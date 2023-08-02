Grünenthal and Kyowa Kirin International Announce Successful Completion of Deal to Enter Joint Venture Collaboration
Aachen, Germany and Tokyo, Japan (ots) -
- The Joint Venture Collaboration includes a portfolio of 13 brands across six
therapeutic areas, with the majority of revenue resulting from pain management
medicines
- The new enterprise will be branded as Grünenthal Meds. Grünenthal owns a 51
percent majority share and intends to acquire the remaining share at the
beginning of 2026
Grünenthal GmbH (CEO: Gabriel Baertschi), a global, science-based,
privately-owned pharmaceutical company and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., (TSE:4151,
President and CEO: Masashi Miyamoto, Kyowa Kirin), a Japan-based global
specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the successful completion of a
deal to enter into a Joint Venture Collaboration for Kyowa Kirin International's
established medicines portfolio.
The portfolio comprises 13 brands across six therapeutic areas primarily focused
on pain management, including Abstral® and PecFent® for breakthrough cancer
pain, Moventig® for opioid-induced constipation, and Adcal-D3® for osteoporosis.
All products will continue to be marketed through affiliates in seven major
European countries and through a network of partners in various additional
territories worldwide.
"Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management. With the addition of this
strong portfolio, we will be able to help more patients who suffer from various
forms of pain," said Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer, Grünenthal.
"The established medicines portfolio has a proud history of delivering
life-changing value for patients. Today's announcement now means even more
patients, for many years to come, will continue to benefit from the portfolio.
We are enormously grateful and proud of our colleagues who have worked
tirelessly to make this Joint Venture Collaboration a reality," said Jeremy
Morgan, President, Kyowa Kirin International.
Grünenthal owns a 51 percent majority share in the Joint Venture Collaboration,
while Kyowa Kirin owns a 49 percent share. Grünenthal intends to fully acquire
the remaining 49 percent share via exercising an option at the beginning of
2026.
About Grünenthal Meds
As part of the Joint Venture Collaboration between Grünenthal GmbH and Kyowa
Kirin Co., Ltd., a new enterprise has been created to market Kyowa Kirin
International's established medicines portfolio, which comprises 13 brands
across six therapeutic areas. This enterprise will be branded in all markets as
Grünenthal Meds.
