    checkAd

    TSMC to Build Multi-Billion-Euro Chip Factory in Germany

    Berlin (GTAI) (ots) - Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC plans to
    construct a massive new production facility in the eastern German city of
    Dresden.

    The volume of its Dresden expansion will be at least EUR 10 billion. The new
    plant for 300-millimeter semiconductors will be located in the heart of the
    electronics hub often known as "Silicon Saxony." The German government and the
    EU will reportedly offer major financial support for the project, pending EU
    approval.

    The planned factory will have a monthly capacity of 40,000 wafers. Construction
    is scheduled to start in the second half of 2024, with the facility to go
    operational by the end of 2027. Bosch, Infineon and NXP are also participating
    in the project, with ten percent each.

    The plant's products will be aimed primarily at the European and German
    automotive and industrial sectors, said TSMC. The project follows upon similar
    expansions by German chipmaker Infineon in Dresden and US giant Intel in
    Magdeburg, also in eastern Germany.

    "With TSMC's investment, a further global player in the semiconductor industry
    is coming to Germany," said Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action
    Robert Habeck in a statement. "It shows that Germany is an attractive,
    competitive location, particularly for key technologies like microelectronics."

    Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), the German government agency for international
    business promotion, was involved in the initial consultations that led to the
    TSMC expansion.

    "Among the many advantages of Germany as a chipmaking location are its
    European-leading automotive industry and the availability of clean forms of
    energy, which will become increasingly important to international companies in
    the years to come," says GTAI CEO Robert Hermann. "This new expansion is a
    fantastic contribution to Silicon Saxony and the German economy as a whole. It
    will surely stimulate further opportunities for international businesses in
    Europe's largest economy."

    Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government agency for international
    business promotion. It helps international companies set up shop in Germany and
    German companies do business abroad. It also promotes Germany in general as a
    business location.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase
    Senior Manager, Communications

    Germany Trade & Invest
    Friedrichstrasse 60
    10117 Berlin Germany

    +49 1796873724

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5576257
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  61   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    TSMC to Build Multi-Billion-Euro Chip Factory in Germany Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC plans to construct a massive new production facility in the eastern German city of Dresden. The volume of its Dresden expansion will be at least EUR 10 billion. The new plant for 300-millimeter …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Michael Haupt: Warum Social-Media-Anzeigen den Fachkräftemangel in der Pflege nicht lösen (FOTO)
    132 Leser
    Assure Consulting feiert 20. Jubiläum / Seit 20 Jahren als Problemlöser und mit Gespür für Mitarbeiter: innen erfolgreich (FOTO)
    124 Leser
    Bleiben oder nicht bleiben: Hohe Zugehörigkeit hält Arbeitnehmer nicht von der Jobsuche ab (FOTO)
    116 Leser
    Mit System zum Arbeitsschutz: das neue Arbeitsschutzmanagementsystem (AMS) der BG BAU | Pressemitteilung (FOTO)
    116 Leser
    Horizon3.ai bekommt Finanzspritze: 40 Millionen Dollar für den Kampf gegen Hacker
    112 Leser
    Die Zukunft der Personalvermittlung: Wie die Emik-Brüder das Recruiting revolutionieren (FOTO)
    112 Leser
    Regierung verteilt erneut Begrüßungs-Milliarden für Chip-Riesen aus Taiwan
    108 Leser
    Die Bayerische gibt den erfolgreichen Verkauf ihres Tochterunternehmens iS2 AG an die teckpro AG ...
    108 Leser
    Bankencheck: Hohe Kosten bleiben Sorgenkind bei den Privat- und Geschäftsbanken / Innovatives Analysetool ...
    108 Leser
    Workbase: 5 Tipps für eine effizientere interne Kommunikation in Unternehmen (FOTO)
    104 Leser
    Traders Place: Neuer Online-Broker hebt Wertpapierhandel auf neues Level
    536 Leser
    KI-Revolution in Bayern: Deutscher Roboter entwickelt Eigenleben / Wissenschaftler beim DLR rätselten, wie der Humanoid ...
    352 Leser
    Diesel verteuert sich doppelt so schnell wie Benzin / Preisanstieg von fünf Cent binnen ...
    328 Leser
    Ausbildungsstart Sommer 2023: Über 500 neue Auszubildende im Hörakustiker-Handwerk
    292 Leser
    Kindeswohlgefährdungen 2022: Neuer Höchststand mit 4 % mehr Fällen als 2021
    288 Leser
    Mini Rodini und Wrangler® lancieren eine Capsule Collection, inspiriert von Einfachheit, ...
    268 Leser
    Weniger CO2, mehr Artenvielfalt: Miele startet regenerativen Kaffeeanbau mit reNature in Brasilien (FOTO)
    248 Leser
    AUTODOC fait appel à un expert d'Amazon pour la gestion par catégorie dans ...
    240 Leser
    Crafting Future: So wird Mehrweg zum Erfolg (FOTO)
    228 Leser
    Übertragungsnetzbetreiber prognostiziert deutlich und dauerhaft sinkende Strompreise
    212 Leser
    Die Pensionslüge: Warum sich Polizeibeamte in Sicherheit wiegen, aber bitter enttäuscht werden (FOTO)
    1324 Leser
    Bekenntnis zu Kunden- und Serviceorientierung: Techem CSO Nicolai Kuß mit erweitertem Verantwortungsbereich (FOTO)
    1216 Leser
    Visa, COS and the United Repair Centre unite to make more sustainable choices everyone's ...
    1196 Leser
    Warum Verbraucher Unternehmens-Kanälen entfolgen (FOTO)
    1096 Leser
    SMC mit Rekordergebnis - Daniel Langmeier neuer Geschäftsführer von SMC Deutschland ...
    1024 Leser
    BSI übergibt IT-Sicherheitskennzeichen an Xiaomi (FOTO)
    948 Leser
    Erfolgreicher britischer Online-Reiseanbieter bringt seine individuellen Reisepakete nach ...
    852 Leser
    Christoph Ahlhaus übernimmt Vorsitz des BVMW
    724 Leser
    Sunlight Group erwirbt 100% der Anteile an der Triathlon Holding
    684 Leser
    Haspa BGM veräußert Gesellschaftsanteile an der R+S Group an den Schweizer Konzern ...
    564 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9307 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8080 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7963 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6372 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6023 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4844 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4753 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4663 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser