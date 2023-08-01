    checkAd

    diconium takes off with Philipp Reth as manager in China / Experienced mobility expert Philipp Reth is driving the reactivation of diconium's Beijing location after Corona's forced break in China

    Stuttgart / Germany (ots) - diconium is resuming its operations in the Chinese
    market with the appointment of Philipp Reth (47) as the head of the Chinese
    market division. In this role, the experienced mobility expert will immediately
    drive diconium's business at the Beijing location after the break caused by the
    pandemic. His primary focus will be on supporting the Volkswagen Group and its
    joint venture partners in China. Additionally, he will work on establishing and
    expanding customer business in various sectors, including mobility, consumer
    goods & retail, banking & insurance, industry, and technology & media &
    telecommunications (TMT). He will also be responsible for expanding the diconium
    partner network in China and leading the local team of around 100 new hires and
    experienced diconium employees. The ultimate goal is to establish China as a
    fully-fledged diconium location that facilitates digital growth for diconium
    customers worldwide. Furthermore, diconium is already planning to open offices
    in Shanghai and Hefei. The management team in China is also seeking local
    reinforcements to work with Philipp Reth in a dual leadership role in the
    future. Philipp Reth will report directly to Anja Hendel, the Managing Director
    of the diconium Group.

    "China offers our customers major growth in the market. Currently, many
    companies are launching strategies in China, for which we will provide them with
    optimal local support," says Anja Hendel
    (https://www.linkedin.com/in/anja-hendel/) , Managing Director of the diconium
    Group. "A crucial role is played by digital transformation, which is firmly
    anchored in diconium's DNA. We are internationally positioned and have been
    accompanying our customers through the process of digitalization as a strong
    partner for more than 25 years. With Philipp Reth, we are gaining an absolute
    top force for the management of the business in China, who will specifically
    drive our reactivation on the Chinese market through his comprehensive
    expertise, strategic understanding and strong communication and leadership
    skills."

    "Overall, digitalization in China is significantly more advanced than in Europe.
    This transformational edge in the Chinese market poses huge challenges for many
    international companies, as there are major differences at a business level, as
    well as at strategic, organizational and operational levels," says Philipp Reth
    (https://www.linkedin.com/in/philippreth/) . "Our goal is to bridge exactly
    these gaps for our customers. And we do this under the well-known motto 'in
    China for China and from China to the world` at our own location in the
    country."

    Prior to joining diconium as the head of the Chinese market division, Philipp
    Reth served as the Head of Volkswagen Group Mobility at Volkswagen AG. He has an
    impressive background, having founded the car-sharing service WeShare and worked
    as its CEO until its acquisition by Miles. He also held various managerial
    positions at Door2Door, Arriva Group, and Deutsche Bahn. In 2021, Philipp Reth
    received the Eurostar award for Mobility Services.

    For images available for free use, please refer to https://we.tl/t-P4FxGKUye4 .

    About diconium

    diconium is your partner for digital growth along the entire value chain. We
    build strategies, develop commerce platforms, and give you access to data-driven
    intelligence.

    Rooted in commerce, grown in digital transformation - diconium is as integrated
    in the digital sales of STIHL as it is in the Volkswagen ID.4's software,
    Bechtle's brand platform, and Coop's and Trumpf's online shops. We can guarantee
    this with more than 2,000 employees in interdisciplinary teams of consultants,
    data experts, and software developers across 14 locations in Europe, North
    America, and Asia.

    Further information can be found at http://www.diconium.com .

