Regular shoppers 150% more likely to abandon retailers over poor delivery experience
London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift releases top tips on building a great delivery
experience
Frequent shoppers are more than twice as likely to abandon an online retailer
over a poor delivery experience than their casual counterparts.1 But according
to experts at nShift , the global leader in delivery management software,
ecommerce companies can build loyalty with consumers by focusing on how items
are shipped and delivered.
Research reveals that some 63% of British shoppers will abandon their shopping
basket or switch retailer if delivery options fail to meet their needs. This is
true for 53% of French customers and 38% of Germans.2 A third of shoppers across
Nordic countries consider free delivery to be paramount.3
Most significantly, frequent shoppers are 2.5 times more likely than occasional
buyers to take their business elsewhere after a poor delivery experience.4 When
the delivery experience falls short, a retailer's best customers are the most
likely to shop around for a better experience.
Sean Sherwin-Smith , Post-Purchase Product Director at nShift said: "How items
are shipped to customers is a crucial part of delivering ecommerce success. When
online retailers and webshops get this right, they build loyalty with shoppers
and grow their revenue. When the delivery experience lets them down, they risk
losing big-spending customers to retailers that offer a better experience. Now
more than ever, ecom companies must prioritize giving customers the shipping
options they desire. It's crucial that they deliver on their promises and keep
shoppers updated throughout the whole process."
Sean Sherwin-Smith offers his top tips on building the best delivery experience:
1. Provide and clearly display a range of delivery options at checkout - some
shoppers seek swift deliveries. For others price is paramount. Offering a range
of options at checkout increases conversions. But it's essential that these
options are clearly and intuitively badged
2. Ensure transport capacity - during busy periods, it's crucial that retailers
ensure they can keep their promises. This is best achieved through relationships
with multiple carrier companies and ensuring that the company's tech stack can
quickly facilitate these relationships
3. Maximize delivery success - giving shoppers the opportunity to identify and
choose alternative Out Of Home (OOH) collection options is a welcome alternative
to having to wait at home for a delivery. Parcel shops, parcel lockers and the
store itself offer shoppers a more substantial choice
4. Keep in touch - relevant communication keeps the customer engaged and helps
contain any negative feedback. If a retailer distributes communication in their
own look and feel, it helps build the brand at a time when shoppers are most
engaged. This makes it easier to remarket to shoppers
5. Make returns easy - countless consumers simply won't complete their purchase
if it's not clear how they can return a product. Operating a simple digital
returns process gives shoppers confidence in the brand. It also makes it easier
for the retailer to track patterns and work out why items are being sent back.
This can reduce the volume of returns
nShift connects its customers to a ready-made library of over 1000 carriers. Its
solutions enable ecommerce companies to create a seamless delivery experience
from checkout to returns.
http://www.nshift.com/
About nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management
solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion
shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by
e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered
in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,
Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
1. https://www.retailtechnologyreview.com/articles/2022/01/17/uk-shoppers-most-l
ikely-to-abandon-online-purchases-due-to-poor-delivery-options/
2. https://www.retailtechnologyreview.com/articles/2022/01/17/uk-shoppers-most-l
ikely-to-abandon-online-purchases-due-to-poor-delivery-options/
3. https://stptrans.com/ecommerce-is-booming-in-the-nordic-markets/
4. UK shoppers most likely to abandon online purchases due to poor delivery
options | Retail Technology Review (https://www.retailtechnologyreview.com/ar
ticles/2022/01/17/uk-shoppers-most-likely-to-abandon-online-purchases-due-to-
poor-delivery-options/)
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/regular-shoppe
rs-150-more-likely-to-abandon-retailers-over-poor-delivery-experience-301885001.
html
Contact:
James Ellerington: James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5566532
OTS: nShift
