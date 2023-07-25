    checkAd

    Regular shoppers 150% more likely to abandon retailers over poor delivery experience

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift releases top tips on building a great delivery
    experience

    Frequent shoppers are more than twice as likely to abandon an online retailer
    over a poor delivery experience than their casual counterparts.1 But according
    to experts at nShift , the global leader in delivery management software,
    ecommerce companies can build loyalty with consumers by focusing on how items
    are shipped and delivered.

    Research reveals that some 63% of British shoppers will abandon their shopping
    basket or switch retailer if delivery options fail to meet their needs. This is
    true for 53% of French customers and 38% of Germans.2 A third of shoppers across
    Nordic countries consider free delivery to be paramount.3

    Most significantly, frequent shoppers are 2.5 times more likely than occasional
    buyers to take their business elsewhere after a poor delivery experience.4 When
    the delivery experience falls short, a retailer's best customers are the most
    likely to shop around for a better experience.

    Sean Sherwin-Smith , Post-Purchase Product Director at nShift said: "How items
    are shipped to customers is a crucial part of delivering ecommerce success. When
    online retailers and webshops get this right, they build loyalty with shoppers
    and grow their revenue. When the delivery experience lets them down, they risk
    losing big-spending customers to retailers that offer a better experience. Now
    more than ever, ecom companies must prioritize giving customers the shipping
    options they desire. It's crucial that they deliver on their promises and keep
    shoppers updated throughout the whole process."

    Sean Sherwin-Smith offers his top tips on building the best delivery experience:

    1. Provide and clearly display a range of delivery options at checkout - some
    shoppers seek swift deliveries. For others price is paramount. Offering a range
    of options at checkout increases conversions. But it's essential that these
    options are clearly and intuitively badged

    2. Ensure transport capacity - during busy periods, it's crucial that retailers
    ensure they can keep their promises. This is best achieved through relationships
    with multiple carrier companies and ensuring that the company's tech stack can
    quickly facilitate these relationships

    3. Maximize delivery success - giving shoppers the opportunity to identify and
    choose alternative Out Of Home (OOH) collection options is a welcome alternative
    to having to wait at home for a delivery. Parcel shops, parcel lockers and the
    store itself offer shoppers a more substantial choice

    4. Keep in touch - relevant communication keeps the customer engaged and helps
    contain any negative feedback. If a retailer distributes communication in their
    own look and feel, it helps build the brand at a time when shoppers are most
    engaged. This makes it easier to remarket to shoppers

    5. Make returns easy - countless consumers simply won't complete their purchase
    if it's not clear how they can return a product. Operating a simple digital
    returns process gives shoppers confidence in the brand. It also makes it easier
    for the retailer to track patterns and work out why items are being sent back.
    This can reduce the volume of returns

    nShift connects its customers to a ready-made library of over 1000 carriers. Its
    solutions enable ecommerce companies to create a seamless delivery experience
    from checkout to returns.

    http://www.nshift.com/

    About nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management
    solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion
    shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by
    e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered
    in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,
    Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    1. https://www.retailtechnologyreview.com/articles/2022/01/17/uk-shoppers-most-l
    ikely-to-abandon-online-purchases-due-to-poor-delivery-options/
    2. https://www.retailtechnologyreview.com/articles/2022/01/17/uk-shoppers-most-l
    ikely-to-abandon-online-purchases-due-to-poor-delivery-options/
    3. https://stptrans.com/ecommerce-is-booming-in-the-nordic-markets/
    4. UK shoppers most likely to abandon online purchases due to poor delivery
    options | Retail Technology Review (https://www.retailtechnologyreview.com/ar
    ticles/2022/01/17/uk-shoppers-most-likely-to-abandon-online-purchases-due-to-
    poor-delivery-options/)

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/regular-shoppe
    rs-150-more-likely-to-abandon-retailers-over-poor-delivery-experience-301885001.
    html

    Contact:

    James Ellerington: James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941

    OTS: nShift



