COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement and highlight inclusivity and transparency as key enablers for transformative progress across the climate agenda
Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -
- A joint statement emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive and
transparent platform that fosters solidarity and transformative progress
across the climate agenda.
- The statement also reiterated the COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC's shared vision
to ensure that voices from all backgrounds are heard and acknowledged.
- COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, reiterated that the COP28 plan
of action is centered on four key pillars: fast-tracking the energy
transition; fixing climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods;
and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.
- UNFCCC Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, reaffirmed the organization's
dedication to upholding UN values as part of the COP process.
- The statement highlighted a shared commitment to accommodate diverse
perspectives and contributions from youth, women, local communities,
Indigenous Peoples, and other marginalized groups disproportionately affected
by climate change.
The COP28 Presidency and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC) have officially signed the Host Country Agreement, strengthening
their joint commitment to inclusivity and transparency at COP28 that fosters
solidarity and transformative progress across the climate agenda.
- A joint statement emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive and
transparent platform that fosters solidarity and transformative progress
across the climate agenda.
- The statement also reiterated the COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC's shared vision
to ensure that voices from all backgrounds are heard and acknowledged.
- COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, reiterated that the COP28 plan
of action is centered on four key pillars: fast-tracking the energy
transition; fixing climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods;
and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.
- UNFCCC Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, reaffirmed the organization's
dedication to upholding UN values as part of the COP process.
- The statement highlighted a shared commitment to accommodate diverse
perspectives and contributions from youth, women, local communities,
Indigenous Peoples, and other marginalized groups disproportionately affected
by climate change.
The COP28 Presidency and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC) have officially signed the Host Country Agreement, strengthening
their joint commitment to inclusivity and transparency at COP28 that fosters
solidarity and transformative progress across the climate agenda.
The agreement was signed by COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and
UNFCCC Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
The Host Country Agreement puts in place the necessary legal basis for this
year's UN Climate Summit.
Following the signing of the agreement, a joint statement was issued
underscoring the importance of inclusivity, transparency, and respect, as part
of the COP process that enables unity and more ambitious action.
Dr. Al Jaber emphasized that inclusion is a crucial cornerstone of the COP28
Presidency, saying: "The COP28 plan of action is centered on four key pillars:
fast-tracking the energy transition; fixing climate finance; focusing on people,
lives and livelihoods; and underpinning everything with full inclusivity. The
COP28 Presidency believes inclusivity is a critical enabler to achieving
transformative progress across the climate agenda. Only by rising above our
differences and working together can we raise our shared ambition and deliver
progress to keep 1.5C within reach."
Mr. Stiell reaffirmed the UNFCCC's dedication to upholding UN values at COPs and
ensuring the voices of those most impacted by climate change are heard and
represented in leadership roles, saying: "As custodians of the process, the
secretariat is dedicated to supporting the Parties implement their climate
UNFCCC Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
The Host Country Agreement puts in place the necessary legal basis for this
year's UN Climate Summit.
Following the signing of the agreement, a joint statement was issued
underscoring the importance of inclusivity, transparency, and respect, as part
of the COP process that enables unity and more ambitious action.
Dr. Al Jaber emphasized that inclusion is a crucial cornerstone of the COP28
Presidency, saying: "The COP28 plan of action is centered on four key pillars:
fast-tracking the energy transition; fixing climate finance; focusing on people,
lives and livelihoods; and underpinning everything with full inclusivity. The
COP28 Presidency believes inclusivity is a critical enabler to achieving
transformative progress across the climate agenda. Only by rising above our
differences and working together can we raise our shared ambition and deliver
progress to keep 1.5C within reach."
Mr. Stiell reaffirmed the UNFCCC's dedication to upholding UN values at COPs and
ensuring the voices of those most impacted by climate change are heard and
represented in leadership roles, saying: "As custodians of the process, the
secretariat is dedicated to supporting the Parties implement their climate
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 29 | 0 |