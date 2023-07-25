Loftware NiceLabel users can now design and print labels from DYMO printers (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - We're pleased to share that users of Loftware NiceLabel

on-premise and in the cloud, can now design and print labels from the

LabelWriter and LabelManager range of DYMO printers.



Many companies currently use DYMO label printers in the office and other brands

of industrial label printers in the warehouse, distribution center, or

production site. Now, by using NiceLabel to design, integrate, manage, and print

labels, they can drive all their label, document, and production line printers

from one end-to-end software platform.





The DYMO printer models covered under this development include the LabelWriter550 Turbo, LabelWriter 5XL, LabelWriter 450 Twin Turbo, LabelWriter 450 Duo,LabelWriter Wireless, LabelManager 280, LabelManager 420P, and LabelManager500TS."DYMO printers are ubiquitous," said Paul Vogt, VP Partner Strategies atLoftware. "They are on every desk. So, it's important to our customers they candesign labels in NiceLabel and print them from their DYMO printer. And with thistechnology development, it's easy to do just that."From label design to print, NiceLabel offers everything you need to manage yourlabeling process, in one, easy-to-use system. Designed for rapid deployments atone site or across multiple locations, it's an ideal solution for mid-sized orgrowing businesses. NiceLabel empowers business users to respond to changerequests and print jobs without IT assistance. This reduces delays and frees upcostly IT resources to perform more value-adding tasks."We are so pleased that Loftware supports DYMO printers under NiceLabel," addedIngo Thon, Senior Marketing Manager at DYMO. "Customers want to be able toconnect DYMO printers into their network and print labels from their centrallabeling system. This collaboration will simplify label printing for ourcustomers, allowing them to streamline their labeling processes and improveefficiency."The support Loftware has added for DYMO printers is in addition to the 5000+printer models across 100+ printer brands that we already support. Learn moreabout the support for the DYMO range of label printers under NiceLabel:https://www.dymo.co.uk/support?cfid=partners-and-solutionAbout DYMO: https://www.dymo.co.uk/about-us.html