Infosys launches new sonic identity to reinforce its brand purpose
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The signature tune signals the sound of
opportunity that Infosys creates for people, businesses and communities
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled
its sonic brand identity, the auditory equivalent of its blue visual identity
and logo. As a strategic brand asset, the signature Infosys tune will serve to
reinforce the company's core identity and brand purpose - 'to amplify human
potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and
communities', when stakeholders interact with the brand. The unique melody, the
sonic landscape will be integrated across Infosys' many platforms used by
employees, and across brand assets, ranging from videos to signature events that
the company's clients and the broader community engage with.
opportunity that Infosys creates for people, businesses and communities
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled
its sonic brand identity, the auditory equivalent of its blue visual identity
and logo. As a strategic brand asset, the signature Infosys tune will serve to
reinforce the company's core identity and brand purpose - 'to amplify human
potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and
communities', when stakeholders interact with the brand. The unique melody, the
sonic landscape will be integrated across Infosys' many platforms used by
employees, and across brand assets, ranging from videos to signature events that
the company's clients and the broader community engage with.
"As more of our stakeholders interact with brands through digital channels, and
more brands continue to crowd digital spaces, the Infosys tune will serve as an
auditory reinforcement of our unique brand identity. It will also help deepen
the emotional connection our stakeholders have with Infosys by cueing in the
promise of opportunity creation that is integral to our brand purpose," said
Sumit Virmani, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys . "We aspire for
the sound of Infosys to signal and be recognized as the sound of opportunity for
all our stakeholders, across markets," he added.
As a means to mark the debut of their sonic identity, Infosys activated a
digital metaphor to demonstrate how the sound of Infosys can signal the sound of
opportunity. The company has extended an invitation to all its stakeholders to
unlock opportunities by engaging with its sonic brand here
(https://www.infosys.com/soundofopportunity/) . Response, from the audience,
will trigger transformative digital learning experiences for underprivileged
students and graduate jobseekers in India.
For over 4 decades, brand Infosys has sought to truly live its purpose. Infosys
has been recognized in BrandZ's prestigious Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands
list, ranked at #66. Infosys is also ranked among the top three most valuable IT
services brands globally by Brand Finance, with a growth of 84 per cent in its
brand value since 2020, as per Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report.
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next
opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more
than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four
more brands continue to crowd digital spaces, the Infosys tune will serve as an
auditory reinforcement of our unique brand identity. It will also help deepen
the emotional connection our stakeholders have with Infosys by cueing in the
promise of opportunity creation that is integral to our brand purpose," said
Sumit Virmani, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys . "We aspire for
the sound of Infosys to signal and be recognized as the sound of opportunity for
all our stakeholders, across markets," he added.
As a means to mark the debut of their sonic identity, Infosys activated a
digital metaphor to demonstrate how the sound of Infosys can signal the sound of
opportunity. The company has extended an invitation to all its stakeholders to
unlock opportunities by engaging with its sonic brand here
(https://www.infosys.com/soundofopportunity/) . Response, from the audience,
will trigger transformative digital learning experiences for underprivileged
students and graduate jobseekers in India.
For over 4 decades, brand Infosys has sought to truly live its purpose. Infosys
has been recognized in BrandZ's prestigious Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands
list, ranked at #66. Infosys is also ranked among the top three most valuable IT
services brands globally by Brand Finance, with a growth of 84 per cent in its
brand value since 2020, as per Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report.
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next
opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more
than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 101 | 0 |