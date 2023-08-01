    checkAd

    nShift Retailers convert 30% of returns to exchanges by going digital

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Businesses urged to defeat the "silent killer of
    profit" in online retail

    Refunds run the risk of becoming the "silent killer of profits" in online
    retail, warns nShift, the global leader in delivery management software. But
    running a digital returns process can help convert 30% of returns to exchanges.

    Research reveals that returns can cost an ecommerce business some 66% of the
    original item's price, even when it is sent back in good condition.[1] However,
    when businesses operate an easy-to-use, digital returns process they can build
    trust with shoppers and grow revenue.

    nShift has released a list of four strategies that retailers can use to grow
    their business with returns:

    1. Converting returns to exchanges - a consumer-friendly returns interface makes
    it easier for the customer to exchange the item they are sending back for
    something else from the brand or retailer. With the right returns software,
    ecom companies can automate the process of offering an exchange. nShift
    Returns customers typically convert 30% of returns to exchanges, helping
    retailers retain revenue
    2. Gaining crucial returns data - manual returns processes make it difficult to
    gather information about items being sent back. But when the process operates
    digitally, it creates a wealth of data for businesses to analyze. This makes
    it easier to spot trends and patterns. Teams can identify and rectify common
    problems that are causing items to be sent back. This can reduce returns
    volumes over the long term
    3. Creating remarketing opportunities - emails about returns have significantly
    higher open rates than other retail communications. By weaving marketing
    messages into these emails, ecom companies can create additional sales
    opportunities
    4. Driving customers in-store - a digital returns process makes it easier to
    give customers the opportunity to take their items back into store. Here they
    will speak with a member of staff who can encourage them to exchange the
    item. The customer will also encounter additional products and marketing
    messages in-store

    Philipp Goldberg , Returns Product Director at nShift said: "In today's
    ecommerce environment, providing a clear returns policy is essential. If they
    can't see how they can send back a product, many shoppers simply won't complete
    the purchase. But returns also serve as an opportunity to build the business.
    When retailers get this right, they will convert more returns to exchanges,
    create new marketing opportunities and reduce returns volumes over the long
    term.

    "To make the most of returns, online retailers and webshops should deploy a
    returns software solution that creates a cutting-edge consumer experience and
    captures useful data on sent-back items."

    nShift has recently launched an Essential tier of its Returns solution. It
    enables growing retailers to track each return centrally. This helps ensure
    resalable items return to shelves without delay, while also helping to pinpoint
    root causes, such as incomplete product descriptions. Meanwhile, customers
    benefit from a simple experience online and a choice of return shipping options
    - all offered within the retailer's website or app.

    The new solution provides a straightforward upgrade path for retailers looking
    to further enhance their returns experience. The full nShift Returns solution
    offers a highly automated platform which enables easy exchanges at the point of
    return, and automatic refunds. nShift Returns helps protect retailer revenues by
    converting up to 30% of returns into exchanges.

    https://nshift.com/solutions/returns

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

    [1] https://www.letsbloom.com/blog/true-cost-of-ecommerce-returns/#:~:text=Retur
    ns%20cost%20businesses%20about%2066,usually%20shoulders%20the%20return%20cost

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-retaile
    rs-convert-30-of-returns-to-exchanges-by-going-digital-301890249.html

    Contact:

    For more information,
    please contact Robin Grainger,
    robin.grainger@fourteenforty.uk // James Ellerington,
    james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
    +44 (0)7725 534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5571335
    OTS: nShift



