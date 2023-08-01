COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement and highlight inclusivity and transparency as key enablers for transformative progress across the climate agenda

Abu Dhabi, UAE



- A joint statement emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive and

transparent platform that fosters solidarity and transformative progress

across the climate agenda.

- The statement also reiterated the COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC's shared vision

to ensure that voices from all backgrounds are heard and acknowledged.

- COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, reiterated that the COP28 plan

of action is centered on four key pillars: fast-tracking the energy

transition; fixing climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods;

and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.

- UNFCCC Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, reaffirmed the organization's

dedication to upholding UN values as part of the COP process.

- The statement highlighted a shared commitment to accommodate diverse

perspectives and contributions from youth, women, local communities,

Indigenous Peoples, and other marginalized groups disproportionately affected

by climate change.



The COP28 Presidency and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate

Change (UNFCCC) have officially signed the Host Country Agreement, strengthening

their joint commitment to inclusivity and transparency at COP28 that fosters

solidarity and transformative progress across the climate agenda.



