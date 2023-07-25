Loftware NiceLabel users can now design and print labels from DYMO printers (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - We're pleased to share that users of Loftware NiceLabel
(https://www.loftware.com/products/labeling/nicelabel-cloud) , available
on-premise and in the cloud, can now design and print labels from the
LabelWriter and LabelManager range of DYMO printers.
Many companies currently use DYMO label printers in the office and other brands
of industrial label printers in the warehouse, distribution center, or
production site. Now, by using NiceLabel to design, integrate, manage, and print
labels, they can drive all their label, document, and production line printers
from one end-to-end software platform.
The DYMO printer models covered under this development include the LabelWriter
550 Turbo, LabelWriter 5XL, LabelWriter 450 Twin Turbo, LabelWriter 450 Duo,
LabelWriter Wireless, LabelManager 280, LabelManager 420P, and LabelManager
500TS.
"DYMO printers are ubiquitous," said Paul Vogt, VP Partner Strategies at
Loftware. "They are on every desk. So, it's important to our customers they can
design labels in NiceLabel and print them from their DYMO printer. And with this
technology development, it's easy to do just that."
From label design to print, NiceLabel offers everything you need to manage your
labeling process, in one, easy-to-use system. Designed for rapid deployments at
one site or across multiple locations, it's an ideal solution for mid-sized or
growing businesses. NiceLabel empowers business users to respond to change
requests and print jobs without IT assistance. This reduces delays and frees up
costly IT resources to perform more value-adding tasks.
"We are so pleased that Loftware supports DYMO printers under NiceLabel," added
Ingo Thon, Senior Marketing Manager at DYMO. "Customers want to be able to
connect DYMO printers into their network and print labels from their central
labeling system. This collaboration will simplify label printing for our
customers, allowing them to streamline their labeling processes and improve
efficiency."
The support Loftware has added for DYMO printers is in addition to the 5000+
printer models across 100+ printer brands that we already support. Learn more
about the support for the DYMO range of label printers under NiceLabel:
https://www.dymo.co.uk/support?cfid=partners-and-solution
About DYMO: https://www.dymo.co.uk/about-us.html
Contact:
Ingo Thon
+ 49 40 8555 2555
mailto:Ingo.THON@newellco.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170522/5566168
OTS: DYMO Deutschland
