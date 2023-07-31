    checkAd

    Les Roches and the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia Celebrate the Kingdom's Next Generation of Tourism Professionals

    Marbella, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - On July 28th, Les Roches Global Hospitality
    Education proudly honoured 200 talented individuals from Saudi Arabia who
    successfully completed the prestigious Executive Master's International Hotel
    Management Program. Recognized as a leading institution in hospitality
    management education, Les Roches partnered with distinguished representatives
    from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to offer this ground-breaking educational
    initiative.

    The International Hotel Management Program, initiated in October 2022, holds a
    prominent position in the Ministry of Tourism's new human capital development
    strategy. Designed to support the Kingdom's rapidly growing tourism industry,
    the program aims to attract more Saudi nationals to the sector, aligning with
    the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030's ambitious goals, including
    the creation of one million new jobs in tourism by 2030. This strategic
    alignment underscores the program's commitment to driving sustainable economic
    growth and building a highly skilled workforce capable of leading the future of
    the tourism industry.

    Over a period of 9 months, the participants, as part of the customized executive
    education Ahluha program completed 6 modules covering essential skills for
    today's hospitality leaders in business management. These modules included
    advanced finance and budgeting, marketing strategies, data analytics,
    hospitality real estate investments, and international business strategies. The
    program provided a seminal opportunity for hotel management professionals to
    strengthen their understanding of fundamentals across hospitality management and
    contribute further to the development of tourism in the Kingdom.

    The commencement ceremony, held at the Palacio de Congresos, was a momentous
    occasion, bringing together a distinguished audience guests, including students
    and their families. The event was held under the prestigious patronage of HH.
    Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al Saud, Vice Minister of Tourism, and Saudi
    Arabia's Deputy Minister of Tourism, HE. Mohammed Bushnag.

    HH. Princess Haifa bint Muhammad Al Saud, Vice Minister of Tourism, expressed
    her admiration for the graduates and the impact of the program, stating, " This
    educational initiative marks a pivotal step towards nurturing the talents of our
    youth and developing a robust hospitality sector that aligns with our Vision
    2030 objectives. I am deeply inspired by the dedication and passion exhibited by
    these young Saudi talents. With their skills and knowledge, they are poised to
    become true ambassadors of Saudi Arabia's hospitality and tourism excellence,
    contributing significantly to our nation's growth and prosperity."

    HE. Mohammed Bushnag, Deputy Minister of Tourism, highlighted the significance
    of the Executive Master's International Hotel Management Program, stating,
    "These graduates are the future leaders of our tourism industry, and their
    success today is a testament to the Ministry of Tourism's commitment to human
    capital development. We are proud to be able to provide them with the skills
    that will help them thrive."

    Mr. Carlos Diez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, commended the students'
    accomplishments, stating, "Les Roches takes immense pride in being a partner in
    this transformative journey. We firmly believe in empowering the next generation
    of hospitality leaders, and this program exemplifies our commitment to fostering
    talent and driving innovation in the global hospitality industry."

    With the successful completion of the Executive Master's International Hotel
    Management Program, these graduates are now poised to leave an indelible mark in
    the hospitality and tourism sector, embodying the values of Saudi Arabia's
    Vision 2030. Their achievements are a testament to the dedication of the
    Ministry of Tourism in nurturing a skilled workforce to lead the future of the
    Kingdom's tourism industry.

    For more information, visit Les Roches. (https://lesroches.edu/)

    MEDIA CONTACT: Anouck Weiss; mailto:media@sommet-education.com

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2165966/Les_Roches_Commen_Ceremony.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474135/4100603/LesRoches_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/les-roches-and
    -the-ministry-of-tourism-of-saudi-arabia-celebrate-the-kingdoms-next-generation-
    of-tourism-professionals-301889393.html

    Contact:

    Anouck Weiss ; + 41 (0)21 989 26 63

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138763/5570788
    OTS: Les Roches Global Hospitality Education



