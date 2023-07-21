    checkAd

    COP28 and IEA Convene Global Energy Decision Makers to Accelerate a Just, Orderly Energy Transition

    Goa, India (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Series of dialogues will be held in partnership with IRENA and will be
    supported by the UNFCCC.
    - Dialogues aim to bring government and energy industry together to define how
    to accelerate action towards 1.5 degrees at COP28.
    - Session held on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial, alongside
    the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in Goa, India.
    - Events are being co-chaired by COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber
    and Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA.
    - Initiative is intended to build consensus on 1.5C degree-compatible energy
    transition pathways and the enabling conditions needed to achieve them, as
    well as momentum around the target energy outcomes for COP28.
    - Dialogues will engage public and private sector energy decision makers,
    reflecting a holistic view of the global energy system.
    - Dialogues will seek to prepare the ground for specific commitments and calls
    to action at the World Climate Action Summit being held at COP28.

    The COP28 UAE Presidency and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have convened
    the first in a landmark series of high-level dialogues through to COP28 around
    building a 1.5C degree-aligned energy transition. The initiative is being
    conducted in conjunction with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)
    and will be supported by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
    Change (UNFCCC).

    The dialogues are intended to build consensus on 1.5C degree-compatible energy
    transition pathways and the enabling conditions needed to achieve them, as well
    as momentum around the target energy outcomes for COP28.

    The meetings are being co chaired by COP28 President Designate Dr. Sultan Al
    Jaber and Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA. The aim is to engage
    public and private sector decisio makers in the energy industry to produce a
    holistic, global view of the energy system. The dialogues will prepare the
    ground for specific commitments and calls to action at the World Climate Action
    Summit being held at COP28.

    The session was held on Friday, 21 July on the sidelines of the 14th Clean
    Energy Ministerial, alongside the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in
    Goa, India. Delegates at the meeting included various country delegates and
    private sector representatives.

    COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said of the initiative: "COP28
    represents a milestone opportunity for the world to come together, unite around
    decisive action, and drive progress towards keeping the goals of then Paris
    Seite 1 von 3



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  73   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    COP28 and IEA Convene Global Energy Decision Makers to Accelerate a Just, Orderly Energy Transition - Series of dialogues will be held in partnership with IRENA and will be supported by the UNFCCC. - Dialogues aim to bring government and energy industry together to define how to accelerate action towards 1.5 degrees at COP28. - Session held on …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Interhyp-Index zeigt: Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich - mit regionalen Unterschieden (FOTO)
    204 Leser
    Gut 8 % aller Vollzeiterwerbstätigen arbeiteten 2022 mehr als 48 Stunden pro Woche
    156 Leser
    83 % der Personen mit Blue Card leben nach fünf Jahren weiterhin in Deutschland
    148 Leser
    Innovative Kreislauflösungen / Kearney und FFWD starten strategische Partnerschaft mit ...
    148 Leser
    Flexibel wie keiner: Openbank mit Top-Flexgeld-Konditionen und 1,5 % Zinsen trotz Kündigung
    144 Leser
    Drängende Herausforderungen und ein möglicher Regierungswechsel / Parlamentswahlen in ...
    144 Leser
    Geburtenziffer 2022 auf 1,46 Kinder je Frau gesunken
    132 Leser
    Halbjahresbilanz der chemisch-pharmazeutischen Industrie 2023 / Erste Jahreshälfte ...
    132 Leser
    LÖWEN ENTERTAINMENT: Sebastian Foethke wird Bevollmächtigter der Geschäftsführung für Politik & ...
    128 Leser
    Wichtige Weichenstellung für die Zukunft im Tourismusverband Saalbach Hinterglemm
    128 Leser
    Christoph Ahlhaus übernimmt Vorsitz des BVMW
    516 Leser
    Das Berliner Testament - viele Wege führen zum Ziel
    508 Leser
    Der Revitalisierungs-Investor für Wohnimmobilien: Die Hamburger Grund GmbH investiert in B- und C-Städten und schafft so Wohnraum (FOTO)
    468 Leser
    Meßmers Digital Placement wirkt: GZSZ-Fans entdecken Tee für sich / "Tee Tasting" mit der Ostfriesischen Tee ...
    436 Leser
    WIdO weiter stark aufgestellt: Helmut Schröder rückt in die Geschäftsführung, Dr. David Scheller-Kreinsen ...
    432 Leser
    Sunlight Group erwirbt 100% der Anteile an der Triathlon Holding
    428 Leser
    Haspa BGM veräußert Gesellschaftsanteile an der R+S Group an den Schweizer Konzern ...
    396 Leser
    Baugenehmigungen gehen weiter zurück: Es droht eine Verschärfung der Wohnungsnot
    384 Leser
    American-Express-Umfrage zur Attraktivität kleiner Geschäfte: Auch die Gen Z shoppt gerne lokal (FOTO)
    364 Leser
    100 Prozent Made in Germany: Produktion von Takedas Dengue-Impfstoff
    364 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    2968 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1696 Leser
    Danske Bank Selects Infosys as Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation
    1256 Leser
    Geschäftsaufgabe STEWI AG
    1228 Leser
    In NRW wurden 6876 Wohnraum-IDs zur Vermietung an Touristen genehmigt - Köln an der Spitze - ...
    1160 Leser
    ZIM erweitert Partnerschaft mit 40Seas, um flexible digitale Finanzierungslösungen für ...
    1080 Leser
    Unternehmenssoftware: Teurer Releasewechsel oder gleich ein neues ERP-System? / Faktor Mensch zählt: Arbeiten ...
    980 Leser
    BSI übergibt IT-Sicherheitskennzeichen an Xiaomi (FOTO)
    940 Leser
    Vip District erwirbt Mitarbeitervorteile.de von der Degussa Bank
    728 Leser
    Der Wasserstoffmotor ist start-bereit (FOTO)
    672 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9303 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8076 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7959 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6320 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6019 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4737 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4643 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4620 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser