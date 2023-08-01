User-friendly 5G smartphone with top features for self-confident people (FOTO)

Linz (ots) - The Austrian manufacturer emporia has sold more than 17 million

phones so far. Now the Linz-based company is launching the new E series and

opening a new chapter. "With the emporia E6, we are targeting self-confident

people aged 45 to 65, who value a high-end product that is easy to use, offers

security and meets all the standards that are placed on a smartphone today,"

says Eveline Pupeter, sole owner and managing director of emporia Telecom

international.



The emporia E6 plays technically in the same league as the Samsung A series.

Latest 5G technology, top camera and Camera Pro, NFC, fingerprint sensor, voice

input.



