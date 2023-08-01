diconium takes off with Philipp Reth as manager in China / Experienced mobility expert Philipp Reth is driving the reactivation of diconium's Beijing location after Corona's forced break in China
Stuttgart / Germany (ots) - diconium is resuming its operations in the Chinese
market with the appointment of Philipp Reth (47) as the head of the Chinese
market division. In this role, the experienced mobility expert will immediately
drive diconium's business at the Beijing location after the break caused by the
pandemic. His primary focus will be on supporting the Volkswagen Group and its
joint venture partners in China. Additionally, he will work on establishing and
expanding customer business in various sectors, including mobility, consumer
goods & retail, banking & insurance, industry, and technology & media &
telecommunications (TMT). He will also be responsible for expanding the diconium
partner network in China and leading the local team of around 100 new hires and
experienced diconium employees. The ultimate goal is to establish China as a
fully-fledged diconium location that facilitates digital growth for diconium
customers worldwide. Furthermore, diconium is already planning to open offices
in Shanghai and Hefei. The management team in China is also seeking local
reinforcements to work with Philipp Reth in a dual leadership role in the
future. Philipp Reth will report directly to Anja Hendel, the Managing Director
of the diconium Group.
"China offers our customers major growth in the market. Currently, many
companies are launching strategies in China, for which we will provide them with
optimal local support," says Anja Hendel
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/anja-hendel/) , Managing Director of the diconium
Group. "A crucial role is played by digital transformation, which is firmly
anchored in diconium's DNA. We are internationally positioned and have been
accompanying our customers through the process of digitalization as a strong
partner for more than 25 years. With Philipp Reth, we are gaining an absolute
top force for the management of the business in China, who will specifically
drive our reactivation on the Chinese market through his comprehensive
expertise, strategic understanding and strong communication and leadership
skills."
"Overall, digitalization in China is significantly more advanced than in Europe.
This transformational edge in the Chinese market poses huge challenges for many
international companies, as there are major differences at a business level, as
well as at strategic, organizational and operational levels," says Philipp Reth
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/philippreth/) . "Our goal is to bridge exactly
these gaps for our customers. And we do this under the well-known motto 'in
China for China and from China to the world` at our own location in the
country."
Prior to joining diconium as the head of the Chinese market division, Philipp
Reth served as the Head of Volkswagen Group Mobility at Volkswagen AG. He has an
impressive background, having founded the car-sharing service WeShare and worked
as its CEO until its acquisition by Miles. He also held various managerial
positions at Door2Door, Arriva Group, and Deutsche Bahn. In 2021, Philipp Reth
received the Eurostar award for Mobility Services.
For images available for free use, please refer to https://we.tl/t-P4FxGKUye4 .
About diconium
diconium is your partner for digital growth along the entire value chain. We
build strategies, develop commerce platforms, and give you access to data-driven
intelligence.
Rooted in commerce, grown in digital transformation - diconium is as integrated
in the digital sales of STIHL as it is in the Volkswagen ID.4's software,
Bechtle's brand platform, and Coop's and Trumpf's online shops. We can guarantee
this with more than 2,000 employees in interdisciplinary teams of consultants,
data experts, and software developers across 14 locations in Europe, North
America, and Asia.
Further information can be found at http://www.diconium.com .
Contact:
Alica Tiedtke
mailto:diconium@faktor3.de
+49 40 6794460
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140264/5570823
OTS: diconium GmbH
