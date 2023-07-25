Loftware NiceLabel users can now design and print labels from DYMO printers (FOTO)

    checkAd

    Hamburg (ots) - We're pleased to share that users of Loftware NiceLabel
    (https://www.loftware.com/products/labeling/nicelabel-cloud) , available
    on-premise and in the cloud, can now design and print labels from the
    LabelWriter and LabelManager range of DYMO printers.

    Many companies currently use DYMO label printers in the office and other brands
    of industrial label printers in the warehouse, distribution center, or
    production site. Now, by using NiceLabel to design, integrate, manage, and print
    labels, they can drive all their label, document, and production line printers
    from one end-to-end software platform.

    The DYMO printer models covered under this development include the LabelWriter
    550 Turbo, LabelWriter 5XL, LabelWriter 450 Twin Turbo, LabelWriter 450 Duo,
    LabelWriter Wireless, LabelManager 280, LabelManager 420P, and LabelManager
    500TS.

    "DYMO printers are ubiquitous," said Paul Vogt, VP Partner Strategies at
    Loftware. "They are on every desk. So, it's important to our customers they can
    design labels in NiceLabel and print them from their DYMO printer. And with this
    technology development, it's easy to do just that."

    From label design to print, NiceLabel offers everything you need to manage your
    labeling process, in one, easy-to-use system. Designed for rapid deployments at
    one site or across multiple locations, it's an ideal solution for mid-sized or
    growing businesses. NiceLabel empowers business users to respond to change
    requests and print jobs without IT assistance. This reduces delays and frees up
    costly IT resources to perform more value-adding tasks.

    "We are so pleased that Loftware supports DYMO printers under NiceLabel," added
    Ingo Thon, Senior Marketing Manager at DYMO. "Customers want to be able to
    connect DYMO printers into their network and print labels from their central
    labeling system. This collaboration will simplify label printing for our
    customers, allowing them to streamline their labeling processes and improve
    efficiency."

    The support Loftware has added for DYMO printers is in addition to the 5000+
    printer models across 100+ printer brands that we already support. Learn more
    about the support for the DYMO range of label printers under NiceLabel:
    https://www.dymo.co.uk/support?cfid=partners-and-solution

    About DYMO: https://www.dymo.co.uk/about-us.html