    Contact:

    Alica Tiedtke
    mailto:diconium@faktor3.de
    +49 40 6794460

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140264/5570823
    OTS: diconium GmbH



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  69   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    diconium takes off with Philipp Reth as manager in China / Experienced mobility expert Philipp Reth is driving the reactivation of diconium's Beijing location after Corona's forced break in China diconium is resuming its operations in the Chinese market with the appointment of Philipp Reth (47) as the head of the Chinese market division. In this role, the experienced mobility expert will immediately drive diconium's business at the …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    J&T Direktbank erhöht Tagesgeld- und Festgeldzinssätze auf bis zu 4,1% p.a.
    256 Leser
    Willkommene Nachwuchskräfte: Mehr als 70 neue Azubis starten Ausbildung bei Nestlé in Deutschland
    252 Leser
    Kritik an Ersatzbaustoffverordnung: 200 Mio. Tonnen übersehen? Potenziale von recycelten Abfällen werden nicht ...
    232 Leser
    Werner Huber tritt zum Jahresende als Geschäftsführer der UBM Deutschland zurück
    220 Leser
    Das wird Arbeitnehmern vom Lohn abgezogen (FOTO)
    216 Leser
    Les Roches and the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia Celebrate the Kingdom's Next Generation ...
    176 Leser
    Niederländischer Wohnmobilhersteller Innova bringt Yachtqualität in die Branche (FOTO)
    164 Leser
    Verti und Hyundai Capital Bank Europe bauen Kooperation aus
    164 Leser
    Verschwendungen identifizieren und Effizienz steigern: So können Firmen verhindern, dass Arbeitszeit und Material verloren gehen (FOTO)
    160 Leser
    Umweltfolgekosten: Kampagnenwoche zu Wahren Kosten als Grundlage für europaweit richtungsweisende Studie / TH ...
    148 Leser
    Dienstleistungs-Offshoring: Kearney Studie zeigt, dass Deutschland bald vorne mitspielen könnte
    380 Leser
    Viva Wallet now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for businesses to accept contactless payments
    312 Leser
    Oberster Gerichtshof der Republik Österreich: Freispruch für Cevdet Caner und fünf Mitangeklagte ist rechtskräftig
    308 Leser
    Loftware NiceLabel users can now design and print labels from DYMO printers (FOTO)
    300 Leser
    Aral und Lekkerland setzen ihre erfolgreiche Partnerschaft bei REWE To Go-Shops fort (FOTO)
    300 Leser
    Käufer können sich weniger Eigenheim leisten (FOTO)
    292 Leser
    Gemeinsame Presseerklärung von DUV und DIVA / Fokusgruppe private Altersvorsorge: Politik auf dem richtigen Weg (FOTO)
    268 Leser
    easyCredit erlangt begehrten Status als Wortmarke
    268 Leser
    Offshore: Netzbetreiber und Experten warnen wegen Produktionsengpässen vor Verzögerungen
    264 Leser
    Nach 25 Jahren bei ProSiebenSat.1: Thomas Wagner übergibt an Carsten Schwecke
    260 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    3648 Leser
    Die Pensionslüge: Warum sich Polizeibeamte in Sicherheit wiegen, aber bitter enttäuscht werden (FOTO)
    1308 Leser
    Visa, COS and the United Repair Centre unite to make more sustainable choices everyone's ...
    1120 Leser
    Warum Verbraucher Unternehmens-Kanälen entfolgen (FOTO)
    1052 Leser
    SMC mit Rekordergebnis - Daniel Langmeier neuer Geschäftsführer von SMC Deutschland ...
    1008 Leser
    Bekenntnis zu Kunden- und Serviceorientierung: Techem CSO Nicolai Kuß mit erweitertem Verantwortungsbereich (FOTO)
    976 Leser
    BSI übergibt IT-Sicherheitskennzeichen an Xiaomi (FOTO)
    944 Leser
    Erfolgreicher britischer Online-Reiseanbieter bringt seine individuellen Reisepakete nach ...
    848 Leser
    Vip District erwirbt Mitarbeitervorteile.de von der Degussa Bank
    800 Leser
    Der Wasserstoffmotor ist start-bereit (FOTO)
    708 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9307 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8080 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7963 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6344 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6023 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4824 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4741 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4647 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser