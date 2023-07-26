    checkAd
    Original-Research: Samara Asset Group plc (von GBC AG): Buy
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research Samara Asset Group plc (von GBC AG): Buy

    ^

    Original-Research: Samara Asset Group plc - von GBC AG

    Einstufung von GBC AG zu Samara Asset Group plc

    Unternehmen: Samara Asset Group plc
    ISIN: MT0001770107

    Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)
    Empfehlung: Buy
    Kursziel: 4.14 EUR
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers

    Samara Asset Group is actively ramping up its investments in the fund-of-fund approach. Samara Alpha Management launches flagship fund, promising attractive risk-adjusted returns.
     
    In June 2023, Samara Asset Group (formerly: Cryptology Asset Group) sold its entire stake in Block.one, a crypto company, for $118.9 million, resulting in a profit of about $52 million. Following this, they distributed dividends of EUR1.30 per share, a total payout of around EUR74 million. Despite Block.one selling a significant portion of its Bitcoin holdings, leading to a slight discount on the liquid asset value, Samara's new strategy sees the allocation of $50 million for fund-to-fund investments over the next year and a half. This aligns with their objective to become a reliable institutional-grade investor. Samara, leveraging the successful launch of Samara Alpha platform, aims for an annual expected return of 25% to 35% with its market-neutral fund-of-fund strategy. The strategy will exploit inefficiencies in traditional capital markets, especially in the crypto landscape, to generate alpha and high returns, while reducing exposure to underlying assets and volatility. Retail investors' limited access to such opportunities has led Samara to hold onto its investments, except for small illiquid ones.
     
    Samara Alpha operates as an independent subsidiary of Samara Asset Group, managing its funds independently with external members and limited partners. Shareholders also participate in Samara Alpha's potential success. While the subsidiary's valuation is currently based on cost basis, strategic investors are being sought to increase its value. A potential share capital increase could involve strategic investors who would invest alongside Samara Asset Group.
     
    Samara Asset Group has invested $10 million in the flagship market-neutral multi-strategy fund launched by its subsidiary, Samara Alpha Management. This US-based asset management subsidiary specializes in leveraging market inefficiencies in the budding digital asset space, with a goal to yield appealing risk-adjusted returns. Led by Chief Investment Officer Adil Abdulali, the firm operates with a diversified digital asset managers portfolio.
     
    We have estimated the total valuation of investments for Samara Asset Group to be EUR227.15 million. Factoring in an increased net debt and holding costs of EUR-17.28 million (an increase from the previous EUR-15.22 million), we have estimated a comprehensive Net Asset Value (NAV) for the company, which now stands at EUR209.87 million. This translates to EUR4.14 per share. With the current share price standing at EUR2.18 (Xetra on 25th July 2023 at 10:02am), there is considerable upside potential. Consequently, we maintain a 'Buy' rating.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/27411.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    GBC AG
    Halderstraße 27
    86150 Augsburg
    0821 / 241133 0
    research@gbc-ag.de
    ++++++++++++++++
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a;5b;6a;7;11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
    +++++++++++++++
    Date and time of completion of the study: 25.07.2023 (2:15 pm) Date and time of the first distribution: 26.07.2023 (10:00 am) Validity of the target price: until max. 31.12.2024

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die Samara Asset Group Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +2,97 % und einem Kurs von 2,06EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: GBC


    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  29   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research Samara Asset Group plc (von GBC AG): Buy ^ Original-Research: Samara Asset Group plc - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Samara Asset Group plc Unternehmen: Samara Asset Group plc ISIN: MT0001770107 Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno) Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 4.14 EUR …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    WDH/Aktien New York: Gewinne vor Zahlen aus Tech-Sektor und Zinsentscheid
    1032 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Positive Tendenzen vor Zinsentscheidung
    1000 Leser
    Rechtskosten zehren am Gewinn der Deutschen Bank
    804 Leser
    Deutsche Bank will für 450 Millionen Euro eigene Aktien zurückkaufen
    736 Leser
    Amazon zahlt weniger für Roboter-Staubsauger - IRobot-Aktie stürzt ab
    688 Leser
    Microsoft steigert Umsatz wie erwartet - Gewinn stagniert
    628 Leser
    RWE erhöht Jahresziele - Aktie springt an
    612 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Varta enttäuscht mit zweitem Quartal - Gewinnmitnahmen erwartet
    604 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Covestro steigen - 'FAZ': Goldman Sachs berät bei Adnoc-Offerte
    560 Leser
    Aktien New York Ausblick: Wenig Bewegung vor nahendem Fed-Zinsentscheid
    544 Leser
    WDH/Aktien New York: Gewinne vor Zahlen aus Tech-Sektor und Zinsentscheid
    1032 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Positive Tendenzen vor Zinsentscheidung
    1000 Leser
    ROUNDUP: SAP kappt Prognose für das erklärte Zukunftsgeschäft - Aktie fällt
    952 Leser
    Ölpreise legen merklich zu
    916 Leser
    Aktien New York: Dow steigt neunten Tag - Netflix und Tesla drücken Nasdaq
    856 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow setzt Rally fort - Nasdaq sehr schwach
    812 Leser
    Rechtskosten zehren am Gewinn der Deutschen Bank
    804 Leser
    Deutsche Bank will für 450 Millionen Euro eigene Aktien zurückkaufen
    736 Leser
    INDEX-MONITOR: Techgiganten im Nasdaq 100 zu dominant - Neugewichtung
    688 Leser
    Amazon zahlt weniger für Roboter-Staubsauger - IRobot-Aktie stürzt ab
    688 Leser
    Feuer westlich von Athen wüten weiter - Waldbrand auch auf Rhodos
    2984 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Starker Arbeitsmarkt schickt Kurse abwärts
    2552 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kursverluste nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht
    2416 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax rutscht weiter ab - Starke US-Arbeitsmarktdaten belasten (1) 
    1868 Leser
    IPO/Kreise: Preisindikation für Thyssenkrupp Nucera bei 20 Euro je Aktie
    1816 Leser
    Bosch startet Serienfertigung von Brennstoffzellen-Antrieb
    1752 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Nucera knüpfen an Börsendebüt-Rally an - Thyssenkrupp nicht
    1672 Leser
    WDH/Aktien New York: Dow bleibt im Minus nach Fed-Protokoll
    1480 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Kursrutsch - US-Arbeitsmarkt schürt Zinsangst
    1392 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Erholungsrally von Nikola nach Deal mit Bayotech stockt
    1292 Leser
    Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
    25749 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19648 Leser
    Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
    13405 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11668 Leser
    ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
    8987 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8632 Leser
    EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
    7322 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
    7158 Leser
    Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
    7029 Leser
    IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
    7001 Leser