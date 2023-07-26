    checkAd

    CartiHeal Announces First Commercial Implantation of Agili-C(TM) in the US

    Kfar Saba, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - CartiHeal Ltd. (http://www.cartiheal.com/)
    , developer of implants for the treatment of cartilage and osteochondral defects
    in arthritic and non-arthritic knee-joints, today announced its first commercial
    implantation of Agili-C in the US by Dr. Ken Zaslav, a specialist in Orthopedic
    Surgery and Sports Medicine at Northwell Health in New York City, NY.

    The Agili-C implant features a bi-phasic design that supports both bone
    remodeling and cartilage regeneration. Agili-C received FDA breakthrough
    designation status in 2020 and demonstrated clinical superiority to the surgical
    standard of care (SSOC)-microfracture and debridement-in one of the largest
    cartilage clinical trials on record with the broadest inclusion criteria, which
    was meant to mimic real-life patients. This resulted in the Agili-C implant
    receiving FDA approval with an indication for the treatment of an International
    Cartilage Repair Society (ICRS) grade III or above knee-joint surface lesion(s),
    with a total treatable area of 1-7cm2, without severe osteoarthritis
    (Kellgren-Lawrence grade 0-3).

    Dr. Zaslav commented, "Agili-C is a technology I and others in the surgical
    community have been watching and waiting on for over 10 years. It is a novel
    implant supported by 4-years of data and counting from the multinational,
    randomized and controlled IDE clinical trial. Agili-C offers a cost efficient,
    off-the-shelf implant to fill an unmet need in my clinical practice."

    "We are thrilled to share the Agili-C technology with the surgical community
    with a goal for it to reach every surgical facility in the US and beyond," said
    Nir Altschuler, CartiHeal's Founder and CEO. "This is a milestone achievement
    for everyone at CartiHeal and we would like to congratulate Dr. Zaslav on
    successfully performing our first commercial case in the US."

    Agili-C is available nationwide.

    About CartiHeal

    CartiHeal is an Israel and New Jersey based, privately held medical device
    company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of proprietary
    implants for the treatment of cartilage and osteochondral defects in traumatic
    and osteoarthritic joints.

    Prescribing information

    The Agili-C(TM) scaffold is indicated for the treatment of an International
    Cartilage Repair Society grade III or above knee-joint surface lesion(s), with a
    total treatable area of 1-7cm2, without severe osteoarthritis (Kellgren-Lawrence
    grade 0-3).

    For more information

    http://www.cartiheal.com/

    Media contact:

    Lizet Shilo

    mailto:info@cartiheal.com

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162498/Dr_Ken_Zaslav_Headshot.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776650/CartiHeal_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cartiheal-anno
    unces-first-commercial-implantation-of-agili-c-in-the-us-301886297.html

    Contact:

    +972 52-433-7132

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162335/5567549
    OTS: CartiHeal



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  73   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    CartiHeal Announces First Commercial Implantation of Agili-C(TM) in the US CartiHeal Ltd. (http://www.cartiheal.com/) , developer of implants for the treatment of cartilage and osteochondral defects in arthritic and non-arthritic knee-joints, today announced its first commercial implantation of Agili-C in the US by Dr. Ken …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Integration von Goodyear CheckPoint in den Digital Vehicle Scan von TÜV SÜD ...
    228 Leser
    Offshore: Netzbetreiber und Experten warnen wegen Produktionsengpässen vor Verzögerungen
    168 Leser
    In der Logistik geht es rund: Delta baut nachhaltigstes Logistikzentrum Deutschlands (FOTO)
    128 Leser
    Lass uns reden: Alexa zieht per Ford Power-Up Software-Update in die Autos europäischer Kunden ein (FOTO)
    120 Leser
    Auszeichnung / Klüh zum vierten Mal in Folge zum Top-Arbeitgeber gekürt (FOTO)
    120 Leser
    Türkei unterzeichnet Kooperationsabkommen im Finanztechnologiesektor mit Golfstaaten
    116 Leser
    Wie unser täglicher Wasserverbrauch das Datum des Earth Overshoot Days positiv beeinflussen ...
    116 Leser
    Matrixdock bietet jetzt On-Chain-Transparenz seines tokenisierten T-Bill-Angebots mit der ...
    112 Leser
    KI-gestützte Auswertung von skoliose bedingten Indikationen an der Wirbelsäule - ...
    112 Leser
    ETFs in betriebliche Altersvorsorge integrieren für über 30 % mehr Performance
    112 Leser
    Christoph Ahlhaus übernimmt Vorsitz des BVMW
    660 Leser
    Der Revitalisierungs-Investor für Wohnimmobilien: Die Hamburger Grund GmbH investiert in B- und C-Städten und schafft so Wohnraum (FOTO)
    480 Leser
    ADAC Autotest: Nur noch vier Kleinwagen unter 15.000 Euro / Kein deutscher Hersteller darunter / Zwei Modelle ...
    372 Leser
    Nach Angriff auf Schäfer in Niederlanden: CDU-Politikerin Connemann fordert mehr Abschüsse von Wölfen
    372 Leser
    Ein 47-Fußballfelder-Solarpark: LichtBlick intensiviert Zusammenarbeit mit Unigea
    360 Leser
    Interzero schafft gruppenübergreifendes Führungsteam / Nachhaltige Transformation: Neu formiertes Führungsteam für eine konsequente Kreislaufwirtschaft (FOTO)
    356 Leser
    Anteil der Totgeburten im Jahr 2022 leicht auf 4,4 je 1 000 Geborene gestiegen / Zahl der ...
    348 Leser
    Gemeinsame europäische Initiative für Kreislaufwirtschaft (JICE) erreicht 8,9 Mrd. Euro ...
    344 Leser
    Interhyp-Index zeigt: Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich - mit regionalen Unterschieden (FOTO)
    340 Leser
    Top-Manager für Europcar Mobility Group Germany: Joerg Feldheim, Michael Krikken und Christopher Alting verstärken Geschäftsleitung (FOTO)
    332 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    3136 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1696 Leser
    In NRW wurden 6876 Wohnraum-IDs zur Vermietung an Touristen genehmigt - Köln an der Spitze - ...
    1396 Leser
    Visa, COS and the United Repair Centre unite to make more sustainable choices everyone's ...
    1120 Leser
    BSI übergibt IT-Sicherheitskennzeichen an Xiaomi (FOTO)
    944 Leser
    Die Pensionslüge: Warum sich Polizeibeamte in Sicherheit wiegen, aber bitter enttäuscht werden (FOTO)
    820 Leser
    Vip District erwirbt Mitarbeitervorteile.de von der Degussa Bank
    744 Leser
    Connected TV - zunehmend beliebter
    716 Leser
    Der Wasserstoffmotor ist start-bereit (FOTO)
    688 Leser
    SMC mit Rekordergebnis - Daniel Langmeier neuer Geschäftsführer von SMC Deutschland ...
    664 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9303 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8076 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7963 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6340 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6019 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4737 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4647 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4632 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser