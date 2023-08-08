    checkAd

    Carlyle and Quest Global Enter into a Strategic Partnership

    Derby, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG)
    and Quest Global, one of the world's leading engineering services firms, today
    announced they have reached a definitive partnership agreement whereby Carlyle
    will be acquiring a significant minority stake in the company. Equity for this
    transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated with
    Carlyle Asia Partners.

    As part of this transaction, current investors Bain Capital and Advent
    International will exit; Quest Global will repurchase its company shares; and
    Ajit Prabhu, Chairman and CEO of Quest Global, will acquire an additional stake
    in the company. The partnership approach taken for this transaction demonstrates
    Quest Global's commitment to the long-term success of its business strategy and
    its employees.

    Established over 25 years ago and headquartered in Singapore, Quest Global is a
    leading global player in engineering, research and development ("ER&D") services
    for the design, product development and operations of complex engineering
    systems. It currently has a multi-disciplinary team of over 17,500 engineers,
    across 67 delivery centers and offices, in 17 countries globally, that is
    dedicated to helping solve its clients' engineering challenges better and
    faster.

    Amit Jain, Managing Director and Head of Carlyle India Advisors, said, "We have
    known Ajit for two decades and we believe he has demonstrated visionary
    leadership over these years. Carlyle was the first early-stage private equity
    investor in Quest Global and we are proud to partner again. We believe the
    company's undivided client centricity, drive for engineering excellence,
    differentiated global delivery model and the entrepreneurial energy of the
    management team have enabled it to scale successfully across a diverse set of
    industry verticals. Looking ahead, our view is that Quest Global is well-poised
    to benefit from the growing focus on product innovation, digital engineering,
    embedded systems, increased outsourcing and disruptive technology advancements
    across industries. We look forward to working closely with Quest Global's
    management team while leveraging Carlyle's deep sector expertise and global
    network to help the company expand its global leadership in the ER&D space."

    "At Quest Global, we believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the
    problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow - to create a brighter
    future. It was a great value-added partnership with Carlyle the first time
    around, and I look forward to working with Carlyle again, to propel us in the
    journey ahead. Together, I am confident we will deliver on our mutual commitment
