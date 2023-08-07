    checkAd

    Nur Ink Innovations has signed an agreement for the sale and supply of ink to a leading European manufacturer of digital textile printers

    Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The sales agreement signed by Nur Ink
    Innovations and the digital printer manufacturer is a multi-year agreement for
    the supply of a unique ink developed by the company

    Nur Ink Innovations Ltd. (TASE: NURI), which is engaged in the research and
    development of various types of water-based, green, and environmentally friendly
    pigment inks, is pleased to report that it has signed an agreement for the
    supply of ink with a European company that develops, manufactures, and markets
    digital printing systems for printing on various clothing items.

    The water-based pigment ink set developed by the company in specific, was
    formulated in accordance to the client's requirements, is an innovative ink that
    contains notable advantages for the client's end users, such as exceptional
    resistance to abrasion in washing, high stability of the print heads - resulting
    in a lower need for routine printer maintenance, the possibility of printing
    directly onto nearly any type of fabric including dark polyester, while using a
    single printer, and a stretchability of over 500%, while maintaining lack of
    odor and non-stickiness of the printed fabric.

    The ink that will be supplied to the client has received the two most important
    standards in the textile industry: the OekoTex Eco-Passport standard and the
    GOTS 7 standard.

    The agreement is a long-term engagement of ink supply that includes ongoing
    supplies for the client's ink procurement; the agreement includes an indicative
    expected forecast by the client as the basis for the company's anticipated
    supply orders.

    According to Mr. Moshe Nur, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the
    company : "This agreement is proof of the company's research and development
    capabilities and of the innovation and uniqueness of the products we develop,
    and also an indubitable expression of confidence in Nur Ink as a global company
    that brings significant value to the world of digital printing. This is a
    long-term ink supply agreement that includes an ongoing supply of ink to the
    client - a European company that develops, manufactures, and markets digital
    textile printers worldwide."

    - Nur Ink Innovations presently estimates that given the agreed prices, the
    gross profit from ink sales to this client will be about 60%. This agreement
    includes an indicative expected forecast by the client as the basis for the
    company's anticipated orders for delivery.
    - Nur Ink Innovations is expected to supply a water-based pigment ink set that
    was developed in accordance with the client's specific requirements; an
    innovative ink that contains notable advantages for the client's end users,
    such as high stability of the print heads, resulting in lower need for printer
    maintenance, as well as the possibility of printing directly onto any type of
    fabric including dark polyester while using a single printer.

    Mr. Moshe Nur, chairman of the board and CEO of the company, further added : "I
    am very proud to have reached this day, when we signed an agreement with one of
    the world's leading manufacturers of digital textile printers. This agreement
    was signed after hard work with the client in order to develop a single and
    unique water-based pigment ink set that was specially formulated to the client's
    requirements and to various models of printers produced by the client. The
    agreement is made under an OEM Private Label business model, where the printer
    manufacturer will market our ink as its own product. In parallel, we continue
    adjustments and pilot processes with several other printer manufacturers and
    expect to sign further commercial agreements such as the aforementioned
    agreement.

    Press contact:

    Eliav Priel
    Email: eliav@nur-ink.com
    Office: +972 (74) 7973081 (Ext. 1)
    Mobile: +972 (54) 3277271
