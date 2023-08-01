diconium takes off with Philipp Reth as manager in China / Experienced mobility expert Philipp Reth is driving the reactivation of diconium's Beijing location after Corona's forced break in China

Stuttgart / Germany (ots) - diconium is resuming its operations in the Chinesemarket with the appointment of Philipp Reth (47) as the head of the Chinesemarket division. In this role, the experienced mobility expert will immediatelydrive diconium's business at the Beijing location after the break caused by thepandemic. His primary focus will be on supporting the Volkswagen Group and itsjoint venture partners in China. Additionally, he will work on establishing andexpanding customer business in various sectors, including mobility, consumergoods & retail, banking & insurance, industry, and technology & media &telecommunications (TMT). He will also be responsible for expanding the diconiumpartner network in China and leading the local team of around 100 new hires andexperienced diconium employees. The ultimate goal is to establish China as afully-fledged diconium location that facilitates digital growth for diconiumcustomers worldwide. Furthermore, diconium is already planning to open officesin Shanghai and Hefei. The management team in China is also seeking localreinforcements to work with Philipp Reth in a dual leadership role in thefuture. Philipp Reth will report directly to Anja Hendel, the Managing Directorof the diconium Group."China offers our customers major growth in the market. Currently, manycompanies are launching strategies in China, for which we will provide them withoptimal local support," says Anja Hendel(https://www.linkedin.com/in/anja-hendel/) , Managing Director of the diconiumGroup. "A crucial role is played by digital transformation, which is firmlyanchored in diconium's DNA. We are internationally positioned and have beenaccompanying our customers through the process of digitalization as a strongpartner for more than 25 years. With Philipp Reth, we are gaining an absolutetop force for the management of the business in China, who will specificallydrive our reactivation on the Chinese market through his comprehensiveexpertise, strategic understanding and strong communication and leadershipskills.""Overall, digitalization in China is significantly more advanced than in Europe.This transformational edge in the Chinese market poses huge challenges for manyinternational companies, as there are major differences at a business level, aswell as at strategic, organizational and operational levels," says Philipp Reth(https://www.linkedin.com/in/philippreth/) . "Our goal is to bridge exactlythese gaps for our customers. And we do this under the well-known motto 'inChina for China and from China to the world` at our own location in thecountry."Prior to joining diconium as the head of the Chinese market division, PhilippReth served as the Head of Volkswagen Group Mobility at Volkswagen AG. He has animpressive background, having founded the car-sharing service WeShare and workedas its CEO until its acquisition by Miles. He also held various managerialpositions at Door2Door, Arriva Group, and Deutsche Bahn. In 2021, Philipp Rethreceived the Eurostar award for Mobility Services.For images available for free use, please refer to https://we.tl/t-P4FxGKUye4 .About diconiumdiconium is your partner for digital growth along the entire value chain. Webuild strategies, develop commerce platforms, and give you access to data-drivenintelligence.Rooted in commerce, grown in digital transformation - diconium is as integratedin the digital sales of STIHL as it is in the Volkswagen ID.4's software,Bechtle's brand platform, and Coop's and Trumpf's online shops. We can guaranteethis with more than 2,000 employees in interdisciplinary teams of consultants,data experts, and software developers across 14 locations in Europe, NorthAmerica, and Asia.Further information can be found at http://www.diconium.com .Contact:Alica Tiedtkemailto:diconium@faktor3.de+49 40 6794460Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140264/5570823OTS: diconium GmbH