Carlyle and Quest Global Enter into a Strategic Partnership
Derby, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG)
and Quest Global, one of the world's leading engineering services firms, today
announced they have reached a definitive partnership agreement whereby Carlyle
will be acquiring a significant minority stake in the company. Equity for this
transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated with
Carlyle Asia Partners.
As part of this transaction, current investors Bain Capital and Advent
International will exit; Quest Global will repurchase its company shares; and
Ajit Prabhu, Chairman and CEO of Quest Global, will acquire an additional stake
in the company. The partnership approach taken for this transaction demonstrates
Quest Global's commitment to the long-term success of its business strategy and
its employees.
Established over 25 years ago and headquartered in Singapore, Quest Global is a
leading global player in engineering, research and development ("ER&D") services
for the design, product development and operations of complex engineering
systems. It currently has a multi-disciplinary team of over 17,500 engineers,
across 67 delivery centers and offices, in 17 countries globally, that is
dedicated to helping solve its clients' engineering challenges better and
faster.
Amit Jain, Managing Director and Head of Carlyle India Advisors, said, "We have
known Ajit for two decades and we believe he has demonstrated visionary
leadership over these years. Carlyle was the first early-stage private equity
investor in Quest Global and we are proud to partner again. We believe the
company's undivided client centricity, drive for engineering excellence,
differentiated global delivery model and the entrepreneurial energy of the
management team have enabled it to scale successfully across a diverse set of
industry verticals. Looking ahead, our view is that Quest Global is well-poised
to benefit from the growing focus on product innovation, digital engineering,
embedded systems, increased outsourcing and disruptive technology advancements
across industries. We look forward to working closely with Quest Global's
management team while leveraging Carlyle's deep sector expertise and global
network to help the company expand its global leadership in the ER&D space."
"At Quest Global, we believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the
problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow - to create a brighter
future. It was a great value-added partnership with Carlyle the first time
around, and I look forward to working with Carlyle again, to propel us in the
journey ahead. Together, I am confident we will deliver on our mutual commitment
