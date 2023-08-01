User-friendly 5G smartphone with top features for self-confident people (FOTO)
Linz (ots) - The Austrian manufacturer emporia has sold more than 17 million
phones so far. Now the Linz-based company is launching the new E series and
opening a new chapter. "With the emporia E6, we are targeting self-confident
people aged 45 to 65, who value a high-end product that is easy to use, offers
security and meets all the standards that are placed on a smartphone today,"
says Eveline Pupeter, sole owner and managing director of emporia Telecom
international.
The emporia E6 plays technically in the same league as the Samsung A series.
Latest 5G technology, top camera and Camera Pro, NFC, fingerprint sensor, voice
input.
Despite the high-tech features, the Austrian Company has not forgotten what made
emporia the technology leader and three-time Senior Smartphone Manufacturer of
the Year in Germany: Ease of use thanks to the patented emporia interface,
charging cradle, state-of-the-art technical support for those with limited
hearing et cetera.
Emergency button for sports and leisure
And don't forget the patented emporia emergency call function: this provides
security if you want to feel safe when walking home at night or if you injure
yourself while mountain biking or elsewhere during sports and leisure activities
and want to call for help quickly and easily.
Particularly elegant is the easy switching between the familiar Android mode and
the easy-to-use emporia user interface. If, for example, relatives or
specialists are helping to set up the smartphone and prefer to do so on the
familiar Android interface, they can do so here and then switch to the clear and
user-friendly emporia interface with just a few clicks.
Price 399 euros (RRP). http://www.emporiamobile.com
Contact for media enquiries:
Walter Deil
Company spokesman
mailto:deil@emporia.at
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106450/5571374
OTS: emporia Telecom GmbH & Co. KG
