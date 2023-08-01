Shanghai/Munich (ots) -



- Intensive workshops: Aiways shareholders to manage the company to ensure

seamless transition

- Strengthened key positions: Restructuring, focusing and leaner organisational

structure for faster and more efficient decision-making will increase the

speed of development

- Strengthening of overseas business



Following the conclusion of a multi-week executive and investor retreat, Aiways

announces strategic changes and appoints a new Chief Executive Officer, Hugo

Zhu, to drive the company's further development and increased focus on its

Overseas business.





With the appointment of the new CEO, the company is following a clear directionon the path to further transformation. One of his first tasks will be to givethe company a leaner organisational structure. This step aims to improvecommunication, decision-making and overall efficiency. The simplified structureshould enable employees to take on more responsibility and create a moreflexible and responsive working environment.During these significant changes, the company's management will be supported bythe company's founder Samuel Fu, to ensure stability and continuity within thetransition period. He remains in his position as president of the company andwill play a role in the daily operations. This is to provide additionalleadership to the organisation during the transition, as it adapts to the newstructure and goals.Restructuring and focus on growth marketsThe focus of Aiways will shift to non-Chinese markets with greater growth andprofitability potential. The User Centre within China will continue to operatein order to provide the same level of service to Aiways customers, but resourcesbeyond this will be pooled for other initiatives."Overall, we will be able to position the company for the necessary changes andimprovements under the new leadership," Dr Alexander Klose, Vice PresidentAiways Overseas Operations and Managing Director Aiways Automobile Europe GmbHis optimistic after last week's workshops. "The simplified structure, thesolution of internal problems, the focus on the customer and the strengtheningof research and development for the Overseas markets are strategic steps on theway to a more agile and successful organisation."