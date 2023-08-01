London (ots/PRNewswire) - Businesses urged to defeat the "silent killer of

profit" in online retail



Refunds run the risk of becoming the "silent killer of profits" in online

retail, warns nShift, the global leader in delivery management software. But

running a digital returns process can help convert 30% of returns to exchanges.



Research reveals that returns can cost an ecommerce business some 66% of the

original item's price, even when it is sent back in good condition.[1] However,

when businesses operate an easy-to-use, digital returns process they can build

trust with shoppers and grow revenue.





nShift has released a list of four strategies that retailers can use to growtheir business with returns:1. Converting returns to exchanges - a consumer-friendly returns interface makesit easier for the customer to exchange the item they are sending back forsomething else from the brand or retailer. With the right returns software,ecom companies can automate the process of offering an exchange. nShiftReturns customers typically convert 30% of returns to exchanges, helpingretailers retain revenue2. Gaining crucial returns data - manual returns processes make it difficult togather information about items being sent back. But when the process operatesdigitally, it creates a wealth of data for businesses to analyze. This makesit easier to spot trends and patterns. Teams can identify and rectify commonproblems that are causing items to be sent back. This can reduce returnsvolumes over the long term3. Creating remarketing opportunities - emails about returns have significantlyhigher open rates than other retail communications. By weaving marketingmessages into these emails, ecom companies can create additional salesopportunities4. Driving customers in-store - a digital returns process makes it easier togive customers the opportunity to take their items back into store. Here theywill speak with a member of staff who can encourage them to exchange theitem. The customer will also encounter additional products and marketingmessages in-storePhilipp Goldberg , Returns Product Director at nShift said: "In today'secommerce environment, providing a clear returns policy is essential. If theycan't see how they can send back a product, many shoppers simply won't completethe purchase. But returns also serve as an opportunity to build the business.When retailers get this right, they will convert more returns to exchanges,create new marketing opportunities and reduce returns volumes over the longterm."To make the most of returns, online retailers and webshops should deploy areturns software solution that creates a cutting-edge consumer experience andcaptures useful data on sent-back items."nShift has recently launched an Essential tier of its Returns solution. Itenables growing retailers to track each return centrally. This helps ensureresalable items return to shelves without delay, while also helping to pinpointroot causes, such as incomplete product descriptions. Meanwhile, customersbenefit from a simple experience online and a choice of return shipping options- all offered within the retailer's website or app.The new solution provides a straightforward upgrade path for retailers lookingto further enhance their returns experience. The full nShift Returns solutionoffers a highly automated platform which enables easy exchanges at the point ofreturn, and automatic refunds. nShift Returns helps protect retailer revenues byconverting up to 30% of returns into exchanges.https://nshift.com/solutions/returnsAbout nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in Londonand Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.[1] https://www.letsbloom.com/blog/true-cost-of-ecommerce-returns/#:~:text=Returns%20cost%20businesses%20about%2066,usually%20shoulders%20the%20return%20costLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-retailers-convert-30-of-returns-to-exchanges-by-going-digital-301890249.htmlContact:For more information,please contact Robin Grainger,robin.grainger@fourteenforty.uk // James Ellerington,james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,+44 (0)7725 534941Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5571335OTS: nShift