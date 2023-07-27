Viva Wallet now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for businesses to accept contactless payments

Athens, Greece (ots/PRNewswire) - An easy, secure and private way to accept

contactless payments with iPhone, no additional hardware needed



Viva Wallet, a leading European cloud-based neobank, now enables UK merchants to

seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on

iPhone and its Viva Terminal iOS App. Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of

contactless payments, including Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards

and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App -

no additional hardware or payment terminal needed.



Tap to Pay on iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App allow contactless, instant

payment acceptance for products, services and more, elevating the way

transactions are made. The Viva Terminal App is suitable for any business, of

any size, in any sector; from the hotel pool bar service to the shop-in-shop

marketplace, to freelancers and sole proprietors, allowing customers to pay

onsite or on the move.



