    THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS REVEALS SPECIAL AWARDS CATEGORIES

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - The World's 50 Best Hotels, the 50 Best brand's first
    global launch since 2009, announces the special awards which will complement the
    upcoming ranking

    Alongside the inaugural list of The World's 50 Best Hotels, which will be
    announced at a ceremony at the Guildhall, London on 19 September, 50 Best will
    reveal the winners of a series of award categories designed to highlight
    outstanding properties and individuals across the travel industry.

    The awards will reflect the best travel experiences collated from 580 anonymous
    voters - a mix of hoteliers, journalists and seasoned travellers - headed up by
    a group of Academy Chairs across nine regions globally.

    Mark Sansom, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Hotels, says: "These
    additional awards are designed to complement the 50 Best list and celebrate
    properties and people who are delivering industry-leading experiences."

    Continental Awards - The highest-ranked hotel in each continent (Africa, Asia,
    Europe, North America, South America, Oceania) will, by default, be named The
    Best Hotel in that continent.

    Nikka Best New Hotel : The highest-ranked hotel that has opened during the
    two-year voting window: May 2021 - May 2023. Nikka Whisky is the official
    partner of this award.

    Flor de Caña Eco Hotel: Champions one hotel's outstanding efforts towards
    sustainability. The award is independently audited by the Sustainable Restaurant
    Association.

    The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel : This is given to the hotel placed highest
    on the list that is within 20 metres of a beach.

    Carlo Alberto Vermouth Best Boutique Hotel: Awarded to the hotel placed highest
    on the list that fits all the criteria of a boutique property with fewer than 50
    rooms and not part of a large group.

    SevenRooms Icon Award: Celebrates a person who has made an outstanding
    contribution to the hotel industry over the course of their career.

    Art of Hospitality Award: All 580 voters are asked to name a property where they
    have received the single-best hospitality experience within the voting period.
    The winner will be announced on 22 August.

    Lavazza One To Watch Award: Granted to a hotel that currently sits just outside
    the top 50 list, but which 50 Best believes has the potential to break into the
    ranking. The winner will be announced on 5 September.

    More information: https://www.theworlds50best.com/hotels/

    Media centre:

    https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

    Logo -
    https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146179/World_50_Best_Hotels_2023_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-worlds-50-
    best-hotels-reveals-special-awards-categories-301884065.html

    Contact:

    Ola Kociak,
    The M Collective,
    50besthotels@the-mcollective.com; +44 (0)7746 263735

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/139111/5566665
    OTS: 50 Best



