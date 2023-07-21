BAADER Acquires Majority Stake in EMYDEX, Establishing its Leadership in Digitalization Expertise for the Food Processing Industry (FOTO)

Luebeck/Dublin (ots) -



- BAADER has acquired a majority stake in EMYDEX Technology, a leading provider

of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software for the food processing

sector.

- EMYDEX's international expansion will be bolstered by BAADER's global

presence, enabling both companies to offer expanded and complementary product

offerings.

- Customers in the food processing sector will benefit from the combined

expertise of BAADER and EMYDEX, leading to an increase in digital products,

including new technologies such as AI solutions.



BAADER, a globally renowned manufacturer and supplier of food processing

machinery and solutions, has acquired a majority stake in EMYDEX Technology.

EMYDEX is an international leader in the provision of scalable Manufacturing

Execution System (MES) software for the food processing sector. Combining the

strengths of both companies will mean enhanced digital capabilities for BAADER

and accelerated growth and market reach for EMYDEX.



