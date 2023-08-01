Strategic changes Aiways on the road to the future (FOTO)
- Intensive workshops: Aiways shareholders to manage the company to ensure
seamless transition
- Strengthened key positions: Restructuring, focusing and leaner organisational
structure for faster and more efficient decision-making will increase the
speed of development
- Strengthening of overseas business
Following the conclusion of a multi-week executive and investor retreat, Aiways
announces strategic changes and appoints a new Chief Executive Officer, Hugo
Zhu, to drive the company's further development and increased focus on its
Overseas business.
With the appointment of the new CEO, the company is following a clear direction
on the path to further transformation. One of his first tasks will be to give
the company a leaner organisational structure. This step aims to improve
communication, decision-making and overall efficiency. The simplified structure
should enable employees to take on more responsibility and create a more
flexible and responsive working environment.
During these significant changes, the company's management will be supported by
the company's founder Samuel Fu, to ensure stability and continuity within the
transition period. He remains in his position as president of the company and
will play a role in the daily operations. This is to provide additional
leadership to the organisation during the transition, as it adapts to the new
structure and goals.
Restructuring and focus on growth markets
The focus of Aiways will shift to non-Chinese markets with greater growth and
profitability potential. The User Centre within China will continue to operate
in order to provide the same level of service to Aiways customers, but resources
beyond this will be pooled for other initiatives.
"Overall, we will be able to position the company for the necessary changes and
improvements under the new leadership," Dr Alexander Klose, Vice President
Aiways Overseas Operations and Managing Director Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
is optimistic after last week's workshops. "The simplified structure, the
solution of internal problems, the focus on the customer and the strengthening
of research and development for the Overseas markets are strategic steps on the
way to a more agile and successful organisation."
