CartiHeal Announces First Commercial Implantation of Agili-C(TM) in the US

Kfar Saba, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - CartiHeal Ltd. (http://www.cartiheal.com/)

, developer of implants for the treatment of cartilage and osteochondral defects

in arthritic and non-arthritic knee-joints, today announced its first commercial

implantation of Agili-C in the US by Dr. Ken Zaslav, a specialist in Orthopedic

Surgery and Sports Medicine at Northwell Health in New York City, NY.



The Agili-C implant features a bi-phasic design that supports both bone

remodeling and cartilage regeneration. Agili-C received FDA breakthrough

designation status in 2020 and demonstrated clinical superiority to the surgical

standard of care (SSOC)-microfracture and debridement-in one of the largest

cartilage clinical trials on record with the broadest inclusion criteria, which

was meant to mimic real-life patients. This resulted in the Agili-C implant

receiving FDA approval with an indication for the treatment of an International

Cartilage Repair Society (ICRS) grade III or above knee-joint surface lesion(s),

with a total treatable area of 1-7cm2, without severe osteoarthritis

(Kellgren-Lawrence grade 0-3).



