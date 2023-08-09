Infosys launches new sonic identity to reinforce its brand purpose

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The signature tune signals the sound of

opportunity that Infosys creates for people, businesses and communities



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled

its sonic brand identity, the auditory equivalent of its blue visual identity

and logo. As a strategic brand asset, the signature Infosys tune will serve to

reinforce the company's core identity and brand purpose - 'to amplify human

potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and

communities', when stakeholders interact with the brand. The unique melody, the

sonic landscape will be integrated across Infosys' many platforms used by

employees, and across brand assets, ranging from videos to signature events that

the company's clients and the broader community engage with.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

"As more of our stakeholders interact with brands through digital channels, andmore brands continue to crowd digital spaces, the Infosys tune will serve as anauditory reinforcement of our unique brand identity. It will also help deepenthe emotional connection our stakeholders have with Infosys by cueing in thepromise of opportunity creation that is integral to our brand purpose," saidSumit Virmani, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys . "We aspire forthe sound of Infosys to signal and be recognized as the sound of opportunity forall our stakeholders, across markets," he added.As a means to mark the debut of their sonic identity, Infosys activated adigital metaphor to demonstrate how the sound of Infosys can signal the sound ofopportunity. The company has extended an invitation to all its stakeholders tounlock opportunities by engaging with its sonic brand here(https://www.infosys.com/soundofopportunity/) . Response, from the audience,will trigger transformative digital learning experiences for underprivilegedstudents and graduate jobseekers in India.For over 4 decades, brand Infosys has sought to truly live its purpose. Infosyshas been recognized in BrandZ's prestigious Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brandslist, ranked at #66. Infosys is also ranked among the top three most valuable ITservices brands globally by Brand Finance, with a growth of 84 per cent in itsbrand value since 2020, as per Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report.About InfosysInfosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the nextopportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in morethan 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four