solutions, has acquired a majority stake in EMYDEX Technology.
EMYDEX is an international leader in the provision of scalable Manufacturing
Execution System (MES) software for the food processing sector. Combining the
strengths of both companies will mean enhanced digital capabilities for BAADER
and accelerated growth and market reach for EMYDEX.
- BAADER has acquired a majority stake in EMYDEX Technology, a leading provider
of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software for the food processing
sector.
- EMYDEX's international expansion will be bolstered by BAADER's global
presence, enabling both companies to offer expanded and complementary product
offerings.
- Customers in the food processing sector will benefit from the combined
expertise of BAADER and EMYDEX, leading to an increase in digital products,
including new technologies such as AI solutions.
BAADER, a globally renowned manufacturer and supplier of food processing
machinery and solutions, has acquired a majority stake in EMYDEX Technology.
EMYDEX is an international leader in the provision of scalable Manufacturing
Execution System (MES) software for the food processing sector. Combining the
strengths of both companies will mean enhanced digital capabilities for BAADER
and accelerated growth and market reach for EMYDEX.
EMYDEX was founded in 2004 in Ireland and has since expanded into a global
concern marketing a scalable MES software solution that addresses the challenges
of process management in the food industry. Now, its top-tier solution is
integrated in food processing facilities across Canada, New Zealand, Australia
and South Africa.
BAADER Global SE is the global partner for food processing solutions with over
100 years of experience. Headquartered in Luebeck, Germany, the company develops
innovative and holistic solutions that ensure intelligent, safe, efficient and
sustainable food processing at all stages. With 30 subsidiaries in Europe, the
USA, China, South America, Africa and Asia, BAADER employs 1,600 people in more
than 100 countries.
This new development marks a significant milestone for both BAADER and EMYDEX.
With the acquisition of EMYDEX as a subsidiary company, BAADER moves to
integrate its digitalization division across all food processing sectors,
delivering innovative EMYDEX MES solutions to customers in the red meat and
poultry industries. EMYDEX will see its international expansion plans bolstered
thanks to the market leadership and global presence BAADER brings to the table.
As a result, both companies will be strongly positioned to offer expanded and
complementary product offerings to their customers.
Following today's announcement, David McMahon and James Grennan of EMYDEX, CEO
and CTO, respectively, will continue as shareholders and will retain their
executive roles with the company.
Petra Baader, CEO of BAADER Global SE, expressed her delight at the successful
concern marketing a scalable MES software solution that addresses the challenges
of process management in the food industry. Now, its top-tier solution is
integrated in food processing facilities across Canada, New Zealand, Australia
and South Africa.
BAADER Global SE is the global partner for food processing solutions with over
100 years of experience. Headquartered in Luebeck, Germany, the company develops
innovative and holistic solutions that ensure intelligent, safe, efficient and
sustainable food processing at all stages. With 30 subsidiaries in Europe, the
USA, China, South America, Africa and Asia, BAADER employs 1,600 people in more
than 100 countries.
This new development marks a significant milestone for both BAADER and EMYDEX.
With the acquisition of EMYDEX as a subsidiary company, BAADER moves to
integrate its digitalization division across all food processing sectors,
delivering innovative EMYDEX MES solutions to customers in the red meat and
poultry industries. EMYDEX will see its international expansion plans bolstered
thanks to the market leadership and global presence BAADER brings to the table.
As a result, both companies will be strongly positioned to offer expanded and
complementary product offerings to their customers.
Following today's announcement, David McMahon and James Grennan of EMYDEX, CEO
and CTO, respectively, will continue as shareholders and will retain their
executive roles with the company.
Petra Baader, CEO of BAADER Global SE, expressed her delight at the successful
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 101 | 0 |