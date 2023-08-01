    checkAd

    Strategic changes Aiways on the road to the future (FOTO)

    Shanghai/Munich (ots) -

    - Intensive workshops: Aiways shareholders to manage the company to ensure
    seamless transition
    - Strengthened key positions: Restructuring, focusing and leaner organisational
    structure for faster and more efficient decision-making will increase the
    speed of development
    - Strengthening of overseas business

    Following the conclusion of a multi-week executive and investor retreat, Aiways
    announces strategic changes and appoints a new Chief Executive Officer, Hugo
    Zhu, to drive the company's further development and increased focus on its
    Overseas business.

    With the appointment of the new CEO, the company is following a clear direction
    on the path to further transformation. One of his first tasks will be to give
    the company a leaner organisational structure. This step aims to improve
    communication, decision-making and overall efficiency. The simplified structure
    should enable employees to take on more responsibility and create a more
    flexible and responsive working environment.

    During these significant changes, the company's management will be supported by
    the company's founder Samuel Fu, to ensure stability and continuity within the
    transition period. He remains in his position as president of the company and
    will play a role in the daily operations. This is to provide additional
    leadership to the organisation during the transition, as it adapts to the new
    structure and goals.

    Restructuring and focus on growth markets

    The focus of Aiways will shift to non-Chinese markets with greater growth and
    profitability potential. The User Centre within China will continue to operate
    in order to provide the same level of service to Aiways customers, but resources
    beyond this will be pooled for other initiatives.

    "Overall, we will be able to position the company for the necessary changes and
    improvements under the new leadership," Dr Alexander Klose, Vice President
    Aiways Overseas Operations and Managing Director Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
    is optimistic after last week's workshops. "The simplified structure, the
    solution of internal problems, the focus on the customer and the strengthening
    of research and development for the Overseas markets are strategic steps on the
    way to a more agile and successful organisation."

