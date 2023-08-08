Carlyle and Quest Global Enter into a Strategic Partnership

Derby, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG)

and Quest Global, one of the world's leading engineering services firms, today

announced they have reached a definitive partnership agreement whereby Carlyle

will be acquiring a significant minority stake in the company. Equity for this

transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated with

Carlyle Asia Partners.



As part of this transaction, current investors Bain Capital and Advent

International will exit; Quest Global will repurchase its company shares; and

Ajit Prabhu, Chairman and CEO of Quest Global, will acquire an additional stake

in the company. The partnership approach taken for this transaction demonstrates

Quest Global's commitment to the long-term success of its business strategy and

its employees.





Established over 25 years ago and headquartered in Singapore, Quest Global is aleading global player in engineering, research and development ("ER&D") servicesfor the design, product development and operations of complex engineeringsystems. It currently has a multi-disciplinary team of over 17,500 engineers,across 67 delivery centers and offices, in 17 countries globally, that isdedicated to helping solve its clients' engineering challenges better andfaster.Amit Jain, Managing Director and Head of Carlyle India Advisors, said, "We haveknown Ajit for two decades and we believe he has demonstrated visionaryleadership over these years. Carlyle was the first early-stage private equityinvestor in Quest Global and we are proud to partner again. We believe thecompany's undivided client centricity, drive for engineering excellence,differentiated global delivery model and the entrepreneurial energy of themanagement team have enabled it to scale successfully across a diverse set ofindustry verticals. Looking ahead, our view is that Quest Global is well-poisedto benefit from the growing focus on product innovation, digital engineering,embedded systems, increased outsourcing and disruptive technology advancementsacross industries. We look forward to working closely with Quest Global'smanagement team while leveraging Carlyle's deep sector expertise and globalnetwork to help the company expand its global leadership in the ER&D space.""At Quest Global, we believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve theproblems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow - to create a brighterfuture. It was a great value-added partnership with Carlyle the first timearound, and I look forward to working with Carlyle again, to propel us in thejourney ahead. Together, I am confident we will deliver on our mutual commitment