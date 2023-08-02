    checkAd

    Grünenthal and Kyowa Kirin International Announce Successful Completion of Deal to Enter Joint Venture Collaboration

    Aachen, Germany and Tokyo, Japan (ots) -

    - The Joint Venture Collaboration includes a portfolio of 13 brands across six
    therapeutic areas, with the majority of revenue resulting from pain management
    medicines
    - The new enterprise will be branded as Grünenthal Meds. Grünenthal owns a 51
    percent majority share and intends to acquire the remaining share at the
    beginning of 2026

    Grünenthal GmbH (CEO: Gabriel Baertschi), a global, science-based,
    privately-owned pharmaceutical company and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., (TSE:4151,
    President and CEO: Masashi Miyamoto, Kyowa Kirin), a Japan-based global
    specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the successful completion of a
    deal to enter into a Joint Venture Collaboration for Kyowa Kirin International's
    established medicines portfolio.

    The portfolio comprises 13 brands across six therapeutic areas primarily focused
    on pain management, including Abstral® and PecFent® for breakthrough cancer
    pain, Moventig® for opioid-induced constipation, and Adcal-D3® for osteoporosis.
    All products will continue to be marketed through affiliates in seven major
    European countries and through a network of partners in various additional
    territories worldwide.

    "Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management. With the addition of this
    strong portfolio, we will be able to help more patients who suffer from various
    forms of pain," said Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer, Grünenthal.

    "The established medicines portfolio has a proud history of delivering
    life-changing value for patients. Today's announcement now means even more
    patients, for many years to come, will continue to benefit from the portfolio.
    We are enormously grateful and proud of our colleagues who have worked
    tirelessly to make this Joint Venture Collaboration a reality," said Jeremy
    Morgan, President, Kyowa Kirin International.

    Grünenthal owns a 51 percent majority share in the Joint Venture Collaboration,
    while Kyowa Kirin owns a 49 percent share. Grünenthal intends to fully acquire
    the remaining 49 percent share via exercising an option at the beginning of
    2026.

    About Grünenthal Meds

    As part of the Joint Venture Collaboration between Grünenthal GmbH and Kyowa
    Kirin Co., Ltd., a new enterprise has been created to market Kyowa Kirin
    International's established medicines portfolio, which comprises 13 brands
    across six therapeutic areas. This enterprise will be branded in all markets as
    Grünenthal Meds.

    The portfolio includes medicines that deliver life-changing value for hundreds
