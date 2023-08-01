nShift Retailers convert 30% of returns to exchanges by going digital
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Businesses urged to defeat the "silent killer of
profit" in online retail
Refunds run the risk of becoming the "silent killer of profits" in online
retail, warns nShift, the global leader in delivery management software. But
running a digital returns process can help convert 30% of returns to exchanges.
Research reveals that returns can cost an ecommerce business some 66% of the
original item's price, even when it is sent back in good condition.[1] However,
when businesses operate an easy-to-use, digital returns process they can build
trust with shoppers and grow revenue.
profit" in online retail
Refunds run the risk of becoming the "silent killer of profits" in online
retail, warns nShift, the global leader in delivery management software. But
running a digital returns process can help convert 30% of returns to exchanges.
Research reveals that returns can cost an ecommerce business some 66% of the
original item's price, even when it is sent back in good condition.[1] However,
when businesses operate an easy-to-use, digital returns process they can build
trust with shoppers and grow revenue.
nShift has released a list of four strategies that retailers can use to grow
their business with returns:
1. Converting returns to exchanges - a consumer-friendly returns interface makes
it easier for the customer to exchange the item they are sending back for
something else from the brand or retailer. With the right returns software,
ecom companies can automate the process of offering an exchange. nShift
Returns customers typically convert 30% of returns to exchanges, helping
retailers retain revenue
2. Gaining crucial returns data - manual returns processes make it difficult to
gather information about items being sent back. But when the process operates
digitally, it creates a wealth of data for businesses to analyze. This makes
it easier to spot trends and patterns. Teams can identify and rectify common
problems that are causing items to be sent back. This can reduce returns
volumes over the long term
3. Creating remarketing opportunities - emails about returns have significantly
higher open rates than other retail communications. By weaving marketing
messages into these emails, ecom companies can create additional sales
opportunities
4. Driving customers in-store - a digital returns process makes it easier to
give customers the opportunity to take their items back into store. Here they
will speak with a member of staff who can encourage them to exchange the
item. The customer will also encounter additional products and marketing
messages in-store
Philipp Goldberg , Returns Product Director at nShift said: "In today's
ecommerce environment, providing a clear returns policy is essential. If they
can't see how they can send back a product, many shoppers simply won't complete
the purchase. But returns also serve as an opportunity to build the business.
When retailers get this right, they will convert more returns to exchanges,
create new marketing opportunities and reduce returns volumes over the long
term.
"To make the most of returns, online retailers and webshops should deploy a
returns software solution that creates a cutting-edge consumer experience and
captures useful data on sent-back items."
nShift has recently launched an Essential tier of its Returns solution. It
enables growing retailers to track each return centrally. This helps ensure
resalable items return to shelves without delay, while also helping to pinpoint
root causes, such as incomplete product descriptions. Meanwhile, customers
benefit from a simple experience online and a choice of return shipping options
- all offered within the retailer's website or app.
The new solution provides a straightforward upgrade path for retailers looking
to further enhance their returns experience. The full nShift Returns solution
offers a highly automated platform which enables easy exchanges at the point of
return, and automatic refunds. nShift Returns helps protect retailer revenues by
converting up to 30% of returns into exchanges.
https://nshift.com/solutions/returns
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
[1] https://www.letsbloom.com/blog/true-cost-of-ecommerce-returns/#:~:text=Retur
ns%20cost%20businesses%20about%2066,usually%20shoulders%20the%20return%20cost
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-retaile
rs-convert-30-of-returns-to-exchanges-by-going-digital-301890249.html
Contact:
For more information,
please contact Robin Grainger,
robin.grainger@fourteenforty.uk // James Ellerington,
james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
+44 (0)7725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5571335
OTS: nShift
their business with returns:
1. Converting returns to exchanges - a consumer-friendly returns interface makes
it easier for the customer to exchange the item they are sending back for
something else from the brand or retailer. With the right returns software,
ecom companies can automate the process of offering an exchange. nShift
Returns customers typically convert 30% of returns to exchanges, helping
retailers retain revenue
2. Gaining crucial returns data - manual returns processes make it difficult to
gather information about items being sent back. But when the process operates
digitally, it creates a wealth of data for businesses to analyze. This makes
it easier to spot trends and patterns. Teams can identify and rectify common
problems that are causing items to be sent back. This can reduce returns
volumes over the long term
3. Creating remarketing opportunities - emails about returns have significantly
higher open rates than other retail communications. By weaving marketing
messages into these emails, ecom companies can create additional sales
opportunities
4. Driving customers in-store - a digital returns process makes it easier to
give customers the opportunity to take their items back into store. Here they
will speak with a member of staff who can encourage them to exchange the
item. The customer will also encounter additional products and marketing
messages in-store
Philipp Goldberg , Returns Product Director at nShift said: "In today's
ecommerce environment, providing a clear returns policy is essential. If they
can't see how they can send back a product, many shoppers simply won't complete
the purchase. But returns also serve as an opportunity to build the business.
When retailers get this right, they will convert more returns to exchanges,
create new marketing opportunities and reduce returns volumes over the long
term.
"To make the most of returns, online retailers and webshops should deploy a
returns software solution that creates a cutting-edge consumer experience and
captures useful data on sent-back items."
nShift has recently launched an Essential tier of its Returns solution. It
enables growing retailers to track each return centrally. This helps ensure
resalable items return to shelves without delay, while also helping to pinpoint
root causes, such as incomplete product descriptions. Meanwhile, customers
benefit from a simple experience online and a choice of return shipping options
- all offered within the retailer's website or app.
The new solution provides a straightforward upgrade path for retailers looking
to further enhance their returns experience. The full nShift Returns solution
offers a highly automated platform which enables easy exchanges at the point of
return, and automatic refunds. nShift Returns helps protect retailer revenues by
converting up to 30% of returns into exchanges.
https://nshift.com/solutions/returns
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
[1] https://www.letsbloom.com/blog/true-cost-of-ecommerce-returns/#:~:text=Retur
ns%20cost%20businesses%20about%2066,usually%20shoulders%20the%20return%20cost
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-retaile
rs-convert-30-of-returns-to-exchanges-by-going-digital-301890249.html
Contact:
For more information,
please contact Robin Grainger,
robin.grainger@fourteenforty.uk // James Ellerington,
james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
+44 (0)7725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5571335
OTS: nShift
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 45 | 0 |