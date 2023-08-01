    checkAd

    User-friendly 5G smartphone with top features for self-confident people (FOTO)

    Linz (ots) - The Austrian manufacturer emporia has sold more than 17 million
    phones so far. Now the Linz-based company is launching the new E series and
    opening a new chapter. "With the emporia E6, we are targeting self-confident
    people aged 45 to 65, who value a high-end product that is easy to use, offers
    security and meets all the standards that are placed on a smartphone today,"
    says Eveline Pupeter, sole owner and managing director of emporia Telecom
    international.

    The emporia E6 plays technically in the same league as the Samsung A series.
    Latest 5G technology, top camera and Camera Pro, NFC, fingerprint sensor, voice
    input.

    Despite the high-tech features, the Austrian Company has not forgotten what made
    emporia the technology leader and three-time Senior Smartphone Manufacturer of
    the Year in Germany: Ease of use thanks to the patented emporia interface,
    charging cradle, state-of-the-art technical support for those with limited
    hearing et cetera.

    Emergency button for sports and leisure

    And don't forget the patented emporia emergency call function: this provides
    security if you want to feel safe when walking home at night or if you injure
    yourself while mountain biking or elsewhere during sports and leisure activities
    and want to call for help quickly and easily.

    Particularly elegant is the easy switching between the familiar Android mode and
    the easy-to-use emporia user interface. If, for example, relatives or
    specialists are helping to set up the smartphone and prefer to do so on the
    familiar Android interface, they can do so here and then switch to the clear and
    user-friendly emporia interface with just a few clicks.

    Price 399 euros (RRP). http://www.emporiamobile.com

