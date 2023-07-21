COP28 and IEA Convene Global Energy Decision Makers to Accelerate a Just, Orderly Energy Transition
Goa, India (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Series of dialogues will be held in partnership with IRENA and will be
supported by the UNFCCC.
- Dialogues aim to bring government and energy industry together to define how
to accelerate action towards 1.5 degrees at COP28.
- Session held on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial, alongside
the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in Goa, India.
- Events are being co-chaired by COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber
and Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA.
- Initiative is intended to build consensus on 1.5C degree-compatible energy
transition pathways and the enabling conditions needed to achieve them, as
well as momentum around the target energy outcomes for COP28.
- Dialogues will engage public and private sector energy decision makers,
reflecting a holistic view of the global energy system.
- Dialogues will seek to prepare the ground for specific commitments and calls
to action at the World Climate Action Summit being held at COP28.
The COP28 UAE Presidency and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have convened
the first in a landmark series of high-level dialogues through to COP28 around
building a 1.5C degree-aligned energy transition. The initiative is being
conducted in conjunction with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)
and will be supported by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC).
The dialogues are intended to build consensus on 1.5C degree-compatible energy
transition pathways and the enabling conditions needed to achieve them, as well
as momentum around the target energy outcomes for COP28.
The meetings are being co chaired by COP28 President Designate Dr. Sultan Al
Jaber and Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA. The aim is to engage
public and private sector decisio makers in the energy industry to produce a
holistic, global view of the energy system. The dialogues will prepare the
ground for specific commitments and calls to action at the World Climate Action
Summit being held at COP28.
The session was held on Friday, 21 July on the sidelines of the 14th Clean
Energy Ministerial, alongside the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in
Goa, India. Delegates at the meeting included various country delegates and
private sector representatives.
COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said of the initiative: "COP28
represents a milestone opportunity for the world to come together, unite around
decisive action, and drive progress towards keeping the goals of then Paris
