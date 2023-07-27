    checkAd

    Viva Wallet now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for businesses to accept contactless payments

    Athens, Greece (ots/PRNewswire) - An easy, secure and private way to accept
    contactless payments with iPhone, no additional hardware needed

    Viva Wallet, a leading European cloud-based neobank, now enables UK merchants to
    seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on
    iPhone and its Viva Terminal iOS App. Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of
    contactless payments, including Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards
    and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App -
    no additional hardware or payment terminal needed.

    Tap to Pay on iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App allow contactless, instant
    payment acceptance for products, services and more, elevating the way
    transactions are made. The Viva Terminal App is suitable for any business, of
    any size, in any sector; from the hotel pool bar service to the shop-in-shop
    marketplace, to freelancers and sole proprietors, allowing customers to pay
    onsite or on the move.

    "Accepting payments has never been easier. All you need is your iPhone and the
    Viva Terminal App; a combination that delivers ultimate convenience, simplicity,
    and time-efficiency, maximizing business performance, and optimizing customer
    experience. We are excited that we can now offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to our UK
    business customers, enabling them to reach their full potential," notes Haris
    Karonis, Viva Wallet's Founder & CEO.

    Tap to Pay on iPhone enables Viva Wallet's customers to use a payment solution
    that is easy to set up and use. On an iPhone XS or later running the latest iOS
    version, merchants can download the Viva Terminal App on the Apple App Store to
    start using Tap to Pay on iPhone within minutes. At checkout, the merchant will
    simply prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple
    Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the
    merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed. The Viva Terminal
    App is compatible with any existing bank account, featuring, amongst others,
    advanced encryption and security protocols.

    Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the
    businesses' and customers' data private and secure. When a payment is processed,
    Apple doesn't store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.

    Notes to Editors

    Some contactless cards may not be accepted.

    Transaction limits may apply.

    For more information about the Viva Terminal App, please visit
    https://www.viva.com/

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162531/Viva_Wallet.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162532/Viva_Wallet_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viva-wallet-no
    w-offers-tap-to-pay-on-iphone-for-businesses-to-accept-contactless-payments-3018
    87138.html

    Contact:

    Viva Wallet Press Office / Katerina Traka,
    pressoffice@vivawallet.com,
    +30 6981727735

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160855/5567847
    OTS: Viva Wallet



