HEIDELBERG on course after start of financial year 2023/2024

Heidelberg (ots) - · Off to a good start: sales and EBITDA for first quarter up

on previous year



· Incoming orders stable: recovery in Asia but muted demand in other parts of

the world



· Strong growth areas: machines for digital label printing and packaging

printing





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

· Adjusted free cash flow: slightly better compared with previous year butnegative overall· Financing structure: realigned in the medium termHeidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) has made a good start to the newfinancial year thanks to the recovery in Asia and growth in the packagingsegment. The technology company's sales in the first three months (April 1 toJune 30, 2023) climbed year-on-year from EUR 530 million to EUR 544 million. Theadjusted operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 42 million was around EUR 18 millionup on the adjusted figure for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.The corresponding EBITDA margin was 7.7 percent (previous year: 4.6 percent).The net result after taxes improved to EUR 10 million (previous year: EUR 5million). On a regional level, incoming orders grew strongly in Asia but demandin other markets was rather muted.Strategically well positioned in the dynamic packaging printing marketIn the Packaging Solutions segment , HEIDELBERG recorded particularly stronggrowth of around 25 percent in incoming orders. "HEIDELBERG is strategicallywell positioned in its core market of printing and can thus cushion restraineddevelopments in other areas," says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin Monz. Thanks to thenew Boardmaster for highly productive packaging printing that was unveiled inMay 2023, the company already generated initial sales in the first quarter. Thedemand for the new Gallus One in the growth area of digital label printing alsoconfirms the market trend.Free cash flow improved in the first quarter compared with the prior-year figureadjusted for special items but remained negative overall compared with theprevious year at EUR -27 million. The reason for this was the absence ofpositive special items, as had been realized in previous years. "The quarterlyresult shows that our value creation program, with which we aim to significantlyincrease our free cash flow, remains vital," says HEIDELBERG CFO Tania von derGoltz. Under the program, the company intends to continue to offset costincreases with price increases and maintain strict cost discipline.Medium-term financing structure realignedHEIDELBERG has restructured its loans, and, at the end of July, it agreed a