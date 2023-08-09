London (ots/PRNewswire) - Ecommerce sales to hit $8.1 trillion by 2026



Retail ecommerce sales are set to hit $8.1 trillion by 2026, representing huge

growth opportunities for businesses.1 But in an increasingly crowded market,

online retailers and webshops must do more to compete for customers.



nShift, the global leader in parcel and delivery management software, has

released the seven steps to delivering ecommerce success:





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

1. Increase conversions at checkout - one in four online baskets are abandonedat checkout. This costs retailers some GBP32bn globally.2 "Lack of deliverychoices" is one of the most common reasons. By offering, and clearly badging arange of delivery options, ecommerce companies can increase conversions by 20%.2. Align with customer values - a staggering 88% of consumers claim to be moreloyal to a company that gives back to the world around them.3 Retailers shouldseek opportunities to show customers that they share their values. They candemonstrate this by providing sustainable delivery options and setting upspecific delivery options which automatically trigger charitable donations.3. Convenience of delivery - despite changes since the pandemic, not everyoneworks from home. Offering OOH (Out Of Home) delivery alternatives where thecustomer collects from a parcels shop or locker could be a far more convenientoption. For omnichannel retailers, enticing customers back in store to click &collect their parcel is a great way to increase sales as customers make impulsepurchases while in store.4. Keep customers up to date - some 78% of online shoppers will change brands orretailers if they don't receive regular updates on the status of their order.4Sending shoppers regular and relevant updates in their channel of choice can cutWISMO ("where is my order") calls by 60%.5. Remarket and upsell - when customers are waiting for their order, they are attheir most engaged. Communications around their delivery are much more likely tobe opened than other messages from retailers. Incorporating marketing messagesinto these communications can help retailers build revenue. In the post-purchasejourney there is a much higher propensity for customers to make additionalpurchases when clicking back to the retailers website.6. Convert returns to exchanges - a digital returns process, with aconsumer-friendly interface makes it easier to offer people exchange options,which can mean retailers don't lose their revenue on returned items. nShift'sReturns solution typically helps businesses convert 30% of returns to exchangesand at the same time creates additional opportunity to remarket and upsell.