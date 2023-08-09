    checkAd

    Infosys launches new sonic identity to reinforce its brand purpose

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The signature tune signals the sound of
    opportunity that Infosys creates for people, businesses and communities

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled
    its sonic brand identity, the auditory equivalent of its blue visual identity
    and logo. As a strategic brand asset, the signature Infosys tune will serve to
    reinforce the company's core identity and brand purpose - 'to amplify human
    potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and
    communities', when stakeholders interact with the brand. The unique melody, the
    sonic landscape will be integrated across Infosys' many platforms used by
    employees, and across brand assets, ranging from videos to signature events that
    the company's clients and the broader community engage with.

    "As more of our stakeholders interact with brands through digital channels, and
    more brands continue to crowd digital spaces, the Infosys tune will serve as an
    auditory reinforcement of our unique brand identity. It will also help deepen
    the emotional connection our stakeholders have with Infosys by cueing in the
    promise of opportunity creation that is integral to our brand purpose," said
    Sumit Virmani, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys . "We aspire for
    the sound of Infosys to signal and be recognized as the sound of opportunity for
    all our stakeholders, across markets," he added.

    As a means to mark the debut of their sonic identity, Infosys activated a
    digital metaphor to demonstrate how the sound of Infosys can signal the sound of
    opportunity. The company has extended an invitation to all its stakeholders to
    unlock opportunities by engaging with its sonic brand here
    (https://www.infosys.com/soundofopportunity/) . Response, from the audience,
    will trigger transformative digital learning experiences for underprivileged
    students and graduate jobseekers in India.

    For over 4 decades, brand Infosys has sought to truly live its purpose. Infosys
    has been recognized in BrandZ's prestigious Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands
    list, ranked at #66. Infosys is also ranked among the top three most valuable IT
    services brands globally by Brand Finance, with a growth of 84 per cent in its
    brand value since 2020, as per Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report.

    About Infosys

    Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
    Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next
    opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more
    than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four
