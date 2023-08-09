nShift Seven steps to delivering ecommerce success
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Ecommerce sales to hit $8.1 trillion by 2026
Retail ecommerce sales are set to hit $8.1 trillion by 2026, representing huge
growth opportunities for businesses.1 But in an increasingly crowded market,
online retailers and webshops must do more to compete for customers.
nShift, the global leader in parcel and delivery management software, has
released the seven steps to delivering ecommerce success:
1. Increase conversions at checkout - one in four online baskets are abandoned
at checkout. This costs retailers some GBP32bn globally.2 "Lack of delivery
choices" is one of the most common reasons. By offering, and clearly badging a
range of delivery options, ecommerce companies can increase conversions by 20%.
2. Align with customer values - a staggering 88% of consumers claim to be more
loyal to a company that gives back to the world around them.3 Retailers should
seek opportunities to show customers that they share their values. They can
demonstrate this by providing sustainable delivery options and setting up
specific delivery options which automatically trigger charitable donations.
3. Convenience of delivery - despite changes since the pandemic, not everyone
works from home. Offering OOH (Out Of Home) delivery alternatives where the
customer collects from a parcels shop or locker could be a far more convenient
option. For omnichannel retailers, enticing customers back in store to click &
collect their parcel is a great way to increase sales as customers make impulse
purchases while in store.
4. Keep customers up to date - some 78% of online shoppers will change brands or
retailers if they don't receive regular updates on the status of their order.4
Sending shoppers regular and relevant updates in their channel of choice can cut
WISMO ("where is my order") calls by 60%.
5. Remarket and upsell - when customers are waiting for their order, they are at
their most engaged. Communications around their delivery are much more likely to
be opened than other messages from retailers. Incorporating marketing messages
into these communications can help retailers build revenue. In the post-purchase
journey there is a much higher propensity for customers to make additional
purchases when clicking back to the retailers website.
6. Convert returns to exchanges - a digital returns process, with a
consumer-friendly interface makes it easier to offer people exchange options,
which can mean retailers don't lose their revenue on returned items. nShift's
Returns solution typically helps businesses convert 30% of returns to exchanges
and at the same time creates additional opportunity to remarket and upsell.
