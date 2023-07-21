    checkAd

    BAADER Acquires Majority Stake in EMYDEX, Establishing its Leadership in Digitalization Expertise for the Food Processing Industry (FOTO)

    Luebeck/Dublin (ots) -

    - BAADER has acquired a majority stake in EMYDEX Technology, a leading provider
    of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software for the food processing
    sector.
    - EMYDEX's international expansion will be bolstered by BAADER's global
    presence, enabling both companies to offer expanded and complementary product
    offerings.
    - Customers in the food processing sector will benefit from the combined
    expertise of BAADER and EMYDEX, leading to an increase in digital products,
    including new technologies such as AI solutions.

    BAADER, a globally renowned manufacturer and supplier of food processing
    machinery and solutions, has acquired a majority stake in EMYDEX Technology.
    EMYDEX is an international leader in the provision of scalable Manufacturing
    Execution System (MES) software for the food processing sector. Combining the
    strengths of both companies will mean enhanced digital capabilities for BAADER
    and accelerated growth and market reach for EMYDEX.

    EMYDEX was founded in 2004 in Ireland and has since expanded into a global
    concern marketing a scalable MES software solution that addresses the challenges
    of process management in the food industry. Now, its top-tier solution is
    integrated in food processing facilities across Canada, New Zealand, Australia
    and South Africa.

    BAADER Global SE is the global partner for food processing solutions with over
    100 years of experience. Headquartered in Luebeck, Germany, the company develops
    innovative and holistic solutions that ensure intelligent, safe, efficient and
    sustainable food processing at all stages. With 30 subsidiaries in Europe, the
    USA, China, South America, Africa and Asia, BAADER employs 1,600 people in more
    than 100 countries.

    This new development marks a significant milestone for both BAADER and EMYDEX.
    With the acquisition of EMYDEX as a subsidiary company, BAADER moves to
    integrate its digitalization division across all food processing sectors,
    delivering innovative EMYDEX MES solutions to customers in the red meat and
    poultry industries. EMYDEX will see its international expansion plans bolstered
    thanks to the market leadership and global presence BAADER brings to the table.
    As a result, both companies will be strongly positioned to offer expanded and
    complementary product offerings to their customers.

    Following today's announcement, David McMahon and James Grennan of EMYDEX, CEO
    and CTO, respectively, will continue as shareholders and will retain their
    executive roles with the company.

    Petra Baader, CEO of BAADER Global SE, expressed her delight at the successful
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  101   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    BAADER Acquires Majority Stake in EMYDEX, Establishing its Leadership in Digitalization Expertise for the Food Processing Industry (FOTO) - BAADER has acquired a majority stake in EMYDEX Technology, a leading provider of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software for the food processing sector. - EMYDEX's international expansion will be bolstered by BAADER's global …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Christoph Ahlhaus übernimmt Vorsitz des BVMW
    404 Leser
    Interzero schafft gruppenübergreifendes Führungsteam / Nachhaltige Transformation: Neu formiertes Führungsteam für eine konsequente Kreislaufwirtschaft (FOTO)
    340 Leser
    Sascha Drache: 5 Gründe, warum Unternehmen eine Stiftung für den Vermögensaufbau in Betracht ziehen ...
    272 Leser
    woom veröffentlicht Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie
    244 Leser
    Projektmanagement-Fähigkeiten glänzen bei Europas größtem Festival des ...
    240 Leser
    Funke-Verlegerin Julia Becker: "Wir feiern bald Free-Funke-Tag" (FOTO)
    236 Leser
    F24 Nordics further strengthens leading position in the Nordics by acquiring leading regional ...
    232 Leser
    BGH-Diesel-Urteil wirkt: BMW im Diesel-Abgasskandal zu Schadensersatz verurteilt / Kläger erhält 10 Prozent des ...
    204 Leser
    Das sind die wichtigsten Kommunikationswege: Umfrage enthüllt Vorlieben der Verbraucher für den Kontakt mit Unternehmen (FOTO)
    188 Leser
    PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES RNI, EXPANDING ITS SCIENTIFIC AND REGULATORY OFFERING TO SELFCARE ...
    172 Leser
    Das Berliner Testament - viele Wege führen zum Ziel
    508 Leser
    Meßmers Digital Placement wirkt: GZSZ-Fans entdecken Tee für sich / "Tee Tasting" mit der Ostfriesischen Tee ...
    436 Leser
    WIdO weiter stark aufgestellt: Helmut Schröder rückt in die Geschäftsführung, Dr. David Scheller-Kreinsen ...
    432 Leser
    Der Revitalisierungs-Investor für Wohnimmobilien: Die Hamburger Grund GmbH investiert in B- und C-Städten und schafft so Wohnraum (FOTO)
    416 Leser
    Christoph Ahlhaus übernimmt Vorsitz des BVMW
    404 Leser
    Sunlight Group erwirbt 100% der Anteile an der Triathlon Holding
    400 Leser
    Haspa BGM veräußert Gesellschaftsanteile an der R+S Group an den Schweizer Konzern ...
    392 Leser
    American-Express-Umfrage zur Attraktivität kleiner Geschäfte: Auch die Gen Z shoppt gerne lokal (FOTO)
    356 Leser
    Neu: Leitfaden Nachhaltigkeit mit Vereinbarkeit
    344 Leser
    Interzero schafft gruppenübergreifendes Führungsteam / Nachhaltige Transformation: Neu formiertes Führungsteam für eine konsequente Kreislaufwirtschaft (FOTO)
    340 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    2936 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1652 Leser
    Danske Bank Selects Infosys as Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation
    1244 Leser
    Geschäftsaufgabe STEWI AG
    1208 Leser
    In NRW wurden 6876 Wohnraum-IDs zur Vermietung an Touristen genehmigt - Köln an der Spitze - ...
    1124 Leser
    ZIM erweitert Partnerschaft mit 40Seas, um flexible digitale Finanzierungslösungen für ...
    1068 Leser
    Unternehmenssoftware: Teurer Releasewechsel oder gleich ein neues ERP-System? / Faktor Mensch zählt: Arbeiten ...
    972 Leser
    BSI übergibt IT-Sicherheitskennzeichen an Xiaomi (FOTO)
    940 Leser
    Vip District erwirbt Mitarbeitervorteile.de von der Degussa Bank
    720 Leser
    Der Wasserstoffmotor ist start-bereit (FOTO)
    672 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9263 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8076 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7959 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6268 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5995 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4737 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4643 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4620 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser