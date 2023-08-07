Nur Ink Innovations has signed an agreement for the sale and supply of ink to a leading European manufacturer of digital textile printers

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The sales agreement signed by Nur Ink

The water-based pigment ink set developed by the company in specific, wasformulated in accordance to the client's requirements, is an innovative ink thatcontains notable advantages for the client's end users, such as exceptionalresistance to abrasion in washing, high stability of the print heads - resultingin a lower need for routine printer maintenance, the possibility of printingdirectly onto nearly any type of fabric including dark polyester, while using asingle printer, and a stretchability of over 500%, while maintaining lack ofodor and non-stickiness of the printed fabric.The ink that will be supplied to the client has received the two most importantstandards in the textile industry: the OekoTex Eco-Passport standard and theGOTS 7 standard.The agreement is a long-term engagement of ink supply that includes ongoingsupplies for the client's ink procurement; the agreement includes an indicativeexpected forecast by the client as the basis for the company's anticipatedsupply orders.According to Mr. Moshe Nur, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of thecompany : "This agreement is proof of the company's research and developmentcapabilities and of the innovation and uniqueness of the products we develop,and also an indubitable expression of confidence in Nur Ink as a global companythat brings significant value to the world of digital printing. This is along-term ink supply agreement that includes an ongoing supply of ink to theclient - a European company that develops, manufactures, and markets digitaltextile printers worldwide."- Nur Ink Innovations presently estimates that given the agreed prices, thegross profit from ink sales to this client will be about 60%. This agreementincludes an indicative expected forecast by the client as the basis for thecompany's anticipated orders for delivery.- Nur Ink Innovations is expected to supply a water-based pigment ink set thatwas developed in accordance with the client's specific requirements; aninnovative ink that contains notable advantages for the client's end users,such as high stability of the print heads, resulting in lower need for printermaintenance, as well as the possibility of printing directly onto any type offabric including dark polyester while using a single printer.Mr. Moshe Nur, chairman of the board and CEO of the company, further added : "Iam very proud to have reached this day, when we signed an agreement with one ofthe world's leading manufacturers of digital textile printers. This agreementwas signed after hard work with the client in order to develop a single andunique water-based pigment ink set that was specially formulated to the client'srequirements and to various models of printers produced by the client. Theagreement is made under an OEM Private Label business model, where the printermanufacturer will market our ink as its own product. In parallel, we continueadjustments and pilot processes with several other printer manufacturers andexpect to sign further commercial agreements such as the aforementionedagreement.Press contact:Eliav PrielEmail: eliav@nur-ink.comOffice: +972 (74) 7973081 (Ext. 1)Mobile: +972 (54) 3277271Logo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780509/Nur_Ink_Innovations_Ltd_Logo.jpgView originalcontent:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nur-ink-innovations-has-signed-an-agreement-for-the-sale-and-supply-of-ink-to-a-leading-european-manufacturer-of-digital-textile-printers-301894185.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171502/5574898OTS: Nur Ink Innovations Ltd.