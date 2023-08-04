    checkAd

    HEIDELBERG on course after start of financial year 2023/2024

    Heidelberg (ots) - · Off to a good start: sales and EBITDA for first quarter up
    on previous year

    · Incoming orders stable: recovery in Asia but muted demand in other parts of
    the world

    · Strong growth areas: machines for digital label printing and packaging
    printing

    · Adjusted free cash flow: slightly better compared with previous year but
    negative overall

    · Financing structure: realigned in the medium term

    Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) has made a good start to the new
    financial year thanks to the recovery in Asia and growth in the packaging
    segment. The technology company's sales in the first three months (April 1 to
    June 30, 2023) climbed year-on-year from EUR 530 million to EUR 544 million. The
    adjusted operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 42 million was around EUR 18 million
    up on the adjusted figure for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
    The corresponding EBITDA margin was 7.7 percent (previous year: 4.6 percent).
    The net result after taxes improved to EUR 10 million (previous year: EUR 5
    million). On a regional level, incoming orders grew strongly in Asia but demand
    in other markets was rather muted.

    Strategically well positioned in the dynamic packaging printing market

    In the Packaging Solutions segment , HEIDELBERG recorded particularly strong
    growth of around 25 percent in incoming orders. "HEIDELBERG is strategically
    well positioned in its core market of printing and can thus cushion restrained
    developments in other areas," says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin Monz. Thanks to the
    new Boardmaster for highly productive packaging printing that was unveiled in
    May 2023, the company already generated initial sales in the first quarter. The
    demand for the new Gallus One in the growth area of digital label printing also
    confirms the market trend.

    Free cash flow improved in the first quarter compared with the prior-year figure
    adjusted for special items but remained negative overall compared with the
    previous year at EUR -27 million. The reason for this was the absence of
    positive special items, as had been realized in previous years. "The quarterly
    result shows that our value creation program, with which we aim to significantly
    increase our free cash flow, remains vital," says HEIDELBERG CFO Tania von der
    Goltz. Under the program, the company intends to continue to offset cost
    increases with price increases and maintain strict cost discipline.

    Medium-term financing structure realigned

    HEIDELBERG has restructured its loans, and, at the end of July, it agreed a
    Wertpapier


