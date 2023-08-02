Grünenthal and Kyowa Kirin International Announce Successful Completion of Deal to Enter Joint Venture Collaboration

Aachen, Germany and Tokyo, Japan (ots) -



- The Joint Venture Collaboration includes a portfolio of 13 brands across six

therapeutic areas, with the majority of revenue resulting from pain management

medicines

- The new enterprise will be branded as Grünenthal Meds. Grünenthal owns a 51

percent majority share and intends to acquire the remaining share at the

beginning of 2026



Grünenthal GmbH (CEO: Gabriel Baertschi), a global, science-based,

privately-owned pharmaceutical company and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., (TSE:4151,

President and CEO: Masashi Miyamoto, Kyowa Kirin), a Japan-based global

specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the successful completion of a

deal to enter into a Joint Venture Collaboration for Kyowa Kirin International's

established medicines portfolio.





The portfolio comprises 13 brands across six therapeutic areas primarily focusedon pain management, including Abstral® and PecFent® for breakthrough cancerpain, Moventig® for opioid-induced constipation, and Adcal-D3® for osteoporosis.All products will continue to be marketed through affiliates in seven majorEuropean countries and through a network of partners in various additionalterritories worldwide."Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management. With the addition of thisstrong portfolio, we will be able to help more patients who suffer from variousforms of pain," said Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer, Grünenthal."The established medicines portfolio has a proud history of deliveringlife-changing value for patients. Today's announcement now means even morepatients, for many years to come, will continue to benefit from the portfolio.We are enormously grateful and proud of our colleagues who have workedtirelessly to make this Joint Venture Collaboration a reality," said JeremyMorgan, President, Kyowa Kirin International.Grünenthal owns a 51 percent majority share in the Joint Venture Collaboration,while Kyowa Kirin owns a 49 percent share. Grünenthal intends to fully acquirethe remaining 49 percent share via exercising an option at the beginning of2026.About Grünenthal MedsAs part of the Joint Venture Collaboration between Grünenthal GmbH and KyowaKirin Co., Ltd., a new enterprise has been created to market Kyowa KirinInternational's established medicines portfolio, which comprises 13 brandsacross six therapeutic areas. This enterprise will be branded in all markets asGrünenthal Meds.The portfolio includes medicines that deliver life-changing value for hundreds