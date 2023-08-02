    checkAd

    Capri Sun to take over sales and distribution from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in Western Europe in 2024

    Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Capri Sun Group Holding AG, the no. 1 kids
    drink brand in the world, has announced today that it will take back the sales
    and distribution of its iconic pouch drinks in France, Monaco, Great Britain,
    Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Sweden, Spain, and Portugal in 2024, bringing
    to an end the sales and distribution arrangement with Coca-Cola Europacific
    Partners (CCEP).

    The decision was taken jointly and supports the strategy of Capri Sun Group to
    be closer to its customers and consumers, the wish to accelerate growth, and the
    vision of the company to become the most sustainable kids' drink in the world.

    The strategy to be closer to the market started around 5 years ago, by taking
    the sales and distribution back in-house in Switzerland, Austria, the Middle
    East, China, and most recently Poland. This so-called "go-direct" strategy
    enables the Capri Sun Group to be more agile and responsive in a fast-changing
    environment and allows a full focus on developing the Capri Sun business.

    Capri Sun has recruited 70 new employees, who will now focus on preparing for
    the transition, which will begin in March 2024.

    Roland Weening, CEO of Capri Sun Group Holding AG, explains: "CCEP has been a
    terrific partner for more than a decade, and we are grateful for the successful
    cooperation over the years. We have concluded on both sides that the future
    needs both companies to focus on their own brands. We are a privately owned
    company and as a global family favorite since 1969, are fully committed to
    reaching our vision to become the most sustainable kids' drink in the world.

    "We are planning the launch of recyclable pouches as well as more low-sugar
    products, and we will continue to drive innovation further. We will invest an
    additional EUR42mio in 2024 to support these initiatives and the transition.
    This will accelerate our growth and bring even more carefree fun and smiles for
    generations to come!"

    CCEP and Capri Sun will continue to work closely together to support customers,
    both to deliver on 2023 business and growth plans and throughout the transition
    next year. The process will begin in March 2024, with different cut-over dates
    per market. CCEP will continue to co-pack Capri-Sun in Great Britain for the GB
    market to the end of 2024.

    Notes to editors

    About Capri Sun

    Capri Sun Group Holding AG is a privately held company (owner: Hans-Peter Wild)
    that encompasses Capri-Sun, the iconic beverage brand in a pouch that since 1969
    has conquered the world and is now the #1 kids drink brand in the world, selling
    more than 6 billion pouches in over 100 countries every year.

    With global sales of EUR 1.2bio (Euromonitor 2022) the brand is going from
    strength to strength with recent launches in low and no added sugar versions
    (compliant with WHO guidelines), new formats like syrups in 100% R-PET bottles
    or a sparkling Capri-Sun "Bubbles" version in. All Capri-Sun pouch products are
    free of artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. The Capri-Sun pouch is the
    lightest pack for drinks in the world and the company has committed itself to
    make the Capri-Sun pouch recycle ready as soon as possible, with a Vision to
    become the most sustainable kids drink in the world. For more information,
    please visit the Capri-Sun website (https://www.capri-sun.com/uk/) .

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capri-sun-to-t
    ake-over-sales-and-distribution-from-coca-cola-europacific-partners-in-western-e
    urope-in-2024-301891275.html

    Contact:

    FAO: Charlotte FitzGerald or Victoria Brophy at Golin,
    caprisun@golin.com,
    +44 7817 029852

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171475/5571737
    OTS: Capri Sun



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  109   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Capri Sun to take over sales and distribution from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in Western Europe in 2024 Capri Sun Group Holding AG, the no. 1 kids drink brand in the world, has announced today that it will take back the sales and distribution of its iconic pouch drinks in France, Monaco, Great Britain, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Sweden, Spain, …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Vonovia verzeichnet Ausbildungsrekord - neues Ausbildungszentrum in Berlin
    340 Leser
    User-friendly 5G smartphone with top features for self-confident people (FOTO)
    296 Leser
    Nachhaltige Supply Chain-Optimierung: HÖVELER HOLZMANN und valantic bündeln ihre Kräfte (FOTO)
    292 Leser
    Robert Giebenrath: Schlechtes Controlling, schlechte Geschäfte - Wie eine schlechte Unternehmenssteuerung zum ...
    284 Leser
    Smartphone 5G convivial avec caractéristiques supérieures pour les personnes ...
    280 Leser
    Smartphone 5G di facile utilizzo con caratteristiche al top per persone sicuri di sé (FOTO)
    260 Leser
    Capita Deutschland veröffentlicht repräsentative CX Studie zum Status Quo der Customer ...
    260 Leser
    Beschäftigte sind zufrieden und engagiert bei der Arbeit / Neuer Kompaktbericht der BAuA ...
    236 Leser
    Strategic changes: Aiways on the road to the future (FOTO)
    220 Leser
    nShift: Retailers convert 30% of returns to exchanges by going digital
    216 Leser
    Erwerbstätigkeit im Juni 2023 unverändert zum Vormonat / Erwerbstätigenzahl um 0,7 % ...
    452 Leser
    Les Roches and the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia Celebrate the Kingdom's Next Generation ...
    380 Leser
    Vonovia verzeichnet Ausbildungsrekord - neues Ausbildungszentrum in Berlin
    340 Leser
    Wie die unsichtbare Gefahr der Inflation Vorsorgelücken vergrößert (FOTO)
    336 Leser
    J&T Direktbank erhöht Tagesgeld- und Festgeldzinssätze auf bis zu 4,1% p.a.
    320 Leser
    Viva Wallet now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for businesses to accept contactless payments
    316 Leser
    Elite des Influencer-Marketings - die erfolgreichsten Marken Deutschlands [Studie] (FOTO)
    316 Leser
    Bierabsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2023 um 2,9 % niedriger als im Vorjahreszeitraum
    312 Leser
    Oberster Gerichtshof der Republik Österreich: Freispruch für Cevdet Caner und fünf Mitangeklagte ist rechtskräftig
    308 Leser
    Aral und Lekkerland setzen ihre erfolgreiche Partnerschaft bei REWE To Go-Shops fort (FOTO)
    300 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    3700 Leser
    Die Pensionslüge: Warum sich Polizeibeamte in Sicherheit wiegen, aber bitter enttäuscht werden (FOTO)
    1324 Leser
    Visa, COS and the United Repair Centre unite to make more sustainable choices everyone's ...
    1128 Leser
    Bekenntnis zu Kunden- und Serviceorientierung: Techem CSO Nicolai Kuß mit erweitertem Verantwortungsbereich (FOTO)
    1068 Leser
    Warum Verbraucher Unternehmens-Kanälen entfolgen (FOTO)
    1060 Leser
    SMC mit Rekordergebnis - Daniel Langmeier neuer Geschäftsführer von SMC Deutschland ...
    1012 Leser
    BSI übergibt IT-Sicherheitskennzeichen an Xiaomi (FOTO)
    944 Leser
    Erfolgreicher britischer Online-Reiseanbieter bringt seine individuellen Reisepakete nach ...
    848 Leser
    Vip District erwirbt Mitarbeitervorteile.de von der Degussa Bank
    804 Leser
    Der Wasserstoffmotor ist start-bereit (FOTO)
    720 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9307 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8080 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7963 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6344 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6023 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4824 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4749 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4659 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser