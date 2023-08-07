Nur Ink Innovations has signed an agreement for the sale and supply of ink to a leading European manufacturer of digital textile printers
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The sales agreement signed by Nur Ink
Innovations and the digital printer manufacturer is a multi-year agreement for
the supply of a unique ink developed by the company
Nur Ink Innovations Ltd. (TASE: NURI), which is engaged in the research and
development of various types of water-based, green, and environmentally friendly
pigment inks, is pleased to report that it has signed an agreement for the
supply of ink with a European company that develops, manufactures, and markets
digital printing systems for printing on various clothing items.
Nur Ink Innovations Ltd. (TASE: NURI), which is engaged in the research and
development of various types of water-based, green, and environmentally friendly
pigment inks, is pleased to report that it has signed an agreement for the
supply of ink with a European company that develops, manufactures, and markets
digital printing systems for printing on various clothing items.
The water-based pigment ink set developed by the company in specific, was
formulated in accordance to the client's requirements, is an innovative ink that
contains notable advantages for the client's end users, such as exceptional
resistance to abrasion in washing, high stability of the print heads - resulting
in a lower need for routine printer maintenance, the possibility of printing
directly onto nearly any type of fabric including dark polyester, while using a
single printer, and a stretchability of over 500%, while maintaining lack of
odor and non-stickiness of the printed fabric.
The ink that will be supplied to the client has received the two most important
standards in the textile industry: the OekoTex Eco-Passport standard and the
GOTS 7 standard.
The agreement is a long-term engagement of ink supply that includes ongoing
supplies for the client's ink procurement; the agreement includes an indicative
expected forecast by the client as the basis for the company's anticipated
supply orders.
According to Mr. Moshe Nur, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the
company : "This agreement is proof of the company's research and development
capabilities and of the innovation and uniqueness of the products we develop,
and also an indubitable expression of confidence in Nur Ink as a global company
that brings significant value to the world of digital printing. This is a
long-term ink supply agreement that includes an ongoing supply of ink to the
client - a European company that develops, manufactures, and markets digital
textile printers worldwide."
- Nur Ink Innovations presently estimates that given the agreed prices, the
gross profit from ink sales to this client will be about 60%. This agreement
includes an indicative expected forecast by the client as the basis for the
company's anticipated orders for delivery.
- Nur Ink Innovations is expected to supply a water-based pigment ink set that
was developed in accordance with the client's specific requirements; an
innovative ink that contains notable advantages for the client's end users,
such as high stability of the print heads, resulting in lower need for printer
maintenance, as well as the possibility of printing directly onto any type of
fabric including dark polyester while using a single printer.
Mr. Moshe Nur, chairman of the board and CEO of the company, further added : "I
am very proud to have reached this day, when we signed an agreement with one of
the world's leading manufacturers of digital textile printers. This agreement
was signed after hard work with the client in order to develop a single and
unique water-based pigment ink set that was specially formulated to the client's
requirements and to various models of printers produced by the client. The
agreement is made under an OEM Private Label business model, where the printer
manufacturer will market our ink as its own product. In parallel, we continue
adjustments and pilot processes with several other printer manufacturers and
expect to sign further commercial agreements such as the aforementioned
agreement.
Press contact:
Eliav Priel
Email: eliav@nur-ink.com
Office: +972 (74) 7973081 (Ext. 1)
Mobile: +972 (54) 3277271
Logo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780509/Nur_Ink_Innovations_Ltd_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nur-ink-innovations-has-signe
d-an-agreement-for-the-sale-and-supply-of-ink-to-a-leading-european-manufacturer
-of-digital-textile-printers-301894185.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171502/5574898
OTS: Nur Ink Innovations Ltd.
