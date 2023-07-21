COP28 and IEA Convene Global Energy Decision Makers to Accelerate a Just, Orderly Energy Transition

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Goa, India (ots/PRNewswire) -- Series of dialogues will be held in partnership with IRENA and will besupported by the UNFCCC.- Dialogues aim to bring government and energy industry together to define howto accelerate action towards 1.5 degrees at COP28.- Session held on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial, alongsidethe G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in Goa, India.- Events are being co-chaired by COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaberand Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA.- Initiative is intended to build consensus on 1.5C degree-compatible energytransition pathways and the enabling conditions needed to achieve them, aswell as momentum around the target energy outcomes for COP28.- Dialogues will engage public and private sector energy decision makers,reflecting a holistic view of the global energy system.- Dialogues will seek to prepare the ground for specific commitments and callsto action at the World Climate Action Summit being held at COP28.The COP28 UAE Presidency and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have convenedthe first in a landmark series of high-level dialogues through to COP28 aroundbuilding a 1.5C degree-aligned energy transition. The initiative is beingconducted in conjunction with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)and will be supported by the United Nations Framework Convention on ClimateChange (UNFCCC).The dialogues are intended to build consensus on 1.5C degree-compatible energytransition pathways and the enabling conditions needed to achieve them, as wellas momentum around the target energy outcomes for COP28.The meetings are being co chaired by COP28 President Designate Dr. Sultan AlJaber and Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA. The aim is to engagepublic and private sector decisio makers in the energy industry to produce aholistic, global view of the energy system. The dialogues will prepare theground for specific commitments and calls to action at the World Climate ActionSummit being held at COP28.The session was held on Friday, 21 July on the sidelines of the 14th CleanEnergy Ministerial, alongside the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting inGoa, India. Delegates at the meeting included various country delegates andprivate sector representatives.COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said of the initiative: "COP28represents a milestone opportunity for the world to come together, unite arounddecisive action, and drive progress towards keeping the goals of then Paris